Rutledge: U.S. Supreme Court orders abortion clinics to pay for state's legal costs

Kentucky judge extends block on state abortion ban
July 22 (Reuters) - A Kentucky judge on Friday extended a block on the state from enforcing a ban on abortions triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn its 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade guaranteeing women nationally a right to obtain abortions.
Louisiana Supreme Court receives emergency request to halt abortion ban
An abortion rights group filed a request for an emergency injunction to stop Louisiana's abortion ban, which has been halted and reinstated multiple times since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.
U.S. says insurers must still cover birth control after Supreme Court abortion ruling
July 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday warned U.S. businesses and health insurance providers that limiting coverage of contraceptives, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, would violate federal law.
The Justice Department sues Idaho over its abortion restrictions in first challenge since Roe v. Wade was overturned
"We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure that pregnant women get the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled," Garland said.
House passes first bills to restore abortion rights post-Roe v. Wade
The House voted on a pair of bills aimed at restoring abortion rights nationwide in Democrats' first legislative response to the Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The Women's Health Protection Act of 2022 passed the House with a vote of 219-210 and is an updated version of...
AOL Corp
Roe V. Wade ruling: She found out her baby wouldn't survive, but was denied an abortion
One mom's message about the real-life consequences of the Roe v. Wade decision is going viral, and now that mom is sharing her story with TODAY Parents. Chloe, an Arizona mom who asked that her last name be withheld to protect her privacy, said she found out her pregnancy was "incompatible with life" after a 21-week anatomy scan.
West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge
A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
Biden nominates lawyer who represented Mississippi abortion clinic at Supreme Court in Dobbs case for federal judgeship
President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Julie Rikelman, who argued the case for the Mississippi clinic before the Supreme Court in the case that led to the overturning of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, for a post on an US appeals court.
Federal appeals court, citing Roe v. Wade reversal, lets Georgia's "heartbeat" abortion law take effect
Atlanta — A federal appeals court overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia's restrictive 2019 abortion law to take effect immediately Wednesday. The decision was expected after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. The law, which had been...
Judge temporarily blocks enforcement of Michigan's pre-Roe abortion ban
A Michigan judge on Monday granted Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's request to temporarily block enforcement of the state's pre-Roe abortion ban.
Vox
4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas
On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade
Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade
The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states are likely to move to outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect within...
Idaho's top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature as abortion rights advocates continue to try to resist what could be inevitable. Wednesday, lawyers for a doctor, a regional Planned Parenthood affiliate and the state government went before the Idaho’s state Supreme Court for arguments over whether a series of bans can be enforced this month. Even if the advocates prevail, state lawmakers could adopt new bans. The legal and political landscape has shifted almost daily since the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and allowed states to determine whether abortion should be allowed. Abortion rights groups had perhaps their biggest victory since the June 24 ruling on Tuesday, when Kansas voters decisively defeated an amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed lawmakers to impose restrictions on abortion — or even a ban. The conservative state was the first in the nation to have a ballot question on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of...
Kansas upholds right to abortion, a blow to anti-abortion movement in first Roe referendum
Kansans decisively upheld abortion rights set by the state supreme court in 2019, the first such vote since SCOTUS in June overturned Roe v. Wade.
US News and World Report
Indiana Lawmakers Approve First State Abortion Ban Since Roe Overturned
(Reuters) -The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban most abortions, six weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court decision erased a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy. The bill, adopted on a 28-19 vote hours after clearing the state's House of...
