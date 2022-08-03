ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Rutledge: U.S. Supreme Court orders abortion clinics to pay for state's legal costs

ed88radio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ed88radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Kentucky judge extends block on state abortion ban

July 22 (Reuters) - A Kentucky judge on Friday extended a block on the state from enforcing a ban on abortions triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn its 1973 ruling Roe v. Wade guaranteeing women nationally a right to obtain abortions.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
CBS News

West Virginia's 150-year-old abortion ban blocked by judge

A judge in West Virginia's capital blocked enforcement of the state's 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women's Health Center of West Virginia a preliminary injunction against the 1800s-era ban, saying that in the absence of action by the court, the state's sole abortion clinic and its patients, "especially those who are impregnated as a result of a rape or incest, are suffering irreparable harm."
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Rutledge
Vox

4 charts that show just how big abortion won in Kansas

On Tuesday, an unprecedented number of Kansans voted against a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to end abortion protections. That’s a big win for women’s rights, but the outcome also carries major implications for elections nationwide this November. It’s especially true in those states where abortion rights are on the ballot after the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade and where Democrats are seeking to stay in power.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Attorney General#The U S Supreme Court#Court Orders#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#U S Supreme Court#This Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood#Medicaid#The Supreme Court
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Fox News

Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas’ ballot this fall. The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the November ballot. Supporters submitted more than enough valid signatures from registered voters to qualify, but the proposal still needed approval from by the board to appear on the ballot. Arkansas voters in 2016 approved a constitutional amendment legalizing medical marijuana. The proposed amendment would allow people age 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of cannabis and would allow state-licensed dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana. An attorney for Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group backing the proposal, said it would appeal to the state Supreme Court.
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states are likely to move to outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect within...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Idaho's top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature as abortion rights advocates continue to try to resist what could be inevitable. Wednesday, lawyers for a doctor, a regional Planned Parenthood affiliate and the state government went before the Idaho’s state Supreme Court for arguments over whether a series of bans can be enforced this month. Even if the advocates prevail, state lawmakers could adopt new bans. The legal and political landscape has shifted almost daily since the June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and allowed states to determine whether abortion should be allowed. Abortion rights groups had perhaps their biggest victory since the June 24 ruling on Tuesday, when Kansas voters decisively defeated an amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed lawmakers to impose restrictions on abortion — or even a ban. The conservative state was the first in the nation to have a ballot question on abortion since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
IDAHO STATE
PBS NewsHour

Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of...
INDIANA STATE
US News and World Report

Indiana Lawmakers Approve First State Abortion Ban Since Roe Overturned

(Reuters) -The Republican-controlled Indiana Senate gave final legislative approval on Friday to a bill that would ban most abortions, six weeks after a U.S. Supreme Court decision erased a woman's constitutional right to terminate her pregnancy. The bill, adopted on a 28-19 vote hours after clearing the state's House of...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy