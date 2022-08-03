2 teens charged with 1st degree murder in deadly 15-501 Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Durham man at an apartment complex in April, authorities said Friday. Durham Police say Jayon Smith-Sherman, 19, and Mujahid Muhammad, 23, have been arrested. Both face charges of murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Neither received bond, police said.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO