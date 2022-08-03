ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 teens charged with 1st degree murder in deadly 15-501 Durham shooting

By Ashley Anderson
cbs17
 3 days ago
Comments

Nathanial
3d ago

Durham because of its radical left city leaders and prosecutors is a gang sanctuary killing field war zone that is dangerous to drive by on a major highway.

Watto (Space Jew)
2d ago

Yet another future astronaut and surgeon put behind bars before their time. They were probably just trying to get to the local civic association meeting and were running late.

Alphaberry XtraOrdinary (YT)
3d ago

I hope the judge and jury set an example for these youth violently destroying innocent lives forever. Haven't we had enough grief? Prayers and justice served for the victim's family💞🙏🤲

