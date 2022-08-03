Quinta Brunson Joins The Cars-verse In Upcoming Disney+ ‘Cars On the Road’ Series

Read on www.blackenterprise.com
Woody Gets It! Video Shows Little Black Girl Getting A Hug From Toy Story Character At Disney World
Disturbing headlines have multiplied following the recent racial discrimination claims against mascots and costumed characters at theme parks, including Sesame Place, for snubbing Black children. Social media can be the bearer of bad news, but in a recent case, a positive video is spreading like wildfire. It shows Woody, a...
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
Final Season Of Ava DuVernay Drama ‘Queen Sugar’ To Premiere In September
The drama about three siblings living in New Orleans stars actress Rutina Wesley from True Blood, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Kofi Siriboe. All seven of the seasons featured all women directors, and the final season will be no different. Directors set to direct the final season of the series include showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, DeMane Davis, Kat Candler and Stacey Muhammad. DuVernay will direct the final episode. The Instagram account for the drama also announced the premiere date.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
White Woman Refuses Let Go of Black Man Inside Bar, Utters ‘I Love You’
A TikTok video captured the moments a white woman couldn’t keep her hands off a Black man inside a crowded bar.. The video shows the Black man entering a bar, believed to be in New Jersey, and immediately becoming a target for a blonde white woman who appeared to be under the influence.
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
‘True Blood’ Actor Joe Manganiello Finds Out on ‘Finding Your Roots’ That He’s Part Black
Joe Manganiello who has had roles in Magic Mike and Spider-Man makes an unexpected discovery while appearing on the PBS show, Finding Your Roots. According to The Associated Press, the True Blood actor found out that he has Black blood running through his veins. While trying to find out his lineage, Manganiello was told by the show’s host, Henry Louis Gates, that his paternal grandfather wasn’t his real grandfather.
Brandi Maxiell Says Husband Wanted to ‘Slap’ Iyanla Vanzant While Filming ‘Fix My Life’
Basketball Wives star, Brandi Maxiell, is opening up about her experience on Iyanla Fix My Life and revealing how “mad” her husband, Jason Maxiell, was at the inspirational speaker. Brandi appeared on DeDe’s Dope Podcast last week, where she was asked about Jason’s confession on Fix My Life,...
Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person
File this employee’s recent interaction with the company he works for under the label — the audacity of the “caucasity,” according to Hip Hop Wired. A Black man who goes by the handle BisFitty gave a delineated account of his experience attending a retreat organized by his employer, which was politically incorrectly held at a plantation. Attendees were encouraged to dress in “period appropriate costume-ball” theme and to join in on the “fun.” BisFitty arrived in his Sunday’s best as an enslaved person.
Bloop! Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ Sample and Credit From ‘Renaissance’ Album
Beyoncé has proven to be the queen once again after she silently removed Kelis‘ sample from her new Renaissance album following the “Milkshake” singer’s unwarranted shade. Kelis was vocal about her disappointment with being sampled on the track “Energy.” The Harlem native took to social...
How Sonequa Martin-Green’s Frito-Lay Promotion Ties into Nichelle Nichols’ Stunning Legacy
No one expected our interview with actress Sonequa Martin-Green, the first Black woman captain in Star Trek history, to take place one day after the death of the series’ iconic trailblazer, Nichelle Nichols. But Nichols made this interview possible. Martin-Green is a huge part of Frito-Lay’s Back-to-School Blast Off...
TikTok Rival Triller Promised Black Creators Millions, But Left Many In Debt
Last fall, Triller, a short-form video app similar to TikTok, offered as many as 300 Black content creators contracts totaling $14 million. “The largest ever one-time commitment of capital to Black creators,” the company bragged in a November 2021 news release. However, almost a year later things have been a struggle for those Black creators to get paid.
36th Annual Miss Black USA Pageant to Air on FOX SOUL August 7
FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform, announced that they will be exclusively broadcasting the 36th annual Miss Black USA Pageant on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, presented by People of Color Beauty. The Miss Black USA Organization is a non-profit corporation that is the first and largest scholarship pageant for women of color, awarding over $500,000 in scholarships. The winner of this year’s pageant will receive a life-changing four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the University of The District of Columbia, which can be used for an undergraduate or graduate degree program. The pageant empowers women to own their power and celebrates their unique talents, traits, and beauty. Miss Black USA defines her own standard of beauty and celebrates the whole woman, mind, body and spirit, all shades of brown, hair texture and size.
Groupon and Social Media Star Shermann ‘Dilla’ Thomas Team up for National Black Business Month
Groupon, the e-commerce marketplace offering discounts on a bevy of activities, is teaming up with social media star, Shermann “Dilla” Thomas, to celebrate National Black Business Month. According to a press release, the pair will help consumers discover and buy from Black-owned businesses during August. Groupon and “Dilla”...
10-year-old Arizona girl goes viral singing Selena Quintanilla's classic hits
Ten-year-old Mariapaula Mazon is going viral for singing songs from the late Tejano star Selena.
Angelica Ross Will Make Broadway History As First Openly Trans Lead in ‘Chicago’
LGBTQ+ drama Pose’s Angelica Ross will make her debut on Broadway as the first transgender star to lead the iconic musical Chicago. On Thursday, Ross was announced as taking on the leading role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway classic through the official Instagram account for Chicago: The Musical.
50 Cent To Host Podcast About The Downfall of Drug Lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán
Recording artist and television producer 50 Cent is set to host and produce a podcast about the notorious drug kingpin Joaquín Guzmán, better known as El Chapo. According to Deadline, Cuate/twin/: The Downfall of El Chapo will include never-before-heard interviews from Pedro Flores and Margarito Flores, two twins from Chicago who testified against Guzmán during his trial.
