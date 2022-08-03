Quinta Brunson Joins The Cars-verse In Upcoming Disney+ ‘Cars On the Road’ Series

FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform, announced that they will be exclusively broadcasting the 36th annual Miss Black USA Pageant on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, presented by People of Color Beauty. The Miss Black USA Organization is a non-profit corporation that is the first and largest scholarship pageant for women of color, awarding over $500,000 in scholarships. The winner of this year’s pageant will receive a life-changing four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the University of The District of Columbia, which can be used for an undergraduate or graduate degree program. The pageant empowers women to own their power and celebrates their unique talents, traits, and beauty. Miss Black USA defines her own standard of beauty and celebrates the whole woman, mind, body and spirit, all shades of brown, hair texture and size.

