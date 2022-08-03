ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man.

The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Police believe East may be with Tyler Barts, an 18-year-old white male from Greenwood. He is 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Police do not know how they are traveling.

    Ryen East (Photo//Morgantown Police Department)
    Tyler Barts (Photo//Morgantown Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch Center at 765-342-5544.

gohorse
3d ago

I have never seen an 18 year old suspect referred to as boy in a news report. If he’s guilty of taking off with his 13 year old girlfriend, the criminal justice system will undoubtedly treat him like a man.

Kristen Russo
1d ago

Sending Prayers she is safe and he isn't the kind of guy that would hurt her puppy love is what I'm hoping the situation is HEAVENLY FATHER PLEASE BRING HER BACK HOME TO HER PARENTS SAFELY PRAYER UP 🙏🙏🙏

