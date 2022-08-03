Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man.

The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Police believe East may be with Tyler Barts, an 18-year-old white male from Greenwood. He is 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. Police do not know how they are traveling.

Ryen East (Photo//Morgantown Police Department)

Tyler Barts (Photo//Morgantown Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch Center at 765-342-5544.

