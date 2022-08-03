Walden equestrian and rescue center in rape case files for bankruptcy

It’s just his second year of business, but Hal Simon, owner of Fortress Bikes in Hurleyville, admits he didn’t expect it to go this well. Simon and his family have spent the last 17 years using their vacation home in Rock Hill, a hamlet in Sullivan County. But he says it’s always been a dream to move from Long Island to the Hudson Valley and live there full time. He says the right moment came in 2020.

