Walden equestrian and rescue center in rape case files for bankruptcy

New York Motorcycle Rider Found Dead In Newburgh
A Hudson Valley man lost his life on a motorcycle in Newburgh. Police are hoping witnesses can help them figure out what happened. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal motorcycle accident in the City of Newburgh. Fatal Motorcycle Motor Vehicle Accident Under...
PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
2 Women Go Missing From Same Hudson Valley, New York Hometown
Police are seeking answers after another woman went missing from the same place in the Hudson Valley. Neither has been seen for over a month. A second woman has gone missing from Port Jervis, New York. It's unclear if these cases are related. Police Look For Missing Port Jervis, New...
Missing New York Woman Found Dead On Taconic in Hudson Valley
We've learned more information about a missing young woman from the Hudson Valley who was found dead on the Taconic State Parkway. On Wednesday, New York State Police confirmed a woman who was reported missing from Orange County has been found dead in Dutchess County. Newburgh, New York Woman Goes...
1 Arrested After Apparent Teacher Killed In Hudson Valley, NY
New York State Police are investigating the shocking death of a Florida woman who was staying in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police from Dutchess County confirmed troopers are investigating the death of a woman from the state of Florida who recently arrived in the town of Wappinger, New York.
Hudson Valley Man Ticketed For Killing Rattlesnake in New York
A Hudson Valley man learned why all New Yorkers should not kill a rattlesnake. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced an Orange County resident was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake. Orange County, New York Man Ticketed For Chopping Up Rattlesnake. In July, the New...
Hit-and-run Councilwoman DeGise left $3K animal hospital bill unpaid — until court garnished her pay
The Jersey City councilwoman under fire for a hit-and-run crash has been ordered by a Hudson County court to pay a nearly $3,000 veterinarian bill. Court records show that Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus won a default judgment against embattled Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise earlier this year after the councilwoman failed to pay $2,865 for services rendered.
Dutchess County Sheriff Held Free Active Shooter Training
It is sad that we need these life-saving instructions but a lot has changed in the last 20 years. Whether they are at a mall, school, movie theater, or store, many people in America unfortunately now live in constant fear. The definition that many organizations use to describe a mass...
News 12
Fire damages building at New York campground
A large fire damaged at least one building at a campground in New York. The fire was reported late Thursday morning at Camp Aliyah at the Camp Rayim Grounds in Parksville, New York. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Editor's Note: A previous...
News 12
Rattled: Police ticket Orange County man for killing rattlesnake
An Orange County man was ticketed for killing a rattlesnake, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Police say they received a tip from the Woodbury Police Department about a rattlesnake found dead in a driveway in July. The snake had its head cut off and its rattle missing.
NY AG: Real estate fraudster caught in Rockland County affordable housing scam
A property owner and manager are being punished for their roles in a real estate scam in Rockland County, according to the attorney general.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sullivan County population growth leads state
It’s just his second year of business, but Hal Simon, owner of Fortress Bikes in Hurleyville, admits he didn’t expect it to go this well. Simon and his family have spent the last 17 years using their vacation home in Rock Hill, a hamlet in Sullivan County. But he says it’s always been a dream to move from Long Island to the Hudson Valley and live there full time. He says the right moment came in 2020.
Police in Orange seek suspects in violent carjacking
Police in Orange are investigating a violent carjacking.
Dutchess County apple orchard employee sentenced for stealing over $100K from business
An employee at a Dutchess County apple orchard and vegetable farm has been sentenced for stealing $118,000 from the business.
Yorktown Heights financial adviser admits stealing from pro baseball player
A Yorktown Heights investment adviser has been arraigned for embezzling funds from a minor league baseball player. Jesus Mesa pleaded guilty on Aug. 3 to a charge of interstate transportation of stolen property, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy in White Plains federal court. Mesa told investigators that he...
Former insurance building conversion starts coming online
The first phase of a project by The Center for Discovery to transform a building that formerly was the headquarters of Frontier Insurance in Rock Hill in Sullivan County into a state-of-the-art behavioral and health care facility has been completed. Empire State Development, which has been involved in helping finance the project, made the completion announcement.
Hudson Valley Child Dressed in Black Found With Illegal Firearm
Police say they recovered an illegal gun from a 13-year-old boy that was dressed all in black and headed towards the center of town. Orange County District Attorney, David Hoovler, shared the chilling account of an incident that occurred on July 30 just before midnight. In a press release, the DA announced that a 13-year-old child was taken into custody and charged with two felonies after he was discovered to be in possession of an illegal firearm.
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
Thrillist
This Hudson Valley City Just Enacted Upstate New York's First Rent Control Laws
As the pandemic ravaged New York City, some wealthier residents decamped permanently to surrounding areas, driving up housing prices in places like the Hudson Valley. Now, one city is trying to protect its residents by becoming the first upstate New York municipality to enact rent control laws. Kingston, a city...
New Paltz man accused of 2 DWIs in under 2 hours
On Sunday morning, a New Paltz man was arrested twice in the span of just two hours- both for alleged drunk driving.
