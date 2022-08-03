Report: Semi driver fainted prior to crashing into Winnebago County home

According to a crash report released by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday the driver of a semi that crashed into a house on Green Valley Road fainted due to a medical condition prior to the accident. The driver was heading south on Interstate 41 about 6 pm on July 25th in the Town of Vinland when he fainted. The truck went into a ditch, through a safety fence and traveled onto Green Valley Road. It proceeded to cross the road and hit a home at 5833 Green Valley Road. Eight-month-old Martin Stechner III who was in the home was killed during the crash. The report shows alcohol and drug use are not suspected. Blood tests were taken from the 63-year-old Little Chute man who was driving the semi and they are still pending. He suffered minor injuries in the crash. The full crash reconstruction and investigation are ongoing.

3 DAYS AGO