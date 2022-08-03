ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

‘Dad you’re not going to believe this.’ Family in disbelief over Kentucky lottery win

By Mike Stunson
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQKbx_0h3K4RoM00

They work together, travel to their jobs together, and now three family members will share the top prize of a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off game.

Kentucky Lottery officials say William Hicks owns a business where his adult sons are employed, and the brothers often buy lottery tickets as they drive to work together.

The brothers, William Hicks Jr. and Stephen Hicks, each purchased a scratch-off ticket at a Speedway gas station in Alexandria on Friday, July 29. William Hicks Jr.’s ticket won the game’s $500,000 top prize.

“I’ll usually scratch one and he’ll (Stephen) scratch one,” William Hicks Jr. told Kentucky Lottery officials. “Stephen suddenly tells me we’d won $500,000, but I figured he was looking at it wrong. We must have looked at it 40 times and I asked to be pinched a few times.”

The first thing they did after realizing they won was call their dad.

“Dad, you’re not going to believe this. We’ve just won a half a million dollars,” William Hicks Jr. told his father, who needed minutes of convincing.

The trio split the winnings — all receiving more than $118,000 after taxes.

They each have a plan for what they’re going to do with their money. William Hicks plans to buy a farmhouse property he has been renting; William Hicks Jr. is going to pay off his mom’s mortgage and help out his grandmother; and Stephen Hicks intends to buy a new truck.

“William immediately started telling me who he was going to help out. That’s just the way he is,” the father said.

Woman wins big Kentucky Lottery prize, then passes out gift cards to random strangers

Man scratches off grand-prize Kentucky Lottery ticket. ‘Biggest number I’d ever seen’

Best commute ever? Man notches $6 million Michigan lottery win on way to work

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kentucky State
City
Alexandria, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Seacoast Current

When You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot, Don’t Tell Anyone

With the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Friday night's drawing, a new multi-millionaire is about to be minted. The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won for 29 drawings since April. The Mega Millions jackpot will have an annuity value of $1.1 billion ($648.2 million in cash) for its next drawing on Friday, July 28, the fourth largest multi-state lottery jackpot ever offered. The largest is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, on three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
LOTTERY
Whiskey Riff

Kentucky Deer Hunter Surprised To Find He Shot A Two-Headed Buck

As the old saying goes, two heads are better than one, but I’m not entirely sure if it still holds true when one of the heads has been dead for weeks. According to a post on the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Facebook page, a Kentucky hunter got more than he bargained for when he took down what he thought was a monster buck.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Hicks
960 The Ref

‘I haven’t stopped shaking’: Michigan man wins $6 million in lottery scratch-off

A Michigan man set a record after winning $6 million in the state’s newest instant scratch-off game, and he is still scratching his head in wonder after his good fortune. In a news release on Friday, Michigan Lottery officials said the 30-year-old man from Cheboygan County won the biggest prize ever offered in the state’s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, won in the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game, the Detroit Free Press reported. A $50 ticket returned a huge payoff.
MICHIGAN STATE
Upworthy

Woman who won $146K in lottery pays it forward by handing out gift cards to strangers

A Kentucky woman shared her unexpected windfall with her community after winning $146,351.74 in a Kentucky Lottery online game. Crystal Dunn from Louisville, Kentucky, had little hope of actually winning the lottery jackpot when she half-heartedly made a $20 wager in the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play—something she does for fun from time to time. Yet, on the evening of July 7, Dunn kept one eye on the television show she was watching and the other on the computer on which she'd just placed her bet.
LOUISVILLE, KY
UPI News

Man's last-minute hunch leads to $100,000 lottery prize

July 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was leaving a North Carolina store when a hunch told him to turn around and buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize. Barry Bruce, of Danville, Va., told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was about to leave the Jones Exxon store in Stanley, N.C., when he stopped in his tracks.
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disbelief#Michigan Lottery#Kentucky Lottery#Speedway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Lottery
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
397
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy