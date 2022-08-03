ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Former church youth counselor charged with taking indecent liberties with minors

By Sydney Hoover, Wilmington StarNews
 3 days ago

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office charged a youth counselor from a Wilmington church Tuesday with taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Alan Croom, 35, of Castle Hayne, was arrested by the sheriff's office warrant squad and airport police at Wilmington International Airport after arriving back from California. He is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

This is the second time this year Croom was arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was charged in April for the same offense and posted a $250,000 bond. A second victim came forward, and a warrant was issued for Croom's arrest on July 27.

The victims say Croom allegedly committed the crimes while volunteering with the youth ministry at Wrightsboro Baptist Church a decade ago, according to the news release.

The crime was allegedly committed in March of 2012, according to a warrant provided by the sheriff's office. The warrant details that Croom allegedly "unlawfully, willfully and feloniously" attempted to take indecent liberties with an unnamed victim who was around 15 years old at the time. Croom would have been 25.

A representative of Wrightsboro Baptist Church, located at 2736 Castle Hayne Road, said Croom has "never been an employee of this church."

Earlier this year, Wrightsboro Baptist Church leadership reported Croom to sheriff's office with information regarding sexual abuse of minors "that allegedly transpired years ago by a member of our church," according to a statement the church issued on Wednesday. The church confirmed in the statement that the youth involved previously attended the church.

The church added that Croom is prohibited from church property and events. Leadership will continue to cooperate with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

"This news is certainly distressing," the statement says. "While we would like to be able to provide more information or answer questions, we cannot do so due to the ongoing investigation and pending criminal charges."

Croom has recently served on the church's safety and security team, according to public posts on his Facebook page. He has also previously participated with the church's recreational softball team and sings during services.

"We know that God promises to work all things for good to those who are called according to his purposes. We are standing on the promises of God, our future remains strong and is as bright as His promises," the statement from the church read. "We also continue to remain in prayer for all involved, especially for those who may have been personally impacted."

Contact reporter Sydney Hoover at shoover@gannett.com or on Twitter @sydneymhoover.

