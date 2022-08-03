ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

'Fascist moron': Twisted Sister frontman slams GOP governor hopeful Kari Lake

By Barnini Chakraborty, Senior Investigations Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 14

ciara
3d ago

Twisted alright in the brain!! GOP takes over across America!! We say goodbye to the fraudulent Biden administration!!

Reply
3
Related
TheDailyBeast

Kari Lake Cried Foul at Election Results. Then She Started Winning

When the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul.But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP nomination for governor. Now, on the cusp of winning the hotly contested primary, Lake and her allies found themselves squirming to explain how the election she was on track to win was still, somehow, as corrupt and fraudulent as they’d already claimed it was.“There is no path to victory for my...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Anthem, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Lopez
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Dee Snider
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Manchin votes with GOP to cancel Biden environmental permitting rule

The Senate passed a resolution Thursday canceling a Biden administration rule governing environmental reviews for infrastructure projects that Republicans have argued made permitting more onerous, holding up construction. All 49 Republicans present, and the lone Democratic vote of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), were enough to pass the Congressional Review Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Moron#Twisted Sister#Gop#Msnbc
Washington Examiner

We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse

In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Democrats and Trump team up to beat Republicans and boost election deniers

Democrats like to pretend they despise former President Donald Trump and want him nowhere near power. But Democrats and Trump have the worst kind of symbiotic relationship, and the two have teamed up to try and prevent Republicans from winning in November. Trump-endorsed House candidate Josh Gibbs defeated Michigan Rep....
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access

Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
KANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Republicans are clinging to Trump's election lies in battleground states. They're about to regret it.

Historically, there is one basic truism about midterm elections: The party in power usually gets routed. Moreover, the more unpopular a sitting president, the worse his party does in November. Considering that President Joe Biden is currently polling in the high 30s, Republicans should be licking their chops about the election to come. Yet, in primary after primary, Republicans seem intent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy