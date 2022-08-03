Understanding Unsheltered Homelessness-Opportunity for Input

Read on mountainx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
Related
Mountain Xpress
How much solar energy does local government produce?
The clock to 2030 is ticking. Both Buncombe County and the city of Asheville have resolved that, by the end of that year, government operations will be powered entirely by renewable energy. A 2019 report produced by The Cadmus Group, a Massachusetts-based consulting firm, laid out numerous ways for the two local governments to achieve those goals.
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Opportunity zones
Increase investments. Create new businesses and jobs. Inject much-needed energy and resources into low-income areas. Those are the stated goals of the “opportunity zones” program, a federal initiative established during the administration of former President Donald Trump. The zones offer tax breaks to investors who put money to work in areas designated as economically depressed — including parts of every Western North Carolina county.
my40.tv
Two longtime members of the WLOS family pass away
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — WLOS recently lost two long-time members of the News 13 family. Louise Palmer, who was a native of Buncombe County and worked in the News 13 sales department for 48 years, died Sunday, July 31. She will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 6. Richard...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Solution needed for parking woes
[Regarding “Car Wars: The Ripple Effects of Downtown Asheville Parking Costs,” June 15, Xpress]: Having spoken with the director of Asheville’s Transportation Department, Mr. Ken Putnam, on more than one occasion over the last four years, I would like to add my voice to the Montford Neighborhood Association’s parking woes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
Public Hearing notice to solicit input for Buncombe County Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization Program application
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Buncombe will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. in the Buncombe County Commission Chambers located at 200 College Street, Suite 300, Asheville, NC. The hearing will be held before the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners in order to solicit citizen input in the development of a Community Development Block Grant Neighborhood Revitalization Program (CDBG-NR) application.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe leaders talk rising poverty, county economy
Even as poverty rates in North Carolina and across the U.S. have steadily declined, the percentage of Buncombe County residents experiencing poverty has been increasing since 2018. That was a key takeaway from the county Board of Commissioners briefing Aug. 2 as staff members updated the board about the “vibrant...
my40.tv
Storms ground flights in Asheville, nationwide
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was more stress for travelers Friday with hundreds of flights canceled at airports across the United States. According to tracking service FlightAware, more than 1,000 flights were canceled. That came after about 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday. A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines said the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Asheville group builds tiny homes for city's low-income, homeless residents
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville organizers are taking a unique approach to tackle the city’s housing crisis. The nonprofit BeLoved Asheville is building a community of micro-homes for people who make less than the city’s median income. What You Need To Know. Asheville’s Point-in-Time survey identified a 21%...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Xpress
A closer look at Buncombe’s commercial property assessments
Recent discussions of Buncombe County’s property tax appraisal process have been missing something — roughly $10.3 billion worth of something. That figure represents the estimated taxable value of commercial real estate in Buncombe County. According to Buncombe tax analyst Eric Cregger, nearly a third of the county’s projected $239 million in property tax revenue for fiscal year 2022-23 will be generated through commercial property taxes.
wunc.org
Environmentalists, local governments oppose Pisgah National Forest plan
The U.S. Forest Service has wrapped up a week of meetings in Asheville on a new management plan for the Pisgah National Forest. The proposal has been a decade in the making, and faces widespread opposition. The most controversial part of the plan would allow logging in about half the...
Sylva Herald
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES
THE JACKSON COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES is recruiting for an Adult Services Social Worker. This position investigates reports of adult abuse and neglect, provides case management for at-risk adults, and certifies and monitors clients receiving Special Assistance In-home services. This position also provides ongoing case management for guardianships, payeeships, individual and family adjustments, in-home aide services, and case management of substantiated adult protective service cases. Other duties include general intake and community outreach services. Requires limited availability after hours and on weekends as-needed. The starting salary is $43,558.50, if fully qualified. Minimum qualifications include a four year degree in a Human Service field. Preference will be given to applicants with a Master's or Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and experience providing Social Work services. Applicants should complete an application which is located at www.jcdss.org and submit it to the Jackson County Department of Social Services, 15 Griffin Street, Sylva, NC 28779 or the Sylva branch of the NC Works Career Center. Applications will be taken until August 15, 2022. 22-23e.
Mountain Xpress
City of Asheville Youth Leadership Academy(CAYLA) finale invitation
Since 2007, the City of Asheville Youth Leadership Academy (CAYLA) has provided internship placement opportunities for area high school students in local government, businesses and nonprofits. The 2022 CAYLA cohort will cap off their experience with a CAYLA Finale on Friday, August 5. Students will present their final projects at the event, which will be held at the Lenoir-Rhyne/Asheville Chamber of Commerce board room at 36 Montford Avenue.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
xpopress.com
NC Mineral and Gem Festival 2022
Since the early 1950's Spruce Pine, North Carolina has been the host of the Festival and welcomed visitors from around the world to shop for beautiful jewelry, gemstones, minerals, beads, crystals, fossils, and more! Even celebrities have been spotted at the Festival selecting their jewelry, gemstones, and gifts! The Festival features gem, jewelry, and mineral dealers from across the country showcasing their merchandise to fit every budget. Whether you are shopping for an engagement ring, a special stone for your own setting, a custom-designed piece of jewelry, or a special crystal display for your home, you can't miss the NC Mineral and Gem Festival.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Employees recognized for ‘Star Quality Care’ at Rutherford Regional
Rutherford Regional Health System honored its teams with a special Employee Appreciation event on Wednesday, July 27. “We thank each of our team members for the commitment they have shown to our patients and our community throughout the first half of 2022,” said Rebecca Segal, CEO of RRHS. “We look forward to continuing our mission of Making Communities Healthier alongside all of these great healthcare workers throughout the rest of this year.”
Commissioners in North Carolina vote in support of Clingmans Dome name change
The restoration of the Cherokee name, "Kuwohi" to Clingmans Dome has garnered unanimous support from the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Last month, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council voted to begin the effort to petition the federal government for the name change.
my40.tv
'Overflowing' Asheville Humane Society desperate for foster homes, waives adoption fees
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society said Monday, Aug. 1 it is "overflowing" with animals and is waiving all adoption fees currently, as well as putting out an urgent request to the community for those who are able to help, to become foster homes for animals up for adoption.
shescatchingflights.com
11 Things to Do Alone in Asheville for an Enjoyable Experience
Asheville is a city that is perfect for anyone looking for a little bit of adventure. However, if you’re looking to do things by yourself, it can be tough to figure out what to do. That’s why we’ve put together this list of 11 things to do alone in Asheville!
North Carolina county putting AR-15s in every school for security
“I do not want to have to run back out to the car to grab an AR, because that's time lost. Hopefully we'll never need it, but I want my guys to be as prepared as prepared can be,” he added.
my40.tv
Repairs to partially-sinking parking deck in South Slope almost finished
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For 11 months, crews working on Asheville’s largest apartment complex, The Ironwood Apartments, have focused on fixing the 1,000-space parking deck. The soil below the concrete multi-story building settled along a third of the site. The onsite manager for Tribute Construction, a company based...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A young U.S. Navy sailor from the Etowah community of Henderson County fell overboard a Navy ship on Monday, Aug. 1 in the Baltic Sea, and the search and rescue efforts have been called off. The family of David "Dee" Spearman confirmed Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, that he was the man who fell overboard Monday near Helsinki, Finland. Spearman was 19 years old.
Comments / 0