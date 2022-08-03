Voters: It’s Biden’s recession, drove economy 'into the ground'

Read on www.washingtonexaminer.com
Guest
2d ago
This next bill, the reduce inflation thing, is going to put the final nail in our economic coffin. The bill is so bad that the Library of Congress web site that lets you read the bill has been off line for the last week. So you can’t find out how bad it is.
Reply
7
Linda Greene
3d ago
Everything that Biden does is a disaster! He is turning America into a third world country!
Reply(1)
35
J B
2d ago
I read another article that said Walmart was laying off workers because of their massive revenue losses because no one has extra money to go shopping
Reply
6
Related
Jesse Watters: With Dems saying Biden has to go, is Michelle Obama making a run for the White House?
Fox News host Jesse Watters weighed in on President Biden's plummeting poll numbers as members of the Democratic Party appear to be jockeying for the 2024 nomination on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's a legend in his own mind and doesn't think he's going anywhere. It's not like...
Sen John Kennedy says Biden is like an old Buick: 'Some days he starts, and other days he doesn't'
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., went after President Biden Wednesday on "Hannity" for failing to get inflation under control and for mismanaging "COVID, the border and energy independence." JOHN KENNEDY: Well, President Biden is clearly struggling. He struggled today in the Middle East and I take no joy in that. I...
MSNBC
Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him
It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?
On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sean Hannity: God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor
Sean Hannity discussed President Biden's comments following his COVID-19 recovery and how he refuses to give credit to his predecessor Trump on "Hannity." Fox News host Sean Hannity talked about President Joe Biden's diagnosis and recovery from COVID-19 and discussed Biden taking a swipe at former President Trump over his own brush with COVID-19.
AOL Corp
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Biden Gets First Challenger for 2024 Democratic Nomination
The candidate, Jerome Segal, said he decided to announce his run for the Democratic nomination after Biden's "embarrassing" Middle East trip earlier this month.
Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?
As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
ABC News
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Another major legislative win for Democrats came Thursday, when -- over Republican objections of "corporate welfare" -- a bipartisan group in the House passed a bill that funds the nation’s science and technology industries with billions to boost domestic production of crucial semiconductor chips and additional research and development.
Elon Musk Says This Candidate Can Easily Win Against Joe Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'
Elon Musk has been lately frequently coming in favor of the Republican party and has named his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated late Monday that Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would come on top if he is pitched against President Joe Biden in the 2024 polls. Musk is of the view that DeSantis would easily win and that he doesn't need to campaign to secure victory.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval — something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging inflation wipes out their annual cost-of-living increases. Discover: 4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live...
Florida Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings skips political event with Dem who wants to 'divest' in police
Democratic Senate nominee Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., skipped a political event she had promoted hours earlier with a state representative who supports policies similar to the defund the police movement. Demings, who is running against Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for the Senate seat, touted the Defending Choice Volunteer Launch event...
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state
The Wisconsin State Assembly speaker says Donald Trump is still trying to decertify Joe Biden's win. Robin Vos told a local outlet Trump raised the topic last week after a court ruled on ballot boxes. Trump has used his social-media platform recently to criticize Vos. A Wisconsin election official says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecentersquare.com
Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Will there be a new stimulus check for summer 2022? Three scenarios when you may get it
AS the Covid-19 pandemic continues into 2022, many Americans are hoping there will be another federal stimulus payment. Stimulus checks serve the purpose of helping those in need stimulate the economy during a financial downturn. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen three stimulus check packages passed...
Rep. Ronny Jackson: Why President Biden Won’t Finish His First Term
On this episode, Will sits down with Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) to discuss his upcoming book, Holding The Line. Rep. Jackson draws on his experience serving as the White House physician for three U.S. Presidents to explain why he believes President Biden is no longer fit to serve as President of the United States. Plus, Rep. Jackson lays out how Democrats may go about forcing President Biden out of office before the end of his first term.
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote for 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Comments / 24