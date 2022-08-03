ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McHenry County officials dispute bakery's discrimination accusation following cancelation of drag show

By Ronn Blitzer
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 5

Patti Bee
3d ago

She had a few singers in and a couple painting classes. Far from a packed venue in any instance. Actually the place was mostly empty. She brought this on herself by choosing a controversial act and advertising the heck out if it. She got what she wanted! Full exposure!

Reply(1)
12
silly rabbit
3d ago

again... VIOLATED village ordinances... and admitted it. Now she's crying cause she overstepped those ordinances and the village put a stop to the abuse of violating those ordinances. Keep pushing the discrimination cries... keep pushing whatever else... you got caught and will now pay the consequences of your ignorance.

Reply
7
Juarez McQueen
3d ago

Leftists don't want to follow the laws....shut these groomers down permanently!!

Reply
14
 

