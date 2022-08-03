$250 stimulus checks ditched for tax rebate in Massachusetts



L awmakers in Massachusetts have ditched plans for a $250 stimulus check to residents in favor of tax rebates as a way to relieve citizens of rising costs due to inflation.

Democratic state Sen. John Velis said the announcement of the tax rebates by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker caused lawmakers to stop their push for the stimulus checks.

“Leadership came to the conclusion that, with this new 62F scenario that’s out there and the revenue that may cost, the tax liability that the Commonwealth may have, we need to hold on the economic development bill for right now,” Velis told Western Mass News .

The governor announced last week the tax rebates are being triggered by a 1986 law saying that if tax revenues exceed those of salary and wage growth, then the excess funds shall be given to taxpayers.

The bill containing the $250 payments was passed by the state Senate last month, but the governor had yet to sign it before announcing the anticipated triggering of the 1986 law.

The state is looking into the quickest way to get the rebates to citizens once the auditor's annual report is finished in September, Baker's finance secretary said last week.