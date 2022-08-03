11 IU basketball players benefit from latest Hoosiers for Good NIL allocation

Read on www.thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby 2022 fall camp Q&A
Watch as IU football cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby met with the media this week to discuss his position group. With the return of Tiawan Mullen and Jaylin Williams, cornerback is expected to be a strength of the Indiana team in 2022. For a position-by-position look at who is coming and going in 2022, GO HERE.
Indiana men’s basketball: Does the ‘Must Get’ recruit exist?
Xavier Booker, the No. 3 boys basketball player in the class of 2023, committed to Tom Izzo’s Michigan State Spartans last week. This announcement has generated pages upon pages of some of the worst Indiana-related message boarding because Booker plays just up the road at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, earning him the label of a ‘must get’ from the perpetually Mad portion of the fanbase.
Indiana basketball recruiting: 2023 4-star guard decommits from Purdue
Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot-1 four-star guard from Montverde Academy, decommits from Purdue, as Indiana basketball was one of two other schools to offer the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. Though he received many offers as a sophomore at McCutcheon High School, Gibbs-Lawhorn is reopening up his recruiting and, hopefully, considering the Hoosiers as one of his top schools.
IU basketball summer development series: Miller Kopp
With Indiana’s offseason roster changes behind us, we bring back our annual tradition of taking a closer look at the players expected to return to the program. Next up is small forward Miller Kopp, who is training for his fifth year of college basketball and second with IU. THE...
Look: “Hoosier Fantasy Experience” at IU Aug. 18-21
There will be four unique events for basketball fans the weekend of Aug. 18-21 in Bloomington. The Hoosier Basketball Fantasy Experience will include a four-day Fantasy Camp Experience involving the players on the current team, a round of golf with a member of the IU Basketball program at the Pfau Golf Course, a Fanfest, and a Hoosier Women’s Youth Camp.
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen recaps first week of 2022 fall camp
Watch as Indiana head football coach Tom Allen met with the media on Friday afternoon via Zoom to discuss the program’s first week of fall camp. Allen discussed his early impressions of the running backs room, the return of D.J. Matthews, the importance of creating takeaways, and much more.
Watch: IU cornerback Jaylin Williams fall camp Q&A
Indiana cornerback Jaylin Williams met with the media on Thursday in Bloomington. Williams is the team’s active leader in interceptions with six. In 2021 he was named honorable-mention All-Big Ten and earned the team’s Corby Davis Memorial Award (Outstanding Back). He totaled 41 tackles, 28 solo, one for loss, and 11 pass breakups and led the team and shared fourth in the Big Ten in PBUs (T-23rd nationally).
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (8/4)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
2024 Five-Star Liam McNeeley Sets Date for Official Visit to Indiana
Class of 2024 five-star recruit Liam McNeeley will take an official visit to the Indiana University campus from Sept. 23-25. McNeeley began his high school career at John Paul II outside of Dallas, Texas, but he will transfer to Montverde Academy for his final two years.
Back 9 Golf to open in downtown Indy
A much-anticipated, $30 million golf and entertainment venue will open Friday on the near southwest side of downtown Indianapolis. Back 9 Golf & Entertainment features a three-story golf range with 75 climate-controlled golf bays, restaurant and a 550-person music pavilion. “We’re hoping our venue is the first of many that choose to come this way, and we want to keep visitors in downtown Indy,” said Director of Operations Patrick Dugan.
16-year-old wins on the dirt track in IMS debut
INDIANAPOLIS — He may not have his official state-issued driver’s license yet, but 16-year-old Dominic Gorden does have his first win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The teenager won back-to-back races Wednesday in the preliminaries for the Drive2SaveLives BC39 Presented by WeatherTech. Gorden, who is from Clovis, California, first captured a heat race, then won a […]
Melissa Etheridge concert canceled at Conner Prairie
The Melissa Etheridge concert scheduled for Friday night at Conner Prairie has been canceled. The show was part of the Kroger Symphony of the Prairie.
Kern, Knight, Webb, and Weyer were announced as the winners of the 2022 Bedford Young Professionals
BEDFORD – Bedford Young Professionals is excited to announce the winners of the 2022 Under 40 Young Professionals 4 Under 40 Awards!. The following are deserving young professionals, ages 21-40, who live or work in Lawrence County and make our community a better place to live. The winners were...
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Silver Alert issued for missing Brownsburg teen
Police are searching for a teen boy missing from Brownsburg last seen Friday morning, according to a Silver Alert.
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
Obituary: Tony Eugene Pemberton
Tony Eugene Pemberton, 66, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at his home. Thankfully he will no longer be surrounded by the “Bio-Lizards” of dialysis. He was born on December 7, 1955, to Robert and Bertha (Bunch) Pemberton. He married Kathie Lowery on June 26, 1976, and she preceded him in death on June 4, 2011.
