Jurors prepare to visit Parkland school shooter’s crime scene after grieving relatives testify

WPBF News 25
Sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter so far marked by graphic and emotional testimony
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The prosecution in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz wrapped up its case on Thursday. It’s been three weeks of detailed descriptions of the attack combined with heart-wrenching testimony from witnesses and victims’ families. The case started with teachers and...
Jurors in Parkland gunman's trial visit blood-stained mass shooting site sealed since 2018 as state rests its case
Jurors in the sentencing phase of the Parkland, Florida, school shooter's trial on Thursday visited the scene of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's 1200 building, which has been sealed since the attack on February 14, 2018.
The painful legacy of a building: Parkland massacre site holds haunting, horrific memories
Just pretend it’s not there. That’s how the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have handled the continued existence of the worst crime scene in Broward County history on their campus. Fenced and sealed off for the past four years, the 1200 building has lingered as a sickening reminder of the day that destroyed so many families. It will remain there until at least the middle of ...
Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
WPBF News 25
Retired DEA agent charged with road rage shooting also worked for Secret Service, protecting presidents
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High-profile criminal defense attorney Michael Salnick appeared in court with his client, former Drug Enforcement Administration and Secret Service Special Agent Brad Sosnowsky. Sosnowsky is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle – stemming from a road...
tamaractalk.com
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac
Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
Jurors tour site of massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High
FORT LAUDERDALE - The prosecution in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz rested its case hours after the jury visited the crime scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday.The jury was taken to the school in the morning and allowed to walk through the 1200 building where the massacre happened in 2018. They were at the school for about 90 minutes. They viewed the hallway and classrooms where the shooter used an AR-15 assault rifle to carry out the massacre. Accompanying the jury were Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, prosecutors, and Cruz's attorneys. The defense filed a...
Click10.com
Alleged battery victim testifies in ex-police officer’s trial in Broward
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man testified on Friday in Broward County court about the Friday nearly three years ago when a police officer struck him while he was in handcuffs. Surveillance video shows Matthew Barbieri, then a Hollywood Police Department officer, striking Raymond Schachner, Jr., twice on Aug. 6, 2019, according to prosecutors.
Jury in Parkland shooter sentencing trial will tour the school on Thursday
FORT LAUDERDALE - During Wednesday's proceedings at the sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, it was announced that the jury would tour the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building where the massacre took place. The jury will be taken to the campus by bus and allowed to see the classrooms where the shootings happened in February 2018. They will not be allowed to touch anything or ask any questions. They will then be taken back to the courthouse. Cruz will not be in attendance. Wednesday was the third day of victim impact testimony in the...
Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial live updates, Day 12: Loved ones deliver final victim impact statements
FORT LAUDERDALE — Thursday marks the 12th day of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty in 2021 to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. For more than two weeks, jurors have heard testimony...
Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died
John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
Parkland jury follows killer’s path through high school crime scene
Jurors in the Parkland mass shooting trial retraced the path of the confessed gunman Thursday morning through the hallways and stairwells of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, an exercise the prosecution says was necessary to truly understand the crime that was committed and the terror experienced by the victims. The seven women and five men who are sitting on the jury, as well as 10 ...
Click10.com
Deputies allow tour of crime scene where MSD students saw Valentine’s Day turn into terror
PARKLAND, Fla. – “Dream as if you’ll live forever, live as if you’ll die today.”. That was the James Dean quote on display on the second-floor hallway, between classrooms 1221 and 1229, in the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Broward Sheriff’s...
Click10.com
‘I miss him’: Tears flow during last day of Parkland victim impact statements
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Corey Hixon was among the last witnesses to testify on Thursday before the state’s prosecution team presented the evidence to seek the death penalty for the Parkland school shooter. Hixon lives with Kabuki Syndrome, a developmental disability. He wore a burgundy bow tie, a...
Click10.com
Video released of ‘scooter bandit’ in Broward County
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they have dubbed the “scooter bandit” after he allegedly stole eight two-wheeled motor vehicles, including mopeds, scooters and motorcycles. According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, all of the vehicles were stolen in...
Click10.com
Mother of woman shot in head says she hopes suspected killer ‘goes to hell’
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of a 25-year-old woman who was fatally shot in the head earlier this week in northwest Miami-Dade spoke to Local 10 News Thursday, saying “she didn’t deserve to die like she died.”. Surrounded by loved ones and clutching her daughter’s photo,...
tamaractalk.com
NYC Resident Arrested in Murder of Tamarac Woman
A New York City woman was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the murder of a Tamarac woman, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens, played a role in the killing of the victim, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office. Investigators did not provide any details about Thompson’s alleged role in the homicide or publicly identify the murder victim.
Click10.com
Gunman threatens dry cleaner’s customer: ‘I actually thought I was going to die’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A routine morning dry cleaning pickup went horribly wrong on Friday in North Miami. A customer used his mobile phone to record a representative of My Cleaners, at 13027 NW 7 Ave., who brandished a gun and threatened him from behind the counter. The My...
cw34.com
Former Miami-Dade Police employee sentenced to 60 days in federal prison for fraud
MIAMI. Fla. (CBS12) — A former employee of the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) was sentenced to 60 days in federal prison on Thursday, after fraudulently obtaining over $117,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. FBI Miami said Elisa Rivera, 51, was a long-term employee for the MDPD as an Administrative Officer...
Click10.com
Miami police: 2 men critically wounded in shooting
MIAMI – Two men were critically wounded in a shooting that police believe took place in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood Friday night, Miami police said. Officer Kenia Fallat, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to the 3600 block of Biscayne Boulevard regarding shots fired and shortly thereafter, the two victims appeared at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with gunshot wounds.
