Jurors prepare to visit Parkland school shooter’s crime scene after grieving relatives testify

FORT LAUDERDALE - During Wednesday's proceedings at the sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, it was announced that the jury would tour the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building where the massacre took place. The jury will be taken to the campus by bus and allowed to see the classrooms where the shootings happened in February 2018. They will not be allowed to touch anything or ask any questions. They will then be taken back to the courthouse. Cruz will not be in attendance. Wednesday was the third day of victim impact testimony in the...

PARKLAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO