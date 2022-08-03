ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Jurors prepare to visit Parkland school shooter’s crime scene after grieving relatives testify

 3 days ago
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The painful legacy of a building: Parkland massacre site holds haunting, horrific memories

Just pretend it’s not there. That’s how the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have handled the continued existence of the worst crime scene in Broward County history on their campus. Fenced and sealed off for the past four years, the 1200 building has lingered as a sickening reminder of the day that destroyed so many families. It will remain there until at least the middle of ...
PARKLAND, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
PARKLAND, FL
tamaractalk.com

Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac

Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Jurors tour site of massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High

FORT LAUDERDALE - The prosecution in the sentencing trial of Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz rested its case hours after the jury visited the crime scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Thursday.The jury was taken to the school in the morning and allowed to walk through the 1200 building where the massacre happened in 2018. They were at the school for about 90 minutes.  They viewed the hallway and classrooms where the shooter used an AR-15 assault rifle to carry out the massacre. Accompanying the jury were Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, prosecutors, and Cruz's attorneys. The defense filed a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Alleged battery victim testifies in ex-police officer’s trial in Broward

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man testified on Friday in Broward County court about the Friday nearly three years ago when a police officer struck him while he was in handcuffs. Surveillance video shows Matthew Barbieri, then a Hollywood Police Department officer, striking Raymond Schachner, Jr., twice on Aug. 6, 2019, according to prosecutors.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Jury in Parkland shooter sentencing trial will tour the school on Thursday

FORT LAUDERDALE - During Wednesday's proceedings at the sentencing trial for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, it was announced that the jury would tour the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School building where the massacre took place. The jury will be taken to the campus by bus and allowed to see the classrooms where the shootings happened in February 2018. They will not be allowed to touch anything or ask any questions. They will then be taken back to the courthouse. Cruz will not be in attendance. Wednesday was the third day of victim impact testimony in the...
PARKLAND, FL
Talk Media

Ex-Coral Springs Mayor Imprisoned For Child Molestation Has Died

John Sommerer, who served as mayor of Coral Springs for a decade before his imprisonment for molesting a child, died Tuesday. He was 74. Sommerer, a certified public accountant, was forced from his mayoral job by term limits in 2004 after 10 years in office. He sought the office again in 2006 and lost to current Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Parkland jury follows killer’s path through high school crime scene

Jurors in the Parkland mass shooting trial retraced the path of the confessed gunman Thursday morning through the hallways and stairwells of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, an exercise the prosecution says was necessary to truly understand the crime that was committed and the terror experienced by the victims. The seven women and five men who are sitting on the jury, as well as 10 ...
PARKLAND, FL
Death Penalty
Public Safety
Click10.com

Video released of ‘scooter bandit’ in Broward County

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they have dubbed the “scooter bandit” after he allegedly stole eight two-wheeled motor vehicles, including mopeds, scooters and motorcycles. According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, all of the vehicles were stolen in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

NYC Resident Arrested in Murder of Tamarac Woman

A New York City woman was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the murder of a Tamarac woman, authorities said. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens, played a role in the killing of the victim, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office. Investigators did not provide any details about Thompson’s alleged role in the homicide or publicly identify the murder victim.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Miami police: 2 men critically wounded in shooting

MIAMI – Two men were critically wounded in a shooting that police believe took place in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood Friday night, Miami police said. Officer Kenia Fallat, a department spokesperson, said officers responded to the 3600 block of Biscayne Boulevard regarding shots fired and shortly thereafter, the two victims appeared at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL

