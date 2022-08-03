Chelsea Line Up Third Bid For Inter Milan Midfielder Cesare Casadei After Signing Carney Chukuemeka

Read on www.sportbible.com
'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
Chelsea offered astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona for Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay
CHELSEA have been offered an astonishing triple transfer deal by Barcelona including Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay, according to reports. The Blues are looking to add to Thomas Tuchel's defence, midfield and attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has already joined the club and Leicester's Wesley Fofana could also follow...
"Klopp Is In Love" - Liverpool Interested In Major Man United Transfer Target
RB Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko has drawn the attention of many admirers this summer, including Premier League side Liverpool, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Sesko started against Klopp's side when the two teams met in a pre-season friendly last week, scoring the only goal on the night, and the Germany manager was said to be 'in love' with his performance.
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea star Willian ‘in talks over shock Premier League return with Fulham showing transfer interest’
WILLIAN is in talks over a shock return to the Premier League with Fulham, according to reports. The former Chelsea and Arsenal winger, 33, left the Emirates in 2021 just a year into his three-year deal. However, Goal in Brazil state he could be on his way back to London.
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
Confirmed Teams: Everton vs Chelsea | Premier League
Chelsea XI face Everton in their first match of the Premier League season. The Blues will be hoping to get off to a good start in the 2022/23 Premier League season after Arsenal collected three points on the season opener against Crystal Palace. Liverpool kicked off Saturday with a 2-2...
Graham Potter insists playing against Erik ten Hag is not an advantage ahead of Manchester United Brighton clash
Graham Potter has praised Christian Eriksen ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, and said it is not an advantage for him that Erik ten Hag has not managed in the Premier League yet. Manchester United and Brghton will kick off their respective Premier...
Marcos Alonso says goodbye to Chelsea staff ahead of Barcelona move - with left back set to leave Stamford Bridge after £62m signing Marc Cucurella
Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is closing on his move to Barcelona following the £62million signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton. Alonso is understood to have said farewells to staff at Chelsea's Cobham training ground as he looks to seal his transfer this weekend. He has won five major trophies...
Soccer-Chelsea's Tuchel worried about mid-season World Cup's toll on players
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expressed concerns that players could be affected in the months before and after the mid-season World Cup in Qatar, saying that the emotions and demands of soccer's showpiece tournament could leave footballers drained.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Blues victorious at Goodison Park on opening day
Chelsea have won their opening match of the Premier League season thanks to their 1-0 victory away at Everton. Jorginho was on hand to score the only goal of the game from the spot after Ben Chilwell was fouled in the area during stoppage time at the end of the first half.
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Mikel Arteta on further Arsenal transfers - "We will try"
Arsenal started their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a hard fought 2-0 win against Crystal Palace. Following the conclusion of the match, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta claimed that the club still have some targets that they want to reach. The Gunners have by no means been lackadaisical in their approach...
Confirmed Chelsea squad numbers for 2022/23 season
Chelsea have confirmed the squad numbers for the 2022/23 season ahead of their Premier League opener. Thomas Tuchel's side head to Goodison Park to face Everton in their first game of the new season and what numbers players will wear on their Chelsea shirts has now been revealed. As confirmed...
Chilwell, Cucurella, Sterling: The Chelsea team news to face Everton in Premier League opener
Thomas Tuchel will take his Chelsea side to face Everton in their opening game of the 2022/23 Premier League season and he is set to have a full squad available. Chelsea travel to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard’s side on Saturday evening, looking to get off to a winning start and put their defeat to the Toffees back in May behind them.
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea no.9 shirt cursed as Blues squad avoid taking Romelu Lukaku's number
Thomas Tuchel has admitted the number nine shirt at Chelsea is cursed which is why no players took the number for the 2022-23 season. Chelsea begin their new campaign on Saturday evening with a trip to Everton and have three new senior signings in the squad, as well as the addition of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.
Jurgen Klopp blames 'dry' pitch on Liverpool's 2-2 draw away at Fulham
Jurgen Klopp blamed the "dry" pitch for Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage this lunchtime. The Carabao and FA Cup winners struggled against Marco Silva's newly-promoted side and fell 1-0 behind to a header from Aleksandar Mitrovic in the first half. £85 million record signing Darwin Nunez came...
5 things we learned from Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace
Arsenal kicked off the Premier League season in style, exiting the cauldron of fire at Selhurst Park unscathed, 2-0 victors. Gunners fans can rest easy this weekend as the rest of the fixtures play-out, but in the meantime, what did we learn from Friday night’s victory?. 1 - William...
