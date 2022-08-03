Assateague Group Raising Funds For ‘Break The Habit’ Initiative

Read on mdcoastdispatch.com
WMDT.com
Assateague Island National Seashore makes important safety changes
BERLIN, Md.- Assateague Island National Seashore made some important changes this season to make the park safer for both visitors and wild horses. Due to increased visitation to the park, the Horse Management Program decided to make the move. This includes more rangers on the ground and getting two more UTV’s, which allows them to efficiently respond to incidents on the beach. Another thing they’ve added is “red zone” areas to identify places where they’ve had negative human-horse interactions.
Cape Gazette
We are lucky to live in eastern Sussex County
Sometimes it takes someone from somewhere else to point out how lucky we are to live in eastern Sussex County. I know we all complain about the traffic, especially those of us who remember when Route 14, now Route 1, was a two-lane crown road with dirt shoulders, but those people who cram in here during the summer are the blood that keeps the largest industry in the area alive.
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer wants grant money back from historical society
District 3 Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer of Lewes is questioning a recent councilmanic grant to the Georgetown Historical Society. During council's July 26 meeting, Schaeffer said he was not aware of the Confederate veterans memorial and flag flying at the society's Marvel Museum on South Bedford Street. On June...
The Dispatch
Coleman Retiring After 23 Years With Resort Parks Department
OCEAN CITY — David Coleman retired last month after 23 years of employment with the Recreation and Parks Department. Coleman began his career in 1994 as a part-time employee and was then hired full-time in 1999 for the parks division. Prior to working for the town, Coleman had extensive...
Southern Delaware pallet village offers help for growing number of people experiencing homelessness
The number of people experiencing homelessness in Delaware has seen a massive surge since the start of the pandemic. The latest point-in-time survey by the Delaware Continuum of Care found 2,369 people experiencing homelessness in the state, the highest count ever and more than double the number from the January 2020 survey.
talbotspy.org
AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland
The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
Ocean City Today
Marlin Fest to take place on beach at inlet this year
(Aug. 5, 2022) White Marlin Open organizers have again added a venue where people can watch the weigh-ins of the annual tournament, but this year the location offers much more than was available in 2020 and 2021. Marlin Fest was held at the Third Street ball fields the last two...
The Dispatch
A Week In Business – August 5, 2022
OCEAN CITY – Ocean City-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion with the acquisition of Badlands/White River KOA Holiday. Located just minutes from Badlands National Park, this property is known as the “Oasis of the Badlands.” Visitors can spot wildlife including buffalo and pronghorn deer, and the picturesque Badlands Mountains make for a highly popular hiking spot. Fossil hunting is another favorite attraction, in addition to visiting all the local replicas and exhibits. The northern lights can be seen in late fall and early spring and the area is a popular dark skies location for stargazers and photographers.
The Dispatch
Perrone Resigns As Pines Treasurer
OCEAN PINES – Director Doug Parks will serve as association treasurer for the remainder of the board year following Director Larry Perrone’s resignation from the position. In last week’s meeting of the Ocean Pines (OPA) Association Board of Directors, Perrone announced his resignation as the association treasurer. In his resignation letter, Perrone said the decision was a direct result of President Colette Horn’s request to direct financial questions to the association’s email address, info@oceanpines.org.
WBOC
Sharptown's 95th Annual Fireman's Carnival Underway
SHARPTOWN, Md.- The 95th annual Sharptown Fireman's Carnival kicked off on Thursday night. Damian Jones, president of the Sharptown Fire Department, says they could not be more excited. And Jones says, the guests are excited too, especially when they see their favorite ride. "The tilt-a-whirl is a big favorite by...
WBOC
Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore
SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
The Dispatch
Things To Do Around Town – August 5, 2022
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several streets will be closed to allow producers to display their goods. Live music from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444. Every...
WMDT.com
“Country Up” fest to benefit ALS coming to Bridgeville Aug. 14th
47ABC — Organizers are gearing up for the first annual “Country Up” fest to benefit ALS. Artist, Jimmy Charles and Bill Obrien with Rehoboth Beach Walk to Defeat ALS joined the morning team to tell us all about the special event. The event will be held on...
The Dispatch
Ocean Pines Mulls Food, Beverage Change
OCEAN PINES – The association’s board is considering the implementation of food and beverage amenity rules following a review of governing documents and an incident that occurred at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club in May. Last week, members of the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors had...
The Dispatch
Ocean Games Celebrates 10th Year
OCEAN CITY — The 10th Annual Ocean Games open water swim was held on Saturday, July 16 in downtown Ocean City bringing over 90 swimmers and their families into the resort for the weekend. Ocean Games is one of the few ocean-based marathon swimming events offered on the entire...
The Dispatch
Battle Of The Bras Fundraiser Planned
OCEAN CITY — The Capt. Steve’s Poor Girls Open is an all-women billfish release fishing tournament that raises money for breast cancer research. During this year’s event, there will be a fun and creative fundraiser called the Battle of the Bras. This competition is open to anyone...
Ocean City Today
Upcoming events approved in Ocean City
From Jeep parades to an Ultimate Frisbee competition, a number of events are planned to close out the summer and welcome the fall in Ocean City. And on Monday, council members approved agreements and other details for festivities planned for August, September and October. Jeep Week. Thousands of Jeeps will...
The Dispatch
Three Providers Eyed For Broadband
SNOW HILL – Worcester County will work with three internet service providers as it uses grant funds to expand rural broadband. The county will use $7.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to work with three internet service providers currently bringing high speed internet to unserved parts of the county. The proposal approved Tuesday takes each company where it has an existing footprint and has them expand into nearby unserved areas.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council defers vote on School Lane
Following a July 26 public hearing, Sussex County Council voted to defer a decision on three pending applications for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 adjacent to Love Creek Elementary School. Council is leaving the record open to allow time for the applicant to respond to a request...
The Dispatch
Commissioners Seeking $3.2M In Grant Funding For Projects
SNOW HILL – County officials agreed to seek grant funding for a variety of projects, ranging from wastewater infrastructure to internet connectivity, following discussion this week. The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday reviewed a list of potential projects and ranked their top priorities in order to seek Rural Maryland...
