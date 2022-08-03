Robinhood Crypto fined $30 million by regulators

Read on coingeek.com
Related
coingeek.com
Metaverse market to generate $50B with finance sector adoption by 2026: report
Optimism for the growth potential of metaverse technology continues to gain ground. Technavio, a U.K. headquartered technology research and advisory firm, has published a report forecasting that financial players will contribute as much as $50 billion to the market capitalization of the metaverse by 2026. The report, titled “Metaverse Market...
coingeek.com
KuCoin among digital asset firms listed in latest Ontario consumer protection alert
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) has published a consumer protection alert listing several financial firms operating in the Canadian province without the required licenses. The list included some digital asset firms, the most prominent being the KuCoin exchange. The list, which was published this week, includes PhenoFX, FX-BTC Trade, and...
coingeek.com
The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 98: BSV investors file £9.9B lawsuit as Craig Wright proven right yet again in Peter McCormack case
This week, a nearly £10 billion ($12.19 billion) class action lawsuit was filed in the United Kingdom against Binance, Kraken, Bittylicious, and Shapeshift over collectively delisting BSV in 2019. The lawsuit was filed by BSV Claims Limited on behalf of the U.K. consumers who held the digital asset. The...
coingeek.com
Spain: Banking giant Santander to start digital assets trading in Brazil
The Brazilian subsidiary of Spain’s largest commercial bank Banco Santander has announced plans to launch digital assets trading services in the coming months for its clients. Speaking to local newspaper publisher Folha de S. Paulo, the CEO of Banco Santander (Brazil), Mario Leão, said that the move was prompted...
RELATED PEOPLE
coingeek.com
Central Bank of Honduras issues warning against volatile digital assets
The Central Bank of Honduras (also Banco Central de Honduras – BCH) has warned Hondurans about the risks of digital assets based on their lack of legal backing in the country and high volatility. In a press release dated July 29, the BCH stated that it has become aware...
coingeek.com
North Korean hackers plagiarizing LinkedIn and Indeed resumes to seek jobs at digital assets firms: report
A new study carried out by cyber threat defense solutions provider Mandiant Inc. has found that North Korean hackers have been copying resumes and profiles from leading job listing platforms LinkedIn and Indeed in an elaborate jobs scam targeted at digital asset firms. Mandiant found that the objective of the...
coingeek.com
Deloitte report reveals key concerns, challenges to digital currency adoption
Global professional services firm Deloitte recently conducted a survey of senior executives at U.S.-based retail organizations. The report sheds light on the current motivations, key concerns, and barriers to adopting digital currencies, according to the executives. Key insights from the Deloitte digital currency report. Deloitte conducted the research for the...
coingeek.com
Incomplete information games on Bitcoin: Solving blockchain privacy dilemma using zero knowledge
This post was first published on Medium. We show how to develop games with incomplete information on Bitcoin using Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP), which is generally regarded unsuitable on a transparent blockchain. We use two games to exemplify the key processes. Paradox. There are two categories of games:. Complete information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coingeek.com
Israel tightens restrictions on cash use, encourages digital payments: report
Israel is tightening its policy on payments of large sums of money in cash and bank checks to fight financial crimes. According to a report by Middle East-focused news outlet Media Line, starting on August 1, the maximum amount of cash individuals and businesses can spend in transactions has been slashed.
Comments / 0