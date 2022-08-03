ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Point, NY

New Bookstore Coming to Huntington

The Next Chapter is coming to Huntington. When the beloved bookstore, Book Revue, left the village, Mallory Braun sprung into action, creating a plan to revive the shop. She started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $250,000 to help. The response was overwhelming and she blew through that goal. Her current fundraising stands at $257,631 from 2,216 backers.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident

Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
SEA CLIFF, NY
thechronicle.news

Inked: Current LI actual property offers

Zuess Spartan Corp. leased 1,515 sq. ft of workplace house at 3505 Veterans Memorial Freeway in Ronkonkoma. Michael Zere of Zere Actual Property Providers represented the tenant, whereas landlord J&L Traders LLC was self-represented within the lease transaction. 1500 Previous Nation Highway, Westbury. RYCO’s Escape Room & Lounge leased 4,297...
HUNTINGTON, NY
City
Blue Point, NY
City
Davis Park, NY
Blue Point, NY
Government
greaterlongisland.com

Look inside: LaLa’s Lounge brings Fire Island vibe to Bay Shore

The revamped Swept Away — now bearing the name LaLa’s Lounge — is just off the beaten path of downtown Bay Shore. Once found, the Bayview Avenue restaurant is a taste of paradise for those who wisely choose to stick around. LaLa’s Lounge is the latest restaurant...
BAY SHORE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Rockville Centre’s dinosaur exhibit adds two attractions

GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. The “Dinosaurs! And Live Animals Exhibit” at The Center for Science Teaching and Learning (CSTL) at Tanglewood...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
365traveler.com

GLAMPING NY: 18 BEST SPOTS FOR AN AWESOME GETAWAY

Want to rough it in New York…but only a little? Then a glamping adventure may be in your future! Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and escape to fresh air, nature, wildlife, and amazing views. Whether you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade your stay,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of August 6, 2022 - August 13, 2022

Every week, Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY shares five things to do with your kids in Long Beach and the surrounding areas over the coming week. Here is Macaroni Kid Long Beach - Oceanside - Rockville Centre, NY picks for the five things to do in Long Beach and surrounding areas with kids during Saturday, August 6, 2022 - Saturday, August 13, 2022. Click on the links for all the details! Some are fun and some are educational. Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below. Click on another day, same thing. It won't take you to another page. Easy Peasy.
LONG BEACH, NY
hobokengirl.com

How to Safely Kill the Spotted Lanternfly

Despite their colorful exteriors, the red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies residents see throughout Hudson County are not welcome visitors. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species that doesn’t hurt humans or animals, but is extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect both the beauty offered by the state’s abundant flora as well as the agricultural businesses that help the state thrive — which means killing these invasive pests whenever you can. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to help get rid of these bugs safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
WIBX 950

The Worst Place to Visit In New York State

New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do. People also travel to Niagara Falls...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

