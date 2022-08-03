Food Network Spotlights How a Chicago Chef Uses Food to Teach School Kids

Read on chicago.eater.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grab Some Friends For This Smooth Booze Cruise Down The Chicago River
A summer afternoon really can't get much better than some drinks, smooth music, great food, the Chicago skyline, and a cruise down the Chicago river. You can get all that done at the Island Party Hut, a newish spot located on the newly refurbished Chicago Riverwalk. Quick sidebar here. If...
Footworking: Chicago’s Culture Turned Dance Legacy
Local dancers build up their communities through classic Chicago footwork. On the southeast side of the city, Chicago natives gather in a dance studio with music queued, and bodies readied to practice a fast-paced dance style born in Chicago. Brandon Calhoun a.k.a. Chief Manny has been interested in Chicago footworking...
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
Jeremy Allen White, Star of Chicago-Based ‘The Bear' Has Some Choice Words About Our Pizza
He may play a Chicago chef on television, but off-camera, he'd really just prefer a New York slice. In a profile for InStyle magazine, Jeremy Allen White, star of The Bear -- an FX show, set in Chicago about a chef who must leave his 5-star kitchen to take over his family's famed-but-failing Italian Beef shop -- did not hold back about his regional food preferences.
Camp Aramoni brings boutique camping experience to site less than two hours away from Chicago
TONICA, Ill. (CBS) -- In the town of Tonica – less than two hours away from Chicago and right next to Starved Rock State Park – a hidden treasure sits on 96 acres of preserved land. A husband-wife dup transformed a decades-old abandoned brickyard into Camp Aramoni – a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. Camp Aramoni is the first of its kind in Illinois. The tents are not your typical camping tents – more like glamping tents. They're equipped with luxury amenities, air conditioning and heating, several bedding options, a shower, and a bathroom. Each tent, which was...
Mexico City’s Masala Y Maiz Popping Up At Rick Bayless’ Chicago Bar
For the last three years, Bar Sotano chef Rishi Minoj Kumar has remained fixated with the Mexican-meets-Indian flavors of Masala y Maiz, an acclaimed restaurant in Mexico City. Kumar, who is of Indian descent, and his boss, Rick Bayless, dined at the restaurant in 2019 and Kumar has mover overtures to lure owners Norma Listman and Saqib Keval to Chicago. He’s finally accomplished his goal as the duo will arrive next month in Chicago for a one-of-a-kind pop-up at the River North bar.
Suburban Chicago Bakery Wins, Can Hold Future Drag Brunches
Thanks to the support of the American Civil Liberties Union, a suburban Chicago bakery will be allowed to host drag shows and other entertainment events. UpRising Bakery and Cafe remained in a holding pattern this week after officials in Lake in the Hills, a town 45 miles north of Chicago, told them last week they could no longer host events of this nature due to improper zoning.
'Eat for Golden Day' in Morgan Park honors wounded Chicago cop
Joey's Red Hots in Morgan Park is donating all of its Aug. 4 profits to Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden, who was left paralyzed after he tried to break up a fight.
Extremely Local News: Try this neighborhood favorite burger from a gas station
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Rogers Park Residents Raving About Burger Bite, A New Diner Connected To A Neighborhood Gas Station: “Who’d ever think a burger joint inside a gas station could serve up this kind of food?” one reviewer said. “These burgers are worth keeping in our neighborhood.”
After outrage, West Side mural removed
A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable LaserTag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, IL. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
New 'first class' theatre at Wheeling Town Center hopes to draw back in-person crowds
CHICAGO (CBS) – If you're looking to get out of the heat this weekend and near the Northwest suburbs, there's a new movie theatre in Wheeling that aims to provide air conditioning, the latest releases and more.When CBS 2's Marie Saavedra heard the entertainment company Cinergy was rolling out the red carpet for its new theatre, she wondered about the major investment since many people still aren't going to the movies like they used to.But the company is willing to bet they will, as long as the studios start giving them more films that more of us want to see.The...
75,000 rubber ducks go for swim in Chicago River in annual Ducky Derby
CHICAGO (CBS)-- More than 75,000 rubber ducks took a splash into the Chicago River on Thursday afternoon, as the annual Ducky Derby had its biggest year ever.The Ducky Derby raises money for Special Olympics Illinois, with rubber ducks racing along the river for prizes including a new car, a Caribbean cruise, tickets to the Windy City Smokehouse, and more.People can adopt rubber ducks ahead of the race, and this year's Ducky Derby raised more than $330,000 for Special Olympics Illinois. The 75,000 ducks released was the most ever in Ducky Derby history.Special Olympics Illinois athlete Kyle Tuckey was the this year's Ducky Derby Ambassador. "It is a life changing experience," Tuckey said. "It's made me who I am today."
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for you
Tickets are on sale now for the ZooBrew held on Saturday, August 27, where beer lovers can sample approximately 80 different varieties from over 20 breweries. (CHICAGO) If you love the combination of trying new craft beers and hanging out at the zoo, now is the time to snag your tickets to Brookfield Zoo's annual ZooBrew.
Missing University of Chicago student reunited with family after several months
A Chinese University of Chicago student who had been missing for three months has been reunited with his family. Diwen Fan was seen leaving his dorm in early May and he appeared to have vanished.
Things To Do This Weekend August 5-7, 2022
Shop locally, celebrate the Lake County community and hit the fairway. These are the things to do this weekend August 5-7. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America. Take...
Don’t miss this Weekend’s CHICAGO AREA “FAIRS & FESTIVALS
RomeoFest | August 4 – 7. 4 Days Filled with Fun! Live Music, Carnival, Food & Drinks, Fireworks, Shuttle Buses, Car Show, Talent Show, Artisan Market, 1 Mile Race, Tournaments. 900-1050 W. Romeo Rd., Romeoville | www.romeoville.org/romeofest. Warrenville Summer Daze | August 5 – 6. Featuring live music, food,...
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
Illinois’ Brookfield Zoo is Free for Kids Before Going Back to School
Bring your babies to see all the babies at Chicago's famous Brookfield Zoo. These will be your last chances to bring them for free before the new school year starts. If you haven't made the trip to Brookfield Zook, here's a great opportunity to get it in before the school bell rings, and save some money.
Taste of Greektown, a celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, returns! OPA!
Greektown Chicago’s popular Taste of Greektown festival returns for its 32nd year this summer with one of the city’s largest celebrations of Hellenic cuisine and culture. The event will take place Friday, August 26 through Sunday, August 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren. The neighborhood’s acclaimed Greek restaurants are the stars of the show, along with live music and entertainment, Greek dancing, unique shopping and retail, family friendly activities and more. Opa!
