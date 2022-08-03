Read on rusticweddingchic.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Related
Woman shocked by cultural differences moving to Iowa from California
surprised woman smilingPhoto by Vinicius Wiesehofer (Unsplash) A woman moved from California to Iowa and was shocked by the cultural differences. The following video was posted by Katie Bishop on TikTok.
Father pushes bride out of carriage on the way to wedding ceremony, she sprains ankle and hobbles down aisle
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Angela’s wedding was one of the most ridiculous affairs I’ve ever been a part of in my life.
Popculture
Country Musician Weds Former News Anchor in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Jason Albers! The Flatland Cavalry drummer is a newly married man after he and fiancée Elizabeth Pace tied the knot at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee earlier this month. The couple said "I do" on July 23 after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
Woman uses 'teacher voice' to chase bear away from North Carolina deck
July 19 (UPI) -- A woman who found a bear climbing on the back deck of her North Carolina vacation home used her "teacher voice" to chase the animal away. Debbie Tomlinson, who used to be a teacher in Greenville County, S.C., said she was at her Sapphire, N.C., condominium when her husband alerted her to a bear climbing on the back deck.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Upworthy
Stray dog wanders into wedding, newlyweds adopt him: 'Our hearts were in love with him'
Tamiris Muzini and Douglas Vieira Robert, a Brazilian couple, were recently married in a beautiful ceremony. However, an uninvited guest made the event even more special than they initially expected. During the nuptials, a stray dog sat by the entrance to the church and greeted the arriving guests. Even after everyone was seated, he waited by the entrance until the wedding ceremony was over. Both the couple and their guests were moved by how friendly the dog was, and after the ceremony, Muzini and Robert decided to adopt him. He is now named Braiá Caramelo de Jesus and is enjoying his new forever home, Bored Panda reports.
PETS・
Guest Backed for Complaint Over 'Ridiculous Tradition' That Ruined Wedding
"It was clear people were just too hungry for most of the afternoon to really enjoy it." the guest fumed.
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this month
A major discount supermarket chain is set to open another location in North Carolina this month. Aldi is opening another new grocery store location in North Carolina in August 2022.
Walk into a Nicholas Sparks Novel with a visit to the Kindred Spirit Mailbox
On our family vacation last week, we spent time in Shallotte, Bald Head Island, Ocean Isle Beach and Sunset Beach, North Carolina. On the day before we left, my husband and I decided to go explore a place others had recommended to us, Bird Island. After GPS majorly failed us, we asked a few locals for directions and they told us we would need to park at the public beach access at Sunset Beach and walk to Bird Island. We still weren’t exactly sure where it was or how far away it was, but we parked and started our walk down the beach. It was a nice albeit warm day, with no clouds in the sky so we enjoyed taking in the salty breeze as we walked. Somehow, we missed the big sign (pictured below) right when we were coming in from the boardwalk so we figured Bird Island was only a short stroll away (HAHA).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law
A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
Bride Stunned as Well-Dressed Penguin Attends Wedding as 'Guest'
The bride told event organizers her penguin guest was "the BEST part of her day" - including the wedding itself.
DIY Photography
Wedding photographer goes bankrupt leaving 800 couples without their photos or money
COVID-19 pandemic has left many creatives without work, forcing thousands of them into bankruptcy. And it’s not only business owners that were hit in the process, but also their clients and customers. This recently happened to a UK-based photography business, affecting all of its clients. Around eight hundred, to...
Bride and groom adopt stray dog that crashed their wedding
Before Douglas Robert and Tamíris Muzini were able to cross the threshold as husband and wife, their wedding was interrupted by a stray blonde dog who found his way into the church and was mingling with the guests.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wedding photography business files for bankruptcy leaving hundreds distressed
Wedding photography business owner declares bankruptcy and leaves hundreds out of pocket days before wedding
Are Cash Bars at Weddings a Big No-No?
Wedding bells are in the air, because you just got engaged. Now that you've locked down your special someone, you're ready to start planning a wedding. You're beyond excited about saying your vows in...
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store wedding
Bride & Groom In Love PhotoPhoto by Brodie from Burst. “ALDI fans show us their love every day, and we think getting married in our aisles will be a dream come true for many of them, so we can’t wait to give one lucky couple an amazing start to their future life together and share in their love story,” Kate Kirkpatrick, Aldi USA’s director of communications, told TODAY Food in an email.
Comments / 0