We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest

Read on witl.com
Related
1051thebounce.com
Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years
In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
Hot sun, cool jazz takes over Old Town Lansing
It’s a hot, sunny day in Old Town and folks are preparing for a long evening of excellent jazz music.
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jtv.tv
Events of August 5, 6, and 7, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, Downtown Jackson. Local farmers, fresh produce, crafts, plants, flowers and vendors. Fun in the Sun. 1 PM to 3 PM. I scream, you scream, we all scream for Chalk Art and Ice Cream! Join us at the Jackson District Library Eastern Branch to decorate our sidewalks with chalk art, watch an artist do a chalk art demonstration, and afterward, cool off from the summer heat with DIY Ice Cream in a bag.
Michigan open-call auditions for American Idol are Monday
MICHIGAN, USA — The first step on the road to become an American Idol is coming up on Monday. All you have to do, is register for a spot in the open-call auditions and you'll get your shot to impress the American Idol producers and earn a spot on the show.
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
Cats Pei & Wei need a new home
Looking for an adorable mother and daughter feline duo to add to your home?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Lansing Hit Triple Digits This Summer? History Says No
Here in Mid-Michigan, we're fortunate to be far enough north that we've been spared the most unbearable summer heat that Mother Nature has unleashed onto North America this season. A stubborn dome of high pressure is responsible for unrelenting heat this season to our south and west, but luckily, we've dodged that.
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
Four Legends of Arch Rock: Mackinac Island, Michigan
Anyone who has been to Mackinac Island a few times has probably seen Arch Rock, a limestone formation that was carved out naturally over thousands of years by the gales of Lake Huron. But do you know its legends?. 1) When the island was inhabited by the Ojibwe tribe, they...
Indiana Man Reels In One of a Kind Gold Bass from Muskegon River
Well, this is something you don't see every day. An Indiana man named Josh Chrenko recently took a trip to Newaygo to do a bit of fishing. Specifically, he was fishing for smallmouth bass in the Muskegon River. So, imagine his surprise when, after reeling in his catch, this golden fish popped out of the water instead:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Highest Rated Airbnb is Beautiful
Travel season is still in full swing, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Frankly, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, even in the off season. So, which Michigan Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
Luke Bryan Injured at Cedar Point; Is Fowlerville Farm Show Still On?
Country star Luke Bryan and his family were at Ohio's famed Cedar Point amusement park Thursday, and according to a Instagram post from his wife Caroline, the day didn't quite go as planned, and things went a little awry. Another adventure in the books! Luke broke a finger and I...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts Another Very Cold and Snowy Winter
I don't even want to start thinking about another cold and snowy winter. I'm still enjoying summer and all of the warm temperatures we've been dealing with. If you're from Michigan, then you know what I mean when I say summers are too hot and winters are too cold here in our Great Lakes state.
Campers, Camps, and Camping in Michigan: 1890s-1940s
When you were a kid, did you go to camp during the summer?. If you live in Michigan, camping is a must, one way or another. Kids get their camping feet wet either by being shipped off to a summer camp, church camp, or scout camp. If it’s a good experience, they’ll usually wanna give it a shot with some neighborhood buddies out in the woods behind the local school…..or wait until they’re adults and on their own. My neighborhood buddies and I went out and camped in the woods all through our school years.
Nutella Pays Homage to Michigan by Putting Mackinac Island on Its Jars
It'll only be around for a limited time, but you'll be able to find a little bit of Michigan on a jar of Nutella when the iconic brand pays tribute to Mackinac Island. Nutella is releasing a series of collectible jars inspired by 16 different sites across the United States. Each site is depicted in a one-of-a-kind collectible jar.
WLNS
Meet the sweet, mystery mutt Pigwidgeon
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Pigwidgeon aka “Pig” and his brother Errol were brought to the Ingham County Animal shelter when someone found them running down M36 in Stockbridge. The best guess from the shelter is that the furry siblings are mixtures of a cattle dog, an Australian...
Women say tree business took thousands off them
Two mid-Michigan women want to warn others to stay away from a local tree removal service.
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0