Read on www.wnep.com
Related
Efforts to help Northeastern Pa. fire victims
NESCOPECK, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — 10 people, including three children, lost their lives in a devastating house fire this morning in Luzerne County. Efforts are underway to support the victims’ families and the first responders as they suffer through the tragedy. Veteran firefighters here at the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company tell me it’s the most heartbreaking fire […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Skimming device found on Schuylkill Co. gas pump
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Schuylkill County say a skimming device was found on a gas pump in North Manheim Twp. Officials say they believe the device was used on the pump between June 3 and August 4 at the Sunoco gas station located at 410 Route 61.
WFMZ-TV Online
7 adults, 3 kids dead in house fire in Luzerne County; criminal probe underway
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a fast-moving fire killed seven adults and three children in northeastern Pennsylvania. One of the firefighters responded to the blaze early Friday only to find that the victims were his family. A criminal investigation is underway into the fire in the community of Nescopeck....
Death investigation underway in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ten Killed In Nescopeck Fire Identified
Three children and seven adults died in a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Luzerne County, PA on Friday, Aug. 5, authorities said. The blaze broke out on the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck around 2:40 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said. Ten people died fire while three adults were able to escape, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man run over by lawnmower and killed in Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.
State police investigate death of 3-month-old
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZENRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in Luzerne County. According to a release from state police, they were sent to 206-701 West 24 Street just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon for reports of an unresponsive child. Upon arrival troopers say the child was found in […]
Man sentenced for shooting in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has been sentenced for a shooting in Luzerne County. Malik Macon was sentenced to 12 and a half to 25 years in prison after shooting at a man back in 2020. Macon was found guilty of aggravated assault and being in possession of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
skooknews.com
State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal lawnmower accident in Wayne Township. According to Troopers, just after 4:30pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road to assist EMS with a call for a male trapped under a tractor.
Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children
A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
Man accused of taking Uber to rob bank
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police say a man has been arrested after he called an Uber to take him to rob a bank in Hanover Township. Police say Friday afternoon, the suspect called an Uber to take him to the CVS on the San Souci Parkway. From there, police tell us he walked to […]
10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
local21news.com
UPDATE: 10 dead in fatal Nescopeck fire; Victims identified
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — UPDATE:. Pennsylvania State Police say ten people died this morning in the devastating fire in Nescopeck which includes three children. Three adults were able to make it out of the blaze safely. PSP released the names of the victims:. 19-year-old Dale Baker. 22-year-old Star...
Deadly crash in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Monroe County. Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry Streets in East Stroudsburg. Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroud Area Regional...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Coroner Called to Tractor Accident
The Coroner's office was called to the scene of a tractor accident in Schuylkill County on Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of Brown's Road and Brown's Church Road in Wayne Township for a rescue. While in route, emergency personnel were notified the incident involved...
Communities rally around Nescopeck fire victims' families
BERWICK, Pa. — Flowers lay near what's left of the home in Nescopeck that burned early Friday morning, leaving ten people dead and a community in shock. Just across the river in Berwick, a celebration of the community was going on, but amidst the air of fun, organizers say there was a heavy feeling, knowing just a mile away, a fire took the lives of their neighbors.
One security guard dead, one injured in shooting in Southern Berks
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a shooting in Southern Berks County left one security guard dead, and another injured in New Morgan Borough overnight. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08am State Police say they received a 911 call from a victim explaining that he works security at 235 Quarry Road, and there was a suspicious vehicle on the property.
Fundraiser To Continue Search For Missing Stroudsburg Woman
On Sunday, August 7, organizers will gather in front of the Sherman Theater from 11 AM to 3 PM to raise funds to continue the search for missing resident Dana Kristine Smithers.
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0