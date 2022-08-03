ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

abc27 News

Efforts to help Northeastern Pa. fire victims

NESCOPECK, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — 10 people, including three children, lost their lives in a devastating house fire this morning in Luzerne County. Efforts are underway to support the victims’ families and the first responders as they suffer through the tragedy. Veteran firefighters here at the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company tell me it’s the most heartbreaking fire […]
NESCOPECK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Skimming device found on Schuylkill Co. gas pump

N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Schuylkill County say a skimming device was found on a gas pump in North Manheim Twp. Officials say they believe the device was used on the pump between June 3 and August 4 at the Sunoco gas station located at 410 Route 61.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Death investigation underway in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on South Washington Avenue. Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m. There is […]
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Ten Killed In Nescopeck Fire Identified

Three children and seven adults died in a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Luzerne County, PA on Friday, Aug. 5, authorities said. The blaze broke out on the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck around 2:40 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said. Ten people died fire while three adults were able to escape, police said.
NESCOPECK, PA
WBRE

State police investigate death of 3-month-old

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZENRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in Luzerne County. According to a release from state police, they were sent to 206-701 West 24 Street just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon for reports of an unresponsive child. Upon arrival troopers say the child was found in […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Schuylkill County

The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal lawnmower accident in Wayne Township. According to Troopers, just after 4:30pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road to assist EMS with a call for a male trapped under a tractor.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Luzerne County mom sentenced for endangering her children

A Luzerne County woman who was drunk when her 4-year-old daughter fell into the Susquehanna River and nearly drowned in Hanover Township last summer has been sentenced to probation and house arrest. 34-year old Natasha Perschau of Kingston pleaded guilty in May to charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment. The judge sentenced Perschau to three years in the intermediate punishment program, which allows nonviolent offenders to remain out of prison under strict guidelines and conditions, with the first nine months on house arrest. Police described Perschau as "verbally abusive and reported she registered more than three times the legal limit on a breath-alcohol test . Perschau has since lost custody of her children.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of taking Uber to rob bank

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Police say a man has been arrested after he called an Uber to take him to rob a bank in Hanover Township. Police say Friday afternoon, the suspect called an Uber to take him to the CVS on the San Souci Parkway. From there, police tell us he walked to […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WETM 18 News

10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
NESCOPECK, PA
local21news.com

UPDATE: 10 dead in fatal Nescopeck fire; Victims identified

NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — UPDATE:. Pennsylvania State Police say ten people died this morning in the devastating fire in Nescopeck which includes three children. Three adults were able to make it out of the blaze safely. PSP released the names of the victims:. 19-year-old Dale Baker. 22-year-old Star...
NESCOPECK, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly crash in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Investigators are looking into the cause of a deadly motorcycle crash in Monroe County. Authorities say the wreck happened at the intersection of South Courtland and Henry Streets in East Stroudsburg. Calls came in for the crash just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroud Area Regional...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Coroner Called to Tractor Accident

The Coroner's office was called to the scene of a tractor accident in Schuylkill County on Thursday afternoon. Around 4:30pm, emergency personnel were called to the area of Brown's Road and Brown's Church Road in Wayne Township for a rescue. While in route, emergency personnel were notified the incident involved...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Communities rally around Nescopeck fire victims' families

BERWICK, Pa. — Flowers lay near what's left of the home in Nescopeck that burned early Friday morning, leaving ten people dead and a community in shock. Just across the river in Berwick, a celebration of the community was going on, but amidst the air of fun, organizers say there was a heavy feeling, knowing just a mile away, a fire took the lives of their neighbors.
BERWICK, PA
Berks Weekly

One security guard dead, one injured in shooting in Southern Berks

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a shooting in Southern Berks County left one security guard dead, and another injured in New Morgan Borough overnight. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 12:08am State Police say they received a 911 call from a victim explaining that he works security at 235 Quarry Road, and there was a suspicious vehicle on the property.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre local news

