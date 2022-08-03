ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blissfield schools bond request denied by voters

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

BLISSFIELD — The $42 million bond issue that went before Blissfield Community Schools voters Tuesday was defeated 1,145-916.

A 4.8-mill property tax would have paid for the bonds, which would cover upgrades, additions, security features, air conditioning, improved traffic flow and furniture throughout the school district.

The district has had no bond debt other than its sinking fund at 1.75 mills that was renewed in 2019. It generates about $7 million over a 10-year period but cannot be used for many of the things that were in the district’s plans for the next 10 to 15 years.

The proposed improvements for the bond included:

  • STEM lab addition: additional space for Project Lead the Way.
  • Blissfield Middle School renovations: updates that support modern learning and increase safety and security.
  • New performing arts center: expanded opportunities for fine arts, all-school assemblies and other community programs.
  • Blissfield High School renovations: updates that support modern learning and increase safety and security.
  • Blissfield Elementary School renovations: updates that support modern learning and increase safety and security.
  • Multipurpose gym and fieldhouse: a new gym to address lack of space for physical education classes, indoor recess and practices within the district while providing a secondary venue to host tournaments and other community events.
  • Upgrades to drives and parking lots: updates to improve traffic patterns throughout campus.

Superintendent Scott Riley said the timing is too tight to put a new proposal before voters in November.

"The board along with the architectural firm and construction management firm will be meeting in the coming weeks to regroup and figure out what our next steps are. In order to place the bond on the November ballot we would need to have all of the ballot language and treasury information completed by next week, which is not a possibility," Riley said.  "In regards to what message the voters are sending, we will have to send out some surveys and host community forums to help us determine why they opted to vote no."

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Blissfield schools bond request denied by voters

