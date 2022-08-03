Read on www.timesgazette.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnewsj.com
1st Battle of the Bands a success
WILMINGTON — The crowd was large and the rain held off as Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties joined forces to host the inaugural Tri-County Battle of the Bands Friday night on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The free event’s venue will rotate yearly between the three counties. Executive...
Times Gazette
Movies Under the Stars resume
Issues with sound quality that plagued the initial showing of the city of Hillsboro-sponsored Movies Under the Stars series, a free, publicly accessible event, have been resolved, according to Whitney Seitz, Hillsboro administrative assistant and coordinator of the event. In a press release issued by the city following the presentation...
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
cwcolumbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times Gazette
Armory dedicated, flying ships and weather cools RFL
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
dayton.com
Mother-daughter duo purchases Ha Ha Pizza: ‘We’re looking forward to writing our own chapter here’
B.J. Walters, former owner of Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs, has officially passed the torch to a new set of owners after being part of the restaurant for 25 years. Karen and Megan McDonald, a mother-daughter team from the Fairborn and Enon area, purchased the restaurant at the end of June.
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks!: Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'Are You Gonna Go My Way'
An Ohioan and Yellow Springs native appeared in the music video of this classic hit (she did not play drums on the audio version of the song). Cindy Blackman Santana, drummer extraordinaire, played the drums on Lenny Kravitz’s smash song in the now legendary music vid, instantly making her a star in her own right. She made a big impression with her just as big afro, camera ready looks, and her furious drumming. She would appear in more Kravitz videos, becoming a member of his band, in 1993. Blackman Santana would stay in Kravitz’s orbit for nearly 20 years.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
RELATED PEOPLE
Space Celebration happening at Air Force Museum
Space Celebration is happening at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force all weekend.
WKRC
'I'm so grateful to be here': Donut shop reopens months after an explosion
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) -- A popular Clermont County donut shop is back open after an explosion at the shop in March. The owner of Pop's Donuts was also injured in that explosion nearly five months ago. Holtman says all the glass at the front of the shop had to...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Another car wash coming to Chillicothe on former Sumburger lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A new car wash is being built on the former Sumburger lot in Chillicothe. A banner went up this week at 1481 North Bridge Street that “Take 5” was “coming soon.”. Take 5 is the second car wash company to announce in recents...
Horse escapes track after incident at Greene County Fair
The horse found an open gate on the east end of the track and escaped at a high speed. Bystanders reported that the horse eventually stopped next to a dumpster and tree line and control was regained.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
luxury-houses.net
Five-star Elegant Living Combines with Modern Healing in this $3.75 Million Private Resort in Yellow Springs
The Estate in Yellow Springs is a luxurious home surrounded by a beautiful pond, gorgeous trees and other multiple entertaining areas now available for sale. This home located at 3443 Grinnell Rd, Yellow Springs, Ohio; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 8,100 square feet of living spaces. Call Sheila Dunphy-Pallotta – Dunphy Real Estate Inc. (Phone: 937 767-1140) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Yellow Springs.
Dayton postal worker delivers mail with home in limbo
As the Elmo Fire continues to bring so much uncertainty, one act of day-to-day life remains steady in the small community of Dayton.
dayton.com
Franklin’s downtown food truck park opens today
Franklin city officials have a lot of plans underway to revitalize their downtown district and will be taking the next step to make it a destination location from 5 to 9 p.m. today. The city will open its newly built food truck park at 20 E. Fourth St., where a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Kings Island debuts two new passes
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Kings Island is debuting two new passes: Prestige and Prestige+. With a Prestige Pass, park-goers will still enjoy all the benefits they have come to love with Kings Island’s Gold or Platinum Pass, plus additional extras. The Prestige pass is $23/month ($299 total). $46...
Vandalia to close some public facilities Saturday following deadly Butler Twp. shooting
VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia has announced that select public facilities will be closed Saturday following a shooting in Butler Township Friday that killed four Friday afternoon. On social media, Vandalia said that the Vandalia Recreation Center and all outdoor activities, as well as Cassel Hills Golf Course,...
wnewsj.com
Donald E. Fender ERA real estate office cuts ribbon
Donald E. Fender Inc., an ERA Real Estate Solutions affiliate, recently welcomed the community to the grand opening of their new Wilmington location at 100 W. Main St.. A ribbon-cutting was held in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Donald E Fender Inc. is proudly entering its 75th year in business, and is the oldest realtor in Highland County. “We want to thank everyone who came out in support of our ribbon-cutting, and look forward to serving the people of Clinton County on any of their real estate needs,” stated broker Amy Davis. The Wilmington office will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and other times by appointment. Learn more by contacting Risa Armstrong at 937-402-7662 or at [email protected]
WKRC
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
Comments / 0