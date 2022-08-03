2022 Bama in the NFL Tracker: Hall of Fame Game Final Stats

The Crimson Tide will have players on both sides when the Jaguars and Raiders square off in the first exhibition game of the 2022 NFL season. But how much might they play?

Congratulations, you made it to 2022 football season.

Thursday evening, before any of the colleges get going with fall camps, the NFL will hold its first exhibition of the preseason with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton Ohio.

The first full week of games is next week.

While the Hall of Fame Game is often lacking in star players, as many coaches elect not to use many established starters, it could be a big game for former Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

The first-round pick in 2021 is competing with Brandon Parker and rookie seventh-round pick Thayer Munford for a starting job and significant playing time.

“Yeah, just me being from Bama, I’m no stranger to competition," Leatherwood told reporters including Sports Illustrated's Raiders site .

"So, I know exactly how to handle it.”

2022 Hall of Fame Game

When: Thursday at 7 p.m., CT

Thursday at 7 p.m., CT Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Live stream: NBC and Peacock

NBC and Peacock Teams : The Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars

: The Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars Tickets : If you've ever wondered what tickets for the Hall of Fame go for, they range from $80 - $225.

: If you've ever wondered what tickets for the Hall of Fame go for, they range from $80 - $225. Enshrinement: The Class of 2022 is comprised of six players, one coach and one contributor. It includes offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, linebacker Sam Mills and defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young, Coach Dick Vermeil, and Art McNally, a former on-field official and Supervisor of Officials.

The Class of 2022 is comprised of six players, one coach and one contributor. It includes offensive tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, safety LeRoy Butler, linebacker Sam Mills and defensive linemen Richard Seymour and Bryant Young, Coach Dick Vermeil, and Art McNally, a former on-field official and Supervisor of Officials. Enshrinement ceremony : Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN and the NFL Network.

The Raiders also have cornerback Anthony Averett, guard Lester Cotton Sr., and running backs Kenyan Drake and Josh Jacobs on the roster.

The Jaguars have only one former Crimson Tide player, Cam Robinson at left tackle.

Making things a little more unpredictable, though, is that both teams have new head coaches.

Per Jaguars Report , Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has already announced that both starting quarterbackTrevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne wouldn't play. With James Robinson also clearly not playing, and and C.J. Beathard ruled out, the rookie running back Snoop Conner and third-year quarterback Jake Luton are expected to get a lot of playing time.

Conner, who played at Ole Miss, is competing with fourth-year running back Ryquell Armstead to be the No. 3 running back.

"I like where he's at," Pederson said. "I like his progression right now. He's done well with blitz protection and seeing things and catching the ball out of the backfield. Again, these games coming up now are going to be very meaningful to him. That's a competition battle that we're going to really keep our eye on.”

The Raiders are coached by former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. One of the position groups being overhauled is the offensive line, which returned seven players who started at least one game last season.

“Yeah, it’s just all about going in each day and just keeping your head down and working," Leatherwood said. "Make the main thing, the main thing. I do my work; they do their work. Just have fun and compete.”

