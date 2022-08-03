ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 12

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Atlanta#Georgia#Chick Fil A#Food Drink#Restaurants#Salem Surrounding#Keizer Station Chick Fil#Oregon State University
Lebanon-Express

Headed for 10K: More people calling Sweet Home 'home'

Sweet Home’s population is growing and speculated to reach 10,000 people, as residents search for affordability and a small town atmosphere. Bordering the Willamette National Forest and Foster Lake, Sweet Home’s basin-like valley has a history tied to logging. But with the closure of the saw mills, and jobs lost, a lot of residents left in the 1980s, according to records provided by the Sweet Home genealogical society.
SWEET HOME, OR
cityofsalem.net

Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges

Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
SALEM, OR
987thebull.com

Portland Apartment Fire Cause By Fireworks

Portland, Ore. – Arson investigators have determined that illegal fireworks were the cause of an apartment fire in Southeast Portland. Fire fighters arrived to the Briarwood East apartments near 122nd and Powell yesterday after getting multiple calls reporting heavy smoke. One person received minor injuries and was evaluated by Portland Fire. Investigators say the fire was caused by a juvenile lighting off illegal fireworks. Terry Foster with Portland Fire says they aren’t says what charges the juvenile may face, but he says action is being taken.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Every night, roughly 260 shelter beds for Portland homeless aren’t being used

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite a record number of people living in tents and RVs throughout Portland, hundreds of the city's shelter rooms and beds aren’t being used. In June, publicly supported shelters in Multnomah County had an occupancy rate of 81%, according to data from the Joint Office of Homeless Services. The county has a total of 1,402 shelter units, which means on any given night, roughly 264 spaces are vacant.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Heat Advisory: Hot weather expected in the Northwest this Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following the recent long heat wave, the forecast for Portland is showing no indication for cooler temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are expected to warm up to the upper 90s Sunday, nearing 100 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from Sunday into Monday...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

5 great pizza places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)

Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed...
HILLSBORO, OR
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits

For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
kptv.com

Residents of Portland apartments say someone is throwing explosives off balcony

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Residents living in South Waterfront apartments in Portland say a tenant has been throwing explosives off their high-rise apartment balcony for the last month and are afraid management isn’t doing enough. “Basically, this neighborhood has been terrorized,” said Mark Julius. “There is someone living in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy