Michigan Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Brooklyn, Michigan. The 2-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway below. Michigan. Qualifying Order. NASCAR Cup Series. Pos | Driver...
NASCAR weekend schedule: Practice and qualifying times, radio, and TV information
Check in here throughout the 2022 NASCAR season to find out the weekend schedule for each series, plus radio and TV information throughout the entire weekend.
Kyle Petty Opens Up About Son’s Death, Future Of Nascar
Kyle Petty was born into the family business, and that family business is Nascar. As the son of the winningest driver in stock car racing history, Richard Petty, Kyle Petty is an integral part of the sport, and wheeled a Pontiac race car for most of his Cup Series (then Winston Cup) career. Petty recently sat down for an interview, giving his two cents on hot topics in the sport, from the future of Nascar to the tragic death of his son.
Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic
Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ford Is Backing Brad Keselowski’s Unexpected Message to NASCAR About Cheaters
Brad Keselowski is applauding NASCAR's get-tough policy on improper changes to cars. The post Ford Is Backing Brad Keselowski’s Unexpected Message to NASCAR About Cheaters appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity
Ryan Blaney confirmed in an interview that multiple NASCAR Cup Series drivers are wearing mouthpieces to measure the intensity of crashes in the Next Gen car, and he's not happy about it. The post Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin
Ty Gibbs admitted to Denny Hamlin that he didn't like how a couple of their Toyota teammates raced against him on Sunday at the Indy Road Course. The post Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bubba Wallace Earns First NASCAR Cup Series Pole In Michigan
The pole is also a first for 23XI Racing, which began fielding cars in 2021.
Kyle Busch Must Be Shaking His Head Over the Latest JGR Development
Joe Gibbs Racing announced a key sponsorship deal on Thursday, but it's of no help to Kyle Busch. The post Kyle Busch Must Be Shaking His Head Over the Latest JGR Development appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
New NASCAR Cup Series team ready for debut later in 2022
A new NASCAR Cup Series organization is ready to make its debut in 2022. Who is this team and which drivers could be driving for the organization?
Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. The race weekend is set to begin in Brooklyn, MI. First up, it’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying on the 2-mile of Michigan International Speedway. View the Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
RFK Racing: Auction (NASCAR Cars For Sale)
For 2022, Brad Keselowski signed to drive for RFK Racing. He also became a co-owner of the newly named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. NASCAR has gone a new direction for 2022. The Next Gen car is a spec chassis, identical from team to team. The change rendered full fleets of cars unusable to NASCAR teams.
2022 NASCAR at Michigan race picks, odds, starting lineup, predictions from legendary Vegas racing expert
Tyler Reddick entered the month of July without a victory in the first 91 starts of his NASCAR Cup Series career. The 26-year-old has raised his game of late, however, recording a pair of wins and a runner-up finish over his last five outings. Reddick aims for his third triumph when he competes in the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. A native of California, Reddick began his recent run with a win at Road America on July 3 and captured the checkered flag again last weekend at the Brickyard in Indianapolis.
NASCAR Dodged a Bullet (This Time) In a Bizarre Scene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR dodged a bullet when a pop-up tent rolled onto the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The post NASCAR Dodged a Bullet (This Time) In a Bizarre Scene at Indianapolis Motor Speedway appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Michigan
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be busy Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. Xfinity teams will have practice and qualifying before racing at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Cup teams will have practice and qualifying in preparation for Sunday’s race. Here is the day’s schedule:. Saturday,...
Sunday Michigan Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
Last August, Ryan Blaney won at Michigan International Speedway. But he already had a NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket in his pocket thanks to a victory earlier that season at Atlanta. As the series returns to Michigan on Sunday, Blaney has not assured himself a playoff berth. He’s one of...
Michigan Race Results: August 6, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View Michigan race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
