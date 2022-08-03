ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
Racing News

Michigan Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Brooklyn, Michigan. The 2-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway below. Michigan. Qualifying Order. NASCAR Cup Series. Pos | Driver...
BROOKLYN, MI
gmauthority.com

Kyle Petty Opens Up About Son’s Death, Future Of Nascar

Kyle Petty was born into the family business, and that family business is Nascar. As the son of the winningest driver in stock car racing history, Richard Petty, Kyle Petty is an integral part of the sport, and wheeled a Pontiac race car for most of his Cup Series (then Winston Cup) career. Petty recently sat down for an interview, giving his two cents on hot topics in the sport, from the future of Nascar to the tragic death of his son.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic

Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motor Racing#Cbs Sports Network#Eastern
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sportscasting

Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity

Ryan Blaney confirmed in an interview that multiple NASCAR Cup Series drivers are wearing mouthpieces to measure the intensity of crashes in the Next Gen car, and he's not happy about it. The post Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportscasting

Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin

Ty Gibbs admitted to Denny Hamlin that he didn't like how a couple of their Toyota teammates raced against him on Sunday at the Indy Road Course. The post Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. The race weekend is set to begin in Brooklyn, MI. First up, it’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying on the 2-mile of Michigan International Speedway. View the Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
BROOKLYN, MI
Racing News

RFK Racing: Auction (NASCAR Cars For Sale)

For 2022, Brad Keselowski signed to drive for RFK Racing. He also became a co-owner of the newly named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. NASCAR has gone a new direction for 2022. The Next Gen car is a spec chassis, identical from team to team. The change rendered full fleets of cars unusable to NASCAR teams.
CONCORD, NC
PWMania

Latest Update on Sasha Banks’ WWE Return

Sasha Banks being recently removed from a celebrity flag football game with the Super Bowl champions, Los Angeles Rams, is another sign that she is returning to the WWE. Banks was advertised under her real name, Mercedes Varnado, for the Friday game as part of Team Donald on Wednesday. She was recently advertised by the Rams, as can be seen below, although she is no longer on the team’s roster. She isn’t mentioned on the opposing team either.
WWE
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR at Michigan race picks, odds, starting lineup, predictions from legendary Vegas racing expert

Tyler Reddick entered the month of July without a victory in the first 91 starts of his NASCAR Cup Series career. The 26-year-old has raised his game of late, however, recording a pair of wins and a runner-up finish over his last five outings. Reddick aims for his third triumph when he competes in the 2022 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday. A native of California, Reddick began his recent run with a win at Road America on July 3 and captured the checkered flag again last weekend at the Brickyard in Indianapolis.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Michigan

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be busy Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. Xfinity teams will have practice and qualifying before racing at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Cup teams will have practice and qualifying in preparation for Sunday’s race. Here is the day’s schedule:. Saturday,...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

Sunday Michigan Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Last August, Ryan Blaney won at Michigan International Speedway. But he already had a NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket in his pocket thanks to a victory earlier that season at Atlanta. As the series returns to Michigan on Sunday, Blaney has not assured himself a playoff berth. He’s one of...
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Michigan Race Results: August 6, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View Michigan race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
BROOKLYN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy