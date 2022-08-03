Read on www.wnep.com
A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
Times News
Cancer volunteers bring bleenies to the Carbon fair
The American Cancer Society will have a food stand at the Carbon County Fair for the first time this year. Joe Krushinsky, chairman of the Cancer Telethon, said fair goers are in for a treat as volunteers will be cooking up bleenies, also known as potato pancakes. “The potato pancakes...
Common Threads: Stroudsburg School store offers discounted clothing
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Racks filled with clothing wrap around the inside of Common Threads, a clothing store inside Stroudsburg High School. Volunteers say they've seen many people come through their doors looking for a deal. "This summer, we've been especially busy. With the economy and the way things are,...
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
Communities rally around Nescopeck fire victims' families
BERWICK, Pa. — Flowers lay near what's left of the home in Nescopeck that burned early Friday morning, leaving ten people dead and a community in shock. Just across the river in Berwick, a celebration of the community was going on, but amidst the air of fun, organizers say there was a heavy feeling, knowing just a mile away, a fire took the lives of their neighbors.
17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
Safelite Autoglass opening Nanticoke distribution center
NANTICOKE — Safelite Autoglass is bringing a new distribution center and new jobs to the area, by what representatives expect to be the end of the year. The location of the new distribution center is 301 Dziak Drive, Suite 200, on what was formerly 130 acres of mine-scarred land. The space is 357,575 square feet.
Sunny Day Camp held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, state police spent the day connecting with adults and children with special needs at summer camp!. The Sunny Day Camp at Marywood University included demonstrations by the bomb squad and SERT team. People also enjoyed browsing through emergency vehicles and seeing the police...
Electric City Flower Show debuts
SCRANTON, Pa. — It was a great day to stop and smell the roses at the first-ever Electric City Flower Show. The free show at Nay Aug Park featured gardening contests, plant sales, and a variety of vendors. There were also competitions for blooms, floral designs, arrangements, and more.
Monroe County Meals on Wheels seeking donations
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's always a busy day at Monroe County Meals on Wheels. The organization near Stroudsburg feeds more than 150 seniors a day. But when August rolls around, things pick up even more. "Since our inception in 1972, we delivered over 2,400,000 meals to homebound and...
Stroudsburg Animal Shelter To Hold Adoption Event Saturday
This Saturday, Stroudsburg's Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) Animal Shelter will be holding their Meow Meow and Bow Wow Luau adoption event, featuring discounted prices for kittens, adult cats, and dogs.
Times News
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
slhn.org
New Health Center in Hazelton
St. Luke’s Health Center-Hazleton is now open, expanding the Greater Hazleton community’s access to awarding winning care. The 8,600 square-foot facility located at the Church Hill Mall, 1097 N Church St., Hazle Township, now provides access to Care Now (Urgent Care/ Walk-in Services), Occupational Medicine, x-ray, laboratory, primary care and physical therapy services.
Power back on for thousands after outages in three counties
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — According to PPL, more than 1,500 homes and businesses in Wayne County were without electricity Thursday night. Nearly 1,300 were without power in Luzerne County and more than 700 in Lackawanna County. Officials made repairs overnight, and the lights were back early Friday morning. For...
16 To The Rescue: Hawk
DALLAS, Pa. — At Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge near Dallas, rescue workers want to find the most extra special home for Hawk, a 2-year-old pit bull/mix with a troubled past. Hawk needs the right family who is committed to spending the time it will take for him to adjust, and someone who love him for his quirks.
First-ever Scranton Bike Weekend to support Keystone Mission
SCRANTON, Pa. — The sound of revving engines is beckoning bikers from near and far to ride into Lackawanna County this weekend. Organizer Janiece Montes is a passenger, not a rider, but she loves bikes and cars and decided stand-alone "bike nights" weren't enough. "I was like, wow, we're...
Fighting to keep First Hospital open
KINGSTON, Pa. — Employees from First Hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston planned to speak out against the planned closure at a news conference on Thursday, but a union representative tells Newswatch 16 they were told their jobs would be on the line if they did. State lawmakers and...
Staying cool by the pool in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — No matter where you were on Thursday, people in the WNEP viewing area had something to say about the extreme heat. Some folks decided to beat the 90-degree heat by spending time in the pool. More than 200 people flocked to the Ber Vaughn Pool in Berwick.
Fundraiser To Continue Search For Missing Stroudsburg Woman
On Sunday, August 7, organizers will gather in front of the Sherman Theater from 11 AM to 3 PM to raise funds to continue the search for missing resident Dana Kristine Smithers.
