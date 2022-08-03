Flash Flood Warning Issued As Crews Continue Battling Siskiyou County Lightning Blazes

Read on www.kshasta.com
Friday Update: McKinney Fire Grows To Over 59,600 Acres
A community meeting will be held at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds Friday night at 7PM to discuss the McKinney Fire. Crews have the fire 10 percent contained, and as of Friday morning the fire has burned 59,636 acres. Rain earlier this week caused heavy debris flows causing delays for crews with heavy equipment. There is a line all around the City of Yreka. Drier weather will cause problems for firefighters Friday and over the weekend. Highway 96 remains closed. The Siskiyou Golden Fair has been canceled.
Containment Grows To 10% On McKinney Fire, Some Evacuations Reduced To Warnings
Fire crews have achieved 10% containment of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. It’s been growing about a thousand acres a day, now estimated at 58,668 acres. Cloudy, cool conditions have helped and crews have been able to strengthen dozer lines along the ridge behind Yreka and on the southern edge near Baldy Gap. The fire is still creeping toward the river near Walker Creek. Highway 96 is closed. Evacuations are being coordinated by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, and they’re patrolling within the fire zone with the assistance of 60 officers from other agencies. Evacuation orders for Yreka and Hawkinsville have been reduced to warnings. On Tuesday night a bridge gave way near Humbug Road while a private fire contractor was driving over it. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The death toll remains at four. Two bodies were found Monday at separate homes along Highway 96. Two other bodies also found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny community of Klamath River, which has mostly burned to the ground. It’s not known how many homes have been lost, but it’s believed to be in the hundreds, with hundreds more still threatened.
