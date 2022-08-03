Flash Flood Warning Issued As Crews Continue Battling Siskiyou County Lightning Blazes

Fire crews have achieved 10% containment of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. It’s been growing about a thousand acres a day, now estimated at 58,668 acres. Cloudy, cool conditions have helped and crews have been able to strengthen dozer lines along the ridge behind Yreka and on the southern edge near Baldy Gap. The fire is still creeping toward the river near Walker Creek. Highway 96 is closed. Evacuations are being coordinated by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, and they’re patrolling within the fire zone with the assistance of 60 officers from other agencies. Evacuation orders for Yreka and Hawkinsville have been reduced to warnings. On Tuesday night a bridge gave way near Humbug Road while a private fire contractor was driving over it. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. The death toll remains at four. Two bodies were found Monday at separate homes along Highway 96. Two other bodies also found Sunday inside a charred vehicle in the driveway of a home near the tiny community of Klamath River, which has mostly burned to the ground. It’s not known how many homes have been lost, but it’s believed to be in the hundreds, with hundreds more still threatened.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO