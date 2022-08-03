Read on www.saratogian.com
Related
Saratogian
Saratoga Bridges raises record $187,000 at The White Party with a Splash of Color
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Bridges raised a record $187,000 at its recent fundraiser The White Party with a Splash of Color. The successful event, held in July at Saratoga National Golf Club, was co-chaired by Kimberly and Leigh McConchie, who along with their committee welcomed a festive crowd of 435 guests dressed in various splashes of color.
WNYT
Cheese tour coming to Washington County
If you love cheese, you can enjoy it and help support a local non-profit at the same time. Self-guided tours of artisan makers are available, with tastings at each location. Highlights include live music, hay rides and specialty menu items created just for the tour. Participants include the Argyle Cheese...
shelterforce.org
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Adirondacks Destination Will Help Your Family Beat the Heat! Ever Been?
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY
While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
WRGB
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
RELATED PEOPLE
iheart.com
Filming of "The Gilded Age" Taking Place un Albany Over The Next Few Weeks
Filming of the popular HBO series "The Gilded Age" will be taking place in Albany over the next few weeks. As a result, from Friday through August 27th there will be parking restrictions and road closures in effect in multiple locations around the city. Normal parking regulations are also going to be suspended during filming in several areas such as Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue and Quail Street to South Swan Street as well as all of Washington Park and Englewood Place. For more information, visit albanyny.gov.
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street
Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
WNYT
Governor Hochul heads to Saratoga Springs
Governor Kathy Hochul is heading to Saratoga Springs Saturday. The city’s democratic committee is hosting a special reception to show support for the governor ahead of this year’s election.
Washington County to hold bottled water distribution
Washington County has received bottled drinking water from New York State for distribution, on what is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Rail trail in Albany County reopens after storm damage
Cleanup crews spent Friday morning picking up tree branches off the Albany County Rail Trail, after severe storms on Thursday. It is now open again. County Executive Dan McCoy posted a photo. It was taken between Adams Street and Upper Front Grove Road in Bethlehem.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Columbia County farm rescues retired thoroughbreds
Timo, 16, is a thoroughbred who spent the first couple years of his life on a racetrack. “He was absolutely emaciated after his racing career ended. He was put on Craigslist free to a good home, and that good home almost starved him to death,” said Summer Brennan a trainer.
WNYT
Pittsfield announces road closures for street improvement project
Several streets in Pittsfield are closing for roadwork. On Monday and Tuesday, the city will be doing topsoil work at Appleton and Stratford Avenues and Howard Street, and cutting keyways for finished asphalt at Roselyn Drive, Cecilia Terrace, Euclid Avenue, Pinney Place, Albro Street, Schuyler Street and Donovan Street. Next...
WNYT
Schenectady County offering discounted produce coupons to seniors
Schenectady County is offering coupons for seniors to buy fresh produce at farmers markets. The coupons offer $25 off produce at participating farmers markets. These coupons are for low-income residents who are over the age of 60. Booklets are available while supplies last.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newyorkalmanack.com
A Photographer Visits Utica, Saratoga & Albany in 1878
This essay by John Nicol, PhD, first appeared on July 12, 1878 in The British Journal of Photography. Utica, intersected by the Erie and Hudson Canal, is really a beautiful place. Free from the geometric regularity of most of the American cities, its tree-lined streets impart to it the truly American sylvan character, while the size and elegance of its suburban residences show that its people are prosperous to a degree unknown in similar cities in the old country.
North Country Public Radio
Bank CEO and NYC real estate developer dies in motorcycle crash near Lake George
The CEO of a New York City bank died in a motorcycle accident near Lake George this week. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, Steven Schnall was riding along Route 8 in the town of Horicon around 5 pm on Tuesday when he has involved in a car crash with a 72-year-old driver from Schenectady.
WNYT
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
New Exhibition Includes Wilton-Born Photographer’s Never-Seen Historic Photos
Glens Falls — The Chapman Museum is unveiling an exhibition of new acquisitions: 17 rare photographs by Seneca Ray Stoddard that provide a glimpse into life in downtown Glens Falls in the famed artist’s era. Stoddard (1843-1917) was a sign painter who started taking photographs in his 20s....
Comments / 0