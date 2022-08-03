Here are the primary election winners in Genesee County commissioner races

Read on www.mlive.com
Related
Genesee County voters narrow list of candidates for circuit court bench seat
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, narrowed down the list of candidates to replace Circuit Court Judge Duncan Beagle’s seat on the bench. In a race of three nonpartisan candidates, Dawn Weier racked up 21,348 votes, Mary Hood tallied 20,098 votes and Rebecca Jurva-Brinn brought in 13,975 votes, according to the unofficial vote totals listed on the Genesee County Clerk’s office website.
Dennis Krafft defeats fellow Saginaw County commissioner in primary election
FRANKENMUTH, MI — After redistricting forced him to face a fellow GOP incumbent in the Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election, Dennis Krafft will advance to the November election in a bid to keep his seat on the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners. Krafft on Tuesday defeated fellow commissioner Carol...
Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeats attorney Ed Czuprynski in Bay County Clerk primary
BAY CITY, MI - Bay County’s current county clerk won the Democratic primary on Aug. 2, ensuring that she moves forward to the November election. Incumbent Kathleen Zanotti defeated challenger and attorney Ed Czyuprynski at the polls during the primary, based on unofficial results. Zanotti will progress to the Nov. 8 general election to face Republican Janis Taylor, who had no opponent in the primary.
thelivingstonpost.com
Five things we learned in the Livingston County primary election
Well, it was quite a night in Livingston County politics. We had blowouts we weren’t expecting (Jay Gross over Brenda Plank) and nail-biters we weren’t expecting (Frank Sample over Meghan Reckling by 29 votes). And here are Five Things We Learned in the 2022 Livingston County primary election:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Defective ballots disrupt voting process in some Lapeer County polling places
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The voting process was slightly disrupted at some polling locations in Lapeer County on Tuesday. Lapeer County Clerk Theresa Spencer said she began receiving calls around 7 a.m., when polls opened for the August Primary election, saying vote counting machines were rejecting significant amounts of ballots.
Election results delayed: 65 Michigan counties reporting modem issues
Primary election results are delayed in 65 out of 83 counties in Michigan due to modem issues, officials in Wayne County said.
Cherry, Gardner advance in Michigan Senate District 27 race in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Democrat John D. Cherry and Republican Aaron R. Gardner won their primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 2, setting up a November faceoff in the redrawn state Senate District 27. Cherry, who currently represents the Flint area in the state House of Representatives, won 17,500 primary votes...
Live election results for Aug. 2, 2022 in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to determine which candidates will see success in the primaries and move forward to the November election. Depending on their party affiliation, Bay County voters will be selecting from a variety of candidates, including four...
IN THIS ARTICLE
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
Flint residents won’t get ARPA funds by filling out council form, CFO says
FLINT, MI — A form that’s been distributed by the City Council for residents to request funding through the American Rescue Plan Act won’t be treated as a formal application for funds, Flint’s chief financial officer says. “Claims are spreading online that residents can use this...
Parks funding, local operating millages each supported in Genesee County Aug. 2 primary
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Voters overwhelmingly supported keeping Genesee County Parks and Recreation in business for another decade during the Aug. 2 primary election. As well as keeping the parks department afloat, voters approved a millage renewal and increase proposal for Michigan State University Extension Services, operating millages in Linden and Flint Township, a mosquito control millage in Grand Blanc Township and Lake Fenton schools’ sinking fund renewal.
Election error reported in Eaton County
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Clerk Diana Bosworth released a statement on Wednesday informing the public that 98 voters in District 2 Precinct 1 in the City of Charlotte were given the wrong ballot for County Commissioner primary candidates. According to the release, the precinct contains portions of two different County Commissioner Districts, (Districts […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cityofflint.com
City of Flint administration debunks false claims about ARPA application process
FLINT, Mich. — August 4, 2022. A Flint City Council member has falsely claimed that residents can apply for ARPA funds using a form that has been distributed both online and in-person. The form was not approved by city council nor the City of Flint administration. It is not a formal application, and funds cannot be allocated based on the information collected.
abc12.com
Flint leaders: no application yet to request ARPA funds
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – A piece of paper circulating through social media by Flint councilman Eric Mays is causing confusion among other City of Flint official members about what it is and what it even does. “That form was actually the public input form,” Eva Worthing, who represents Flint’s...
wemu.org
Primary Election Results 2022: Michigan State Senate Races
When the Michigan Redistricting Committee drew up new boundaries for voting districts, it changed the make-up of how Washtenaw County will be represented in the state senate. It went from having one, 18th district State Senate seat that represented all of Washtenaw County to two, each of which extend beyond the county’s borders.
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
abc12.com
Republican governor candidate won't concede after fourth place finish
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republican candidate for governor Ryan Kelley says he will not concede his loss in the gubernatorial election. Kelley, a real estate broker, posted a statement to Facebook on Wednesday morning, saying the August primary results were "a predetermined outcome." He's calling for a hand recount. Kelley...
Oakland primaries could lead to 'a generation' of Democrats' control of county government
Tuesday’s primary election for local offices in Oakland County set the stage for exactly what Republicans hoped to reverse. With key primary victories in hand, Democrats might well flip seats in November to widen their majority on the county’s board of commissioners. The board ruling Michigan's richest county now has 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans...
Again, voters reject Saginaw County Michigan State University Extension tax
SAGINAW, MI — For the second time in three years, voters turned down a millage proposal that would have supported Saginaw County’s Michigan State University Extension program. The final tally: 21,166 votes against the millage versus 18,749 votes in favor of it.
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
18K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0