What to Watch on TV Tonight: Reservation Dogs Returns

Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923: Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know
It's time to get on your flapper dress and pour a glass of moonshine. The next Yellowstone prequel series will be 1923 and is scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. The series is already in pre-production, with principal photography set to begin soon so the series will be ready to launch in December. This news comes after Paramount announced the show's name change earlier this summer, shifting from 1932 to 1923, about 30-35 years before Kevin Costner's character John Dutton III was born. The timing makes the setting perfect for the prohibition era on the heels of WWI, and as the nation headed for an economic collapse.
‘Station Eleven’ Challenged Himesh Patel & Creators To Make Pandemic Show “Not Be About Despair” – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. The creators and star of the HBO Max series Station Eleven became worried about releasing a show about a pandemic during the second year of the Covid pandemic. However, creator Patrick Somerville, director Hiro Murai and star Himesh Patel focused on the limited series’ hopeful message. “We just tried to stay true to our initial conceit, which was to make this pandemic show about intimacy and people, and not be about despair,” Murai said at Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees award-season event. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage Based on the Emily St. John...
What to Watch on TV This Weekend: Stay Up All Night Watching The Sandman
We've spent many sleepless nights waiting for a screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman's comic series The Sandman. It was originally supposed to be a movie, and then Netflix decided to make it a TV show, which seems like a better fit for a huge story like this. That's the biggest release of the weekend, but for some counter-programming, two big movies from this past Oscar season have finally made their way to streaming: Licorice Pizza on Prime Video and Belfast on HBO Max.
NFL・
The Ultimate Guide to What's on HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and More in August 2022
If you love intense heat but hate summer vacation, have we got a month for you! Kick off August by enjoying some great TV courtesy of our guide to the best of the month, featuring highlights on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and more. Hulu has FX's Reservation Dogs (Aug. 3), Netflix has its new adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman (Aug. 5), Amazon Prime Video has A League of Their Own (Aug. 12), and HBO Max has a prequel to a little-known show called Game of Thrones (Aug. 21). What's next, a prequel to Breaking Bad?
Clu Gulager, Star of The Tall Man and The Virginian, Dead at 93
Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his starring roles in ’60s Westerns such as The Tall Man and The Virginian, has died of natural causes. He was 93. The news was confirmed by the actor’s son on Facebook, in addition to a statement released by his daughter-in-law Diane Goldner. She said the actor was “surrounded by his loving family” at the time of his death. “Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side—always—of...
Bridgerton Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailers, and Everything to Know
The last time we saw the Bridgertons, Viscount Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) followed in his sister's footsteps and found his happily ever with the beautiful and independent Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Of course, all the details of the romance were reported in Lady Whistledown's society papers. While the author's identity remains anonymous to the people of the Ton, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) pieced the puzzle together in the final moments of Season 2 to find the person behind the column gossiping about the scandals of her family is none other than her best friend, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).
The CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule is Here
CBS' 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of CBS' regular, acronym heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking ass. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon also scored early renewals, and will return alongside Bob Hearts Abishola.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 5
After weeks of very little change on Amazon Prime Video's top 10 movies and shows list, things got all wacky today with three new entries on the list. Coming in at No. 5 is Ron Howard's drama film Thirteen Lives, a retelling of the 2018 rescue of a boys soccer team from an underwater cave in Thailand. Debuting at No. 7 is the soccer docuseries All or Nothing: Arsenal, and right behind it is the new season of Stephen Merchant's comedy The Outlaws. Nothing has changed in the top 4 spots, with The Terminal List once again the most popular show on Prime Video.
John Legend reveals trauma of losing child in Desert Island Discs
A talent from the age of four, the musician seemingly led a charmed life - until tragedy struck
Doctor Strange Didn’t Call Wong ‘Beyoncé’ in the Original Script — That Was All Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch has ad-libbed several lines in his time as Doctor Strange — including the iconic 'Beyoncé' joke.
The CW 2022-2023 Fall TV Lineup: Schedule, New Shows, and Trailers
The CW lineup is going to look a bit different in the fall after the network canceled nine shows at the end of the 2021-22 TV season. The expanded All American universe will continue on Mondays in the fall and Jared Padalecki will own Thursdays with Walker and the new spin-off, Walker: Independence.
If You Miss Mindhunter, You Need to Watch Apple TV+'s Black Bird
The limited series is a high-quality crime drama with excellent performances. I still miss Mindhunter. Netflix's serial killer profiler drama from director-executive producer David Fincher, which ran for two excellent seasons in 2017 and 2019, is, in my opinion, the best drama series Netflix has ever made, and one of only two Netflix dramas that would have fit in on HBO at its most prestigious (for the record, the other is The Crown). The show had tremendous psychological depth and Fincher's signature attention to detail. But my favorite thing about Mindhunter was its extraordinary ability to create edge-of-your-seat tension out of people talking in a room. The scenes in which FBI investigators Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) interview convicted serial killers like Edmund Kemper (Cameron Britton) about what makes them tick are absolutely riveting bits of filmmaking that work like mini-plays where the action rises and falls within the conversation: great actors playing off each other with great dialogue. I really loved Mindhunter, and I'm always on the lookout for shows that give me that same feeling.
The Sandman Review: Netflix's Cleverly Cast Comic Adaptation Is Faithful for Better and for Worse
Fans of Neil Gaiman's story will find the new series dreamy, if a little unsurprising. Among its other qualities, The Sandman, in its initial incarnation as a comic book series, is an enormous act of chutzpah. Written by Neil Gaiman — who shares creator credit with its first artists, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg — it asks readers to buy into nothing less than a new mythology, one based around stories of the Endless, seven anthropomorphized representations of different aspects of the human (and, in one issue, feline) experience like Destiny and Desire. At the center of those stories, at least most of the time, is Morpheus (a.k.a. Dream), a moody, knowing immortal who appears to share a wardrobe and hairdresser with Robert Smith of The Cure.
I Bet That Even If You Haven't Seen "Taskmaster," These 50 Quotes Will Make You Laugh
"My instincts are telling me to squeak like a bat."
