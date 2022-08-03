What to Watch on TV Tonight: Reservation Dogs Returns

The limited series is a high-quality crime drama with excellent performances. I still miss Mindhunter. Netflix's serial killer profiler drama from director-executive producer David Fincher, which ran for two excellent seasons in 2017 and 2019, is, in my opinion, the best drama series Netflix has ever made, and one of only two Netflix dramas that would have fit in on HBO at its most prestigious (for the record, the other is The Crown). The show had tremendous psychological depth and Fincher's signature attention to detail. But my favorite thing about Mindhunter was its extraordinary ability to create edge-of-your-seat tension out of people talking in a room. The scenes in which FBI investigators Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) interview convicted serial killers like Edmund Kemper (Cameron Britton) about what makes them tick are absolutely riveting bits of filmmaking that work like mini-plays where the action rises and falls within the conversation: great actors playing off each other with great dialogue. I really loved Mindhunter, and I'm always on the lookout for shows that give me that same feeling.

