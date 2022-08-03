Read on www.cbssports.com
Should the New England Patriots reunite with this former player?
The New England Patriots might have to rely more heavily on their defense for 2022–should they bring back a former fixture in the middle?. While defenses usually get the better of offenses during training camp practices, what we have see from the Patriots offense hasn’t been great. The newer scheme and uncertainty with playcalling has left the offense as a shell of its former self.
Bill Belichick’s Patriots are ‘inching along’ in training camp and that’s a problem
Bill Belichick’s team has a new-look offense. So far in training camp, it hasn’t looked very good in New England. With preseason game action and the regular season coming on fast, it’s time for the Patriots to pick up the learning pace.
CBS Sports
Astros' Justin Verlander earns conditional $25 million player option by clearing 130-inning threshold
Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander opened his August with an impressive start on Thursday night against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw six shutout innings, surrendering two hits and issuing one walk versus five strikeouts. The outing improved his seasonal marks to a 1.73 ERA (221 ERA+) and a 5.52 strikeout-to-walk ratio over the course of 130 innings.
NBC Sports
Perry: Count on Belichick monitoring player buy-in as offense scuffles
FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick's offensive experiment hasn't yet paid dividends at Patriots training camp. The offensive line looks leaky. The running game is stagnant. Mac Jones doesn't have anywhere to go with the football at times. It hasn't been pretty. Jones told us earlier this week that the view is...
New England Patriots WR proves to be the most exciting heading into 2022
According to PFF, New England Patriots star WR DeVante Parker is the most intriguing star on the roster heading into the 2022-23 NFL season. New England Patriots acquired star WR DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins this offseason in a trade with the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round pick. In 2019, Parker had a breakout season, however, he’s never reached this amount of success again. During the 2019 season, he recorded 72 catches, 1,202 yards, and nine touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. While struggling to repeat the production, Patriots HC Bill Belichick sees promise and potential within Parker’s play. In the last two seasons combined, he’s managed to have 103 receptions for 1,308 yards and six touchdowns.
Young reporter thrilled to cover Patriots training camp
FOXBORO - As a reporter, tackling a Bill Belichick press availability isn't easy, unless you're a kid reporter from a network in New York City.Isaac Lebowitz, 14, from NBC Nightly News Kids Edition, got to ask the Patriots head coach questions about team bonding and birthdays."Learning about your teammates, whether that's sitting with them at dinner, whether that's doing trivia," Belichick responded to the rising ninth grader. "We've had a bunch of birthdays so we try to recognize those. We had Henry Anderson yesterday, (Kendrick Bourne) today." Isaac's day covering the Patriots was just the beginning, as he got unprecedented...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Returning for nightcap
Haniger (ankle) will be activated off the injured list ahead of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Haniger won't be active for the afternoon game but is considered ready to go after posting a 1.055 OPS in 11 rehab appearances. He played just nine games prior to spraining his ankle, so he might be eased back into action initially, but he should fill an important role for the Mariners down the stretch.
Former Patriots player shared he got into a car crash to avoid being late for a meeting and getting punished by Bill Belichick
"You don't want to be the guy wandering into a squad team meeting with Bill Belichick." Aside from the six Super Bowls he’s won as the Patriots’ head coach, a major part of Bill Belichick’s lore is his stern manner. Belichick’s attitude has famously led to strict punishments for players who show up late for team practices and meetings over the years.
CBS Sports
Colts' Alec Pierce: Running with starters
Pierce has mostly worked with the first-team offense in training camp, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Pierce and Parris Campbell are getting most of the reps alongside No. 1 receiver Michael Pittman, while Ashton Dulin reportedly has a solid lead for the No. 4 job. Keefer notes that Pierce has made a strong impression with his speed and contested catches, but the second-round pick also has shown his youth with frequent mistakes, which is probably to be expected in a complicated offense where the coach wants his wide receivers to know the routes and alignments for each of the three receiver spots. Given the current grouping, Pierce likely will take most of the Z receiver snaps, with Pittman the X and Campbell getting most of the slot work. Dulin is the potential spoiler, or at least a well-versed injury replacement.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: May not play much, if at all, Thursday
Carr is among the Raiders' key players who figure to play sparingly, if at all, in Thursday's Hall of Fame game against the Jaguars, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. With the Raiders slated to play three more preseason games after the Hall of Fame game, it seems...
CBS Sports
Mets' David Peterson: Optioned between games
Peterson was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The left-hander was excellent in the matinee, holding Atlanta to three hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings to improve to 6-2 on the season. He struck out five. Chances are, Peterson will be back the week of Aug. 15, in time for New York's next twin bill.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays catch Wednesday
Albies (foot) played catch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies shed his walking boot last week and is taking part in light baseball activities. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the 25-year-old is expected to ramp up his rehab process over the next few weeks. Albies will likely be in the mix to return from the injured list around mid-to-late August.
CBS Sports
49ers' Arik Armstead: Working to the side in practice
Armstead (knee) was seen running to the side early on during San Francisco's practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Armstead is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee sprain during the 49ers' practice last week Wednesday, and this light work off to the side is an encouraging sign for his overall health. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season, so it is likely that the team will take every precaution as they work him back onto the field heading into the regular season.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Recalled by Rockies
Feltner was recalled by the Rockies on Friday. Felner was sent down after serving as the extra man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Padres. He failed to impress in that start, allowing three runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings, but he could get at least a couple more turns in the rotation after Chad Kuhl (hip) hit the injured list.
CBS Sports
Padres' Robert Suarez: Back from injured list
Suarez (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Saturday. Suarez returns to the 40-man and 26-man rosters after he underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee back in June. A star closer in Japan, Suarez has only earned one save to date in his rookie season in Major League Baseball. However, he's proven to be a more-than-capable bullpen arm with a 3.09 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB in 22 appearances.
Three best moves in the offseason for the New England Patriots
The 2022 offseason for the New England Patriots wasn’t that special, but here are the team’s top three moves since the 2021 season ended. The 2021 New England Patriots were a team filled with an insane amount of free agency signings. Last offseason, the Patriots spent a ton of money trying to rebuild their team a couple years after Tom Brady left.
CBS Sports
Reds' Hunter Greene: Getting tests done in Cincy
Greene, who is on the 15-day injured list with a right shoulder strain, will have tests done in Cincinnati and is without a timetable to return, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. According to manager David Bell, this is something Greene has felt from time to time this season and he...
CBS Sports
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Dealing with back tightness
Rizzo, who was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals, is dealing with lower-back tightness, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. He missed four games due to lower-back stiffness in early July, as Rivera notes. For now it seems like Rizzo is day-to-day with the issue, and the Yankees have enough depth to give him a few days to get right if necessary. Aaron Hicks was added to Friday's lineup after Rizzo was scratched.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Scratched Saturday
Edman was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Nolan Gorman is now at second base for St. Louis, though a reason for the swap was not immediately available. Denton notes that Edman has dealt with a minor hip issue at times this season. Edman played all nine innings in Friday's win over New York.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Avery Williams: Turning heads at training camp
Williams continues to make plays as a pass-catching running back during his first training camp as an offensive player, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. The 2021 fifth-round pick was drafted out of Boise State as a defensive back, but as a rookie, he made the biggest impact as a return man, totaling 490 kick-return yards and 152 punt-return yards. The Falcons are hoping to capitalize on Williams' return skills by transitioning him to offense during his second NFL season, similar to how Atlanta revitalized Cordarrelle Patterson's career last year. So far, the move appears to have worked out, as Williams continues to make plays in training camp. However, it's important to note that the 24-year-old's early success in camp may be a product of Atlanta's poor linebacker corps, which is trying to recover from the loss of Foye Oluokun in free agency.
