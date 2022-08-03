ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 'Road House' remake is on its way with Jake Gyllenhaal as the leading man

By Ashlyn Messier
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Mimi
3d ago

I love Jake but no one can replace Patrick. Tell them NO Jake. Can’t Hollyweird find ANYTHING new to do?

ted mager
3d ago

Have they totally run out of new ideas? Come up with something new or get out of the business.

Karen
3d ago

No imagination in Hollywood anymore. Gotta keep killing great movies with bad remakes

