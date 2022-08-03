Poisoning Not Ruled Out by Italy in Case of Ex-Putin Ally Who Bailed on Russia

Read on www.thedailybeast.com
Before Brittney Griner, an American Israeli woman was held in a Russian prison for having cannabis
Before Brittney Griner, there was Naama Issachar. What was supposed to be a three-hour layover in Moscow turned into a monthslong ordeal in Russian detention for Issachar, an American Israeli woman who was arrested in 2019 while she was traveling with a small amount of cannabis. Her case has drawn...
Putin Has This Message For Newly Elected Indian President: 'We Attach Much Importance…'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Droupadi Murmu. What Happened: On Thursday, Murmu was elected as the first-ever tribal president of the country as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party scooped up over 60% of the total vote value in the parliament for their preferred candidate.
Belarusian commander in Ukraine says 'matter of time' before he has to fight his own country in Russia's war
A Belarusian commander in the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday that he believes it is just a "matter of time" before he is forced to fight against his own nation in Russia’s deadly war in Ukraine. Ukrainian leaders have warned Belarus against...
Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says
After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war
A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack
A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force
Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him
An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
Alaska Gov. Sends Message to Putin Allies After Russia Demands State Back
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has responded to allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin who have argued that Russia could retake his state, and appeared to mock the idea. Dunleavy, a Republican, wrote a simple response to the Russian claims on Twitter on Thursday: "To the Russian politicians who believe they can take back Alaska: Good luck."
Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says
Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: Russia ‘doesn’t have the courage’ to admit defeat, says Zelenskiy
Ukrainian authorities confirm rocket strike targeted depot in Nova Kakhovka; representatives from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to discuss safe passage
Watch Putin stand awkwardly for nearly a minute as Turkey President Erdoğan makes him wait
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. During his recent trip to Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin was left awkwardly waiting for almost a minute for his meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A...
U.S. fears Venezuela is increasing efforts to lure and entrap Americans as bargaining chips
In early March, after senior U.S. officials made a rare visit to Caracas, the Biden administration announced a breakthrough:. Two Americans detained in Venezuela were free and flying home. Direct talks with the government of Nicolás Maduro seemed to be paying off. But U.S. diplomats and intelligence officials were...
Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia
It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
Putin Ally Wanted China to Shoot Down Pelosi's Plane: 'Good' for Russia
State Duma member Aleksey Zhuravlyov said that an attack on Pelosi's plane from China would open up a "second front" in Putin's conflict with the West.
Ex-NATO commander says Russia's war in Ukraine will likely end and become a 'frozen conflict' in 4 to 6 months, compares to Korean War
Ret. Adm. James Stavridis predicts a Korean War-like ending for the war in Ukraine in 4 to 6 months. The ex-NATO supreme allied commander on Sunday envisioned an "ongoing animosity, kind of a frozen conflict." Last week, a DoD official said US-supplied HIMARS were having a "significant impact" in aiding...
What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to Russia’s Largest Cities
Despite heightened tensions between Western powers and Russia over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its objection to NATO’s expansion, U.S. national security officials say there is no reason to be concerned that this geopolitical conflict would lead to all-out nuclear war. Nevertheless, nuclear weapons have been one of the most existential global threats since the […]
Ukrainian forces could wipe out all of 'exhausted' Russian troops' territorial gains, retired US general says
A retired US general told Insider that Ukraine could push Russian troops back to pre-war borders. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges said Ukraine's ability to do so continues to ride on Western support. He said Russian forces are "exhausted" and "don't have much else they can do right now."
