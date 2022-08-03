Duke Beardsley paintings on display at Altamira through Aug. 13

Lubing, Gregory and Rectanus, LLC is seeking a skilled associate attorney to join our firm in Jackson, WY. Competitive salary with healthcare benefits included. Duties include legal research, drafting pleadings for submission in all Wyoming state and federal courts, communicating with clients, and assisting with cases at each stage of litigation. The position also entails administrative duties such as filing pleadings with the courts, maintaining/organizing paper and electronic files, and maintaining the firm’s calendar. Applicants must hold a Juris Doctor and either hold or will hold a license to practice law in Wyoming. Please send resumes and references to: [email protected]

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO