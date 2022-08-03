Duke Beardsley paintings on display at Altamira through Aug. 13

Read on buckrail.com
SNAPPED: JH art fair goes on in the rain
JACKSON, Wyo. — Despite the rainy day, the 57th annual Jackson Hole Art Fair kicked off today at the Center for the Arts. The fair features professional local and national artists selling fine art and craft including ceramics, paintings, furniture, photography, and much more. Artists and exhibitors are selected through a blind jury process and invited to present their work to thousands of patrons over an extended weekend Friday through Sunday.
Through a Local’s Lens: Taylor Glenn
JACKSON, Wyo. — In August 2003, Taylor Glenn, then 25, showed up in Jackson without a plan but with a serious desire to experience the West. Like so many others, he fell in love with the mountains and the community. Nineteen years later, he’s still here. Over the...
A first look at 119 N Agate, Victor ID
VICTOR, Id. — The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Check out this week’s featured listing below and browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
Lightning safety tips for recreating in the backcountry
JACKSON, Wyo. — On Tuesday, a backpacker was struck and killed by lightning in the Teton Wilderness. The incident has been called a “random accident” by Teton County Search and Rescue. The agency recently released more information and tips for what to do when in the backcountry...
Accident on WY22 Snake River Bridge, clear
WILSON, Wyo. — An accident this afternoon on the Snake River bridge on WY 22 is causing delays in the area. Teton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the accident. “It is now clear, and no one was injured in the accident,” Sheriff Matt Carr said. Traffic is...
Associate Attorney
Lubing, Gregory and Rectanus, LLC is seeking a skilled associate attorney to join our firm in Jackson, WY. Competitive salary with healthcare benefits included. Duties include legal research, drafting pleadings for submission in all Wyoming state and federal courts, communicating with clients, and assisting with cases at each stage of litigation. The position also entails administrative duties such as filing pleadings with the courts, maintaining/organizing paper and electronic files, and maintaining the firm’s calendar. Applicants must hold a Juris Doctor and either hold or will hold a license to practice law in Wyoming. Please send resumes and references to: [email protected]
Legal Assistant
Lubing, Gregory and Rectanus, LLC is hiring a full-time legal assistant for their busy general practice firm located in Jackson, WY. Competitive salary based on experience, with healthcare benefits included. Duties include assisting in drafting pleadings, corresponding with clients and other attorneys, organizing physical and electronic files, and assisting the attorneys with their schedules and caseloads. Experience in a legal practice setting preferred. Must be Microsoft Office and Dropbox proficient.
Experienced Litigation Attorney
Established Jackson, WY law firm seeking an experienced litigation attorney with 5+ years of experience. As a general practice firm, we handle civil litigation, criminal matters, insurance defense, personal injury, real estate and construction law, labor and employment law, and business law. The ideal candidate will have a commitment to providing exceptional client service, excellent writing skills, attention to detail, ability to draft complicated briefs, motions, and legal memoranda in a clear and concise manner. Wyoming bar license is required. Trial experience is a plus. Competitive salary based on experience with healthcare benefits provided. Potential to become equity partner. Please submit cover letter, resume, and references.
