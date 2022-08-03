ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello asks for community input for “Comprehensive Plan”

By Madison Chaney
WCIA
WCIA
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – In this week’s Meet The Mayor segment, Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner came on the morning show to talk about himself and the city of Monticello. Among the topics was a “Comprehensive Plan” put forth by the City.

Here is how Stoner described the plan:

“You are taking stock of what you are doing in the community, how development is going, and you try to survey the population to try to find out the things that they like.”

Stoner said that even though the name of the plan sounds complicated, it is not. All the city is asking for is input from the community about how to improve the city for the future. The survey itself only takes a couple of minutes to fill out.

If you want to see the full plan, or fill out the survey, you can go find it on the City of Monticello website .

