JFS House Tour raises $60,000 for community services

Read on www.downbeach.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Causeway Truly Cares About The Community
If you’ve listened to my Hometown View on 92.7 WOBM in recent years you are likely aware that Causeway Lincoln and the Causeway Family of Dealerships has been a loyal sponsor. It has been my honor to be a spokesperson for them because they are much more than dealerships that sell and service cars, SUVS and trucks. They are truly a huge part of the Ocean County community and it’s been that way for more than 50 years.
downbeach.com
Ribbon cutting for ‘Baby Lucy’ Saturday morning
MARGATE – The city’s Recreation Department will hold a grand opening celebration for the newly built Lucy the Elephant playground erected between the tennis and basketball courts at the Sigmund Rimm Recreation Complex on Jerome Avenue. The ribbon cutting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.
Burlington County is helping low-income seniors buy fresh produce from local farmers
Low-income seniors from Burlington County can apply for vouchers to be used at farmer’s markets throughout the county. County officials say the program has helped get healthy food on the table while supporting local farmers.
downbeach.com
Margate deems house unfit for habitation
MARGATE – Amid the McMansions being built at higher elevations sits a perfectly nice 1.5-story cottage that the city has deemed unfit for habitation. A red tag has been placed on the front door advising the property is off-limits. Before neighbors on N. Nassau Avenue spoke during the regular...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
downbeach.com
D.A. Horton to speak, Avalon in concert at Ocean City Tabernacle
The Ocean City Tabernacle welcomes author and pastor D. A. Horton to speak at the 8:30 a.m. traditional and 10:30 a.m. contemporary services on Sunday, Aug. 7. Horton is director of the Intercultural Studies program at California Baptist University and associate teaching pastor at The Grove Community Church. He has...
thesunpapers.com
Gloucester County offers Veterans Affairs benefits
On Monday, July 18, Gloucester County commissioner Denice DiCarlo met with the Marine Corps League Semper Fidelis Detachment 204. The Marine Corps League’s honor guard participates in many details throughout Gloucester County, including presentation of colors, funerals, firing squad and flag fold with taps. As liaison to the Department of Veterans Affairs, DiCarlo was able to advise the attendees of all the services and benefits offered by the Gloucester County Department of Veterans Affairs. Also in attendance was Bob Jonas, the Director of Veterans Affairs.
'We Will Push Forward:' Community Supports South Jersey Ranch Rescuing Neglected Animals
Rancho Relaxo, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Mannington, Salem County, has turned to its supporters for help saving the animals at another sanctuary that has reportedly been neglected. "A few years ago, we purchased a property with another sanctuary," reads a GoFundMe launched by Rancho Relaxo founder Caitlin Stewart. "It...
shorelocalnews.com
Catholics to observe wedding of the sea tradition Aug. 15
From Brigantine to Cape May, seaside Catholic parishes will hold their annual wedding of the sea or ceremonies Monday, Aug. 15, upholding a tradition that began in Venice more than 1,000 years ago. The custom honors the close connection or “marriage” between our oceanfront communities and the sea, giving thanks...
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
Cooper University Health Care opens new Ripa Center for Women in Haddonfield
Cooper University Health Care recently announced that its new Ripa Center for Women’s Health and Wellness location at 100 Grove St. in Haddonfield is open. Modeled on Cooper’s successful Ripa Center in Voorhees, the new center will offer primary care, gynecology, endocrine, cardiology, gastroenterology and breast surgery (oncology) services geared especially for women.
downbeach.com
Notable Passing: Adeo Santori of Margate
MARGATE – Commissioner John Amodeo Thursday, Aug. 4 called for a moment of silence during the Board of Commissioners meeting to honor a longtime “friend of Margate,” Adeo Santori, who died Sunday at age 95. The two, known as “snowflakes” would often go skiing at locations around...
Cherry Hill Public School District to hold $363 million bond referendum in October
The last successful bond referendum passed by the Cherry Hill school district was in 1999, for $52 million. While a referendum was proposed for $210.7 million in 2018, it failed. On Oct. 6, residents will vote on a $363-million referendum to pay for improvements at all 19 schools in the...
ocnjdaily.com
Cleanup of Site Planned as Open Space Begins in Ocean City
An expansive piece of land that is part of Ocean City’s plan to create a corridor of open space near the Community Center is temporarily being used for a parking lot. The city is allowing people to use it for overflow parking. But in addition to cars, there are trailers, trucks and even a couple of small boats on the lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Every Absolutely Delicious Diner in Atlantic & Cape May Counties
We've compiled a gallery of every diner in Atlantic and Cape counties. Before you look at the photos of all these great local diners, I have to explain a few things. What exactly classifies a restaurant as a "diner?" First, let's look at the dictionary definition of a diner: "...
Crumbl Cookies continues N.J. expansion with new opening
Crumbl Cookies has opened its latest New Jersey spot. The cookie chain landed in Cherry Hill, debuting its first location this far south in the state. Crumbl’s new store in Cherry Hill opened Aug. 4 at 950 Garden Park Blvd. A grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m.
987thecoast.com
Wetlands Institute Purchases Property in Middle Township
The Wetlands Institute announced today it has purchased 1.2 acres of property along Route 9 in Middle Township. The Institute announced that the building will be mixed use and provide summer interns a place to live. There are storage areas and fleet parking available through this land purchase. The post...
seaislenews.com
Mixed-Use Project Planned for Sea Isle’s Downtown
The oh-so-familiar faded red truck that has become an unofficial landmark in the heart of Sea Isle City’s downtown business district will soon need a new place to park. The prime piece of property that served as the truck’s exclusive parking spot in recent years is going to be redeveloped into a mixed-use project combining commercial space on the first floor and four condominiums on the top two stories.
downbeach.com
Margate extends tax payment grace period
MARGATE – The city has extended its grace period for payment of quarterly real estate taxes that are normally due on Aug. 1. After receiving this week the certified tax rate for 2022 from Atlantic County government, the city is currently processing tax bills for the final quarter of 2022 and the 2023 preliminary tax bills. Tax bills will be mailed to residents by Aug. 15.
NBC New York
‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish
With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
thesunpapers.com
DiMarco announces Gloucester County will freeze spending
Gloucester County Board of Commissioners director Frank J. DiMarco will announce plans to freeze county spending for the next three years. After the adoption and tax rate cut in 2022, inflation and rising gas prices began to shock the nation. With the freezing of spending, people will see an immediate impact on county taxes for 2023.
roi-nj.com
Gloucester: The county that’s cutting taxes — and freezing spending
Frank DiMarco, the director of the Gloucester County board of commissioners, was thrilled to give residents a tax rate cut in April. He wasn’t happy with what happened next: Inflation … and a rise in prices, seemingly of everything, especially gas. So, DiMarco did what he felt was...
Comments / 0