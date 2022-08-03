ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa County, CA

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House speaker, pleads not guilty to DUI

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Napa County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Yountville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Napa County, CA
Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

2 believed dead as inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say

A Morris Township, New Jersey, husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pelosi
Person
Nancy Pelosi
PennLive.com

Pa. teen arrested after suspicious fire: reports

An 18-year-old from Armstrong County has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home, according to reports from WTAE and KDKA. Police and firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Orr Avenue in Kittanning on July 30, the news reports said. An investigation found...
KITTANNING, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man held 2-year-old’s hands under hot water, severely burning them: police

A Monroe County man was arraigned Wednesday on aggravated assault and related counts for intentionally causing severe burns to a 2-year-old’s hands, authorities allege. Investigators allege that around 3 p.m. Jan. 18, the child was burned by extremely hot water from the kitchen sink in the home the victim and suspect shared in Hamilton Township, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Stroudsburg.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters

Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#U S#House Speaker#U S House#Jeep#Democratic
PennLive.com

New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PennLive.com

What would a Delaware River national park look like?

A newly released map shows for the first time in detail the controversial proposal to create a national park around the Delaware River, from the Delaware Water Gap north nearly to the New York state border. The plan to re-designate the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a full-fledged...
TRAVEL
PennLive.com

Keep PA in RGGI | PennLive letters

Severe storms and extreme heat continue to roll though Pennsylvania this month, making it very clear that climate change is here. These extreme weather events are growing stronger, longer, and occurring more frequently, and we need to do everything we can to tackle the climate crisis before the damage is irreversible.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
71K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy