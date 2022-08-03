Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House speaker, pleads not guilty to DUI

Read on www.pennlive.com
GoFundMe scammer who used story of homeless Pa. vet gets 5 years in state prison
A New Jersey man who made up a story about a homeless veteran helping out his then-girlfriend and used the tale to solicit more than $400,000 in online donations was sentenced to five years in state prison on Friday. Mark D’Amico had pleaded guilty in December 2019 and admitted concocting...
Oz campaign stands by ad attacking Fetterman that PolitiFact ruled “mostly false”
A short 15-second TV ad from Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz targeting Democrat John Fetterman packs a punch, but it’s one a leading fact-checking website says is “mostly false.”. On Thursday, the Fetterman campaign released a statement trumpeting the findings by the nonpartisan PolitiFact.com and called...
Pa. doctor who prescribed drugs with ‘reckless abandon’ given 15-year sentence
WILLIAMSPORT – A Northumberland County doctor who proclaimed “I am absolutely innocent” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for prescribing drugs not for a legitimate medical reason. Dr. Raymond J. Kraynak, 65, was sentenced Wednesday evening by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann after...
State fines NJ funeral home that put wrong body in casket
The Bergen County funeral home that has been hit with a $50 million lawsuit for placing the wrong body in the casket and nearly burying the remains recently paid a $2,500 fine to the state for “professional misconduct” that led to the botched burial, records show. The Central...
2 believed dead as inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township, New Jersey, husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter...
A response to Sen. Judy Ward’s arguments to erode abortion rights in Pennsylvania | Opinion
Your rights are under attack, and a recent Op-Ed by State Sen. Judy Ward attempts to obscure that fact with a complex parliamentary argument. But let us be very clear, Sen. Ward and her colleagues in the General Assembly are on a campaign to ban abortion in Pennsylvania. Sen. Ward...
Pa. FOP endorses Oz in U.S. Senate race, ‘He wants to hold criminals accountable’
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign got a boost on Wednesday when he received the endorsement of the Pennsylvania State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police. During a campaign swing through Erie, Oz dropped in on the PA FOP’s conference and accepted the endorsement of a group that...
Fourth Pa. county adds to ballot dispute as candidate sues to quit
HARRISBURG — A judge deciding if three Pennsylvania counties have to certify May primary vote counts including ballots lacking dates on their return envelopes learned this week that a fourth county is in the same situation — and there may be more. The legal dispute has held up...
Pa. teen arrested after suspicious fire: reports
An 18-year-old from Armstrong County has been arrested after police say he set fire to a home, according to reports from WTAE and KDKA. Police and firefighters were called to a fire at a home on Orr Avenue in Kittanning on July 30, the news reports said. An investigation found...
Pa. man held 2-year-old’s hands under hot water, severely burning them: police
A Monroe County man was arraigned Wednesday on aggravated assault and related counts for intentionally causing severe burns to a 2-year-old’s hands, authorities allege. Investigators allege that around 3 p.m. Jan. 18, the child was burned by extremely hot water from the kitchen sink in the home the victim and suspect shared in Hamilton Township, according to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police at Stroudsburg.
Taxpayers will pay for underfunded pension expense | PennLive letters
Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report actual unprecedented tax receipts coming in. They are now aware of unprecedented revenue growth after the second quarter 2022. Incoming tax revenue is up. Corporations and the self-employed are paying taxes like never before. Their businesspersons’ economy has returned.
Police seek ID of autistic boy found in Dauphin County parking lot at 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: This boy’s parents have been found. An autistic boy was found wandering through a Dauphin County hospital’s parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Friday, and Lower Paxton Township police are trying to find his parents or guardians. The boy was unable to tell officers his address, name, or...
Arizona producer raising its profile with ‘big, bold varietal wines’
Arizona Wine Country? Yes, there is, with a history that goes back centuries and a growing industry that includes a couple of American Viticultural Areas (AVAs). Grapes were being grown in Arizona as far back as the 1600s, with Spanish settlers and missionaries located around Tucson growing grapes and likely making some wine by the late 1700s.
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
New restaurant; free ice cream; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, August 5, 2022. High: 86; Low: 73. Most sunny, thunderstorms possible today & all weekend. Clergy abuse settlement: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg said it has reached an agreement to settle any still-pending historic child sex abuse claims lodged against its priests or other church personnel.
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
Wordle 412: Hints for today’s word puzzle (8/5/22)
Wordle 412 is too hard for a Friday. Wordle is a daily word game owned by the New York Times. Players get six tries to figure out the five-letter word of the day. We have some tips to help you solve today’s puzzle. By now you know that Wordle...
Spotted lanternflies are invading beaches in New Jersey. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands.
What would a Delaware River national park look like?
A newly released map shows for the first time in detail the controversial proposal to create a national park around the Delaware River, from the Delaware Water Gap north nearly to the New York state border. The plan to re-designate the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a full-fledged...
Keep PA in RGGI | PennLive letters
Severe storms and extreme heat continue to roll though Pennsylvania this month, making it very clear that climate change is here. These extreme weather events are growing stronger, longer, and occurring more frequently, and we need to do everything we can to tackle the climate crisis before the damage is irreversible.
