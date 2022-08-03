Read on www.polygon.com
ComicBook
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
IGN
Tera Pokemon and Terastal Phenomenon Guide
The Terastal Phenomenon is a new Pokemon battle form exclusive to the Paldea region in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With this, Pokemon can Terastallize, which causes them to take a gem-like appearance and increases their powers. The Terastal Phenomenon is similar to past special Pokemon battle techniques like Gigantamax from Galar and Z-Moves from Alola.
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
IGN
Upscaled Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Map Offers Closer Look at Paldea Region
During today's Pokemon Presents presentation, the Pokemon team revealed a full map of Paldea, the region where Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are set. While the official map is slightly blurry, a fanmade upscaled version is now giving us a clearer look at the Paldea region. Today, IGN's own Ryan...
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Battle Mechanic
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has revealed its brand new battle mechanic. The new Pokemon games, due out later this year, will feature the Terastal Phenomenon, a new mechanic that causes Pokemon to literally crystallize and gain a large crown-like jewel to appear on top of their head. Terastallization not only blings out a Pokemon, it also causes attacks of a certain type to receive a boost. Which type of attack receives that boost is determined by a Pokemon's "Tera Type." While most Pokemon have a Tera Type that matches their normal typing (i.e., most Pikachu will have an Electric Tera Type), some Pokemon will have deviating Tera Types that offer more strategies in battle.
Polygon
New Mario Kart 8 DLC fixes Coconut Mall’s stalled Shy Guys
The second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass downloadable content is here, bringing eight fresh tracks to the Nintendo Switch game, including one that’s (technically) brand-new: Sky-High Sundae. But Mario Kart 8 fans will be happy to hear about another change ushered in by Thursday’s DLC drop in the form of a tweak to Coconut Mall.
Dead by Daylight studio's new game is a 'building-and-raiding' FPS
Meet Your Maker is coming in 2023, but a playtest is set to kick off in August. Dead by Daylight (opens in new tab) studio Behaviour Interactive unveiled a new "first-person building and raiding game" called Meet Your Maker that challenges players to build and raid sprawling, fortified outposts in the horrific wasteland of the future.
The 'lost' Warcraft adventure game can now be played the way it was meant to be
Warcraft Adventures: Lord of the Clans was a point-and-click adventure game cancelled by Blizzard in 1998, and how time flies. The game was lost for most of its history, only existing in a few old screenshots and videos that floated around the internet, but in 2016 the full game suddenly appeared as a download (opens in new tab). It was playable, near-complete including cinematics and voice acting, and the individual who leaked it said: "This is my gift for all Blizzard fans, old and new."
Gamespot
New Steam Deck Reservations Available Following Production Increase | GameSpot News
Valve has partnered with Komodo for distribution of Steam in four new countries: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. These new reservations will not impact existing NA/UK/EU reservation timelines. So if you're in Q3 or Q4, you'll still be in those queue groups with the same estimated delivery dates. You can expect to see Steam Deck at BitSummit in Kyoto and September's Tokyo Game Show.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Part 1 Reveals New PS5 and PS4 Graphics Comparison
Developer Naughty Dog has revealed new gameplay footage from its upcoming remake of The Last of Us. The game, which is formally titled The Last of Us Part 1 and is due out next month on PlayStation 5, has been shown off more extensively in the past couple of weeks, notably when a 10-minute gameplay trailer for the project was unveiled. And while this new footage isn't anywhere as long as that video, it continues to show how Naughty Dog has improved The Last of Us from its Remastered version on PS4.
Polygon
Square Enix feared Eidos, Crystal Dynamics games cannibalized other sales
Square Enix executives, in their first quarterly earnings call since selling the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex franchises and the studios making them, explained that decision to investors on Friday. The publisher’s reasoning, according to analyst David Gibson, is that its Western studios and their products might have been cannibalizing...
Here’s Everything Announced From Today’s ‘Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’ Stream
Today’s Pokémon Presents stream brought with it a tonne of new details about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as a brand new trailer. There’s loads to get into here (with extra details from an official press release), from the region’s name to some adorable new Pokémon, so let’s get straight into it.
Polygon
Burncycle promises an action-packed robot Ocean’s 11, but at times it feels like drudgery
The quiet hum of servers and whirring of sentry drones is broken by the clicking actuators of your robotic team of infiltrators. Through a maze of corridors and corporate offices, you will avoid detection and break into rooms seeking access to the company’s secure operations in order to shut them down.
knowtechie.com
Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend on consoles and PC
If your plans are open this weekend, Far Cry 6 is free this weekend for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC owners. From today to August 7, Ubisoft will give you free access to the game and its free DLCs, including three crossover missions. To take advantage of this offer, head to...
Reminisce about all the places you sold 53 short swords at once with this Twitter account celebrating videogame stores
I love upending a local economy every time I get back from a dungeon. The "video game stores" account on Twitter, a.k.a @storesfromvidya (opens in new tab), is another solid example of the game aesthetics accounts that have been popping up on my feed more and more these past few years. This one regularly shares screenshots from gaming's best shops, stores, vendors, merchants, hawkers, wheelers, dealers, and, of course, peddlers, all in an attempt to tickle your pleasure center as you scroll.
Polygon
The Nuzlocke Challenge is a time-honored tradition that makes Pokémon way harder
Pokémon has long established itself as a family-friendly franchise. With its adorable creatures and its steady formula of turn-based combat, the games have long been accessible to a wide range of ages and ability levels. The RPG franchise has largely stayed true to its original premise of catching and fighting Pokémon since Pokémon Red and Green came out in Japan in 1996.
