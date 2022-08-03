CN2 Today – YoCo Taste Trail, Shopping & a Back to School Block Party!

Read on www.cn2.com
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards
They're tucked in the suburbs of Tega Cay -- whipping up brews, ciders, and food.
cn2.com
Hometown Tourist – Happenings in the Tri-County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Check these events happening in the tri-county this weekend.
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
scoopcharlotte.com
Top Charlotte Architect & Designer Myers Park Queens Rd Townhome for Sale
You’ve probably driven or walked by this stunning Myers Park townhome in Nolen Place and day-dreamed about the interiors and what living there might be like. I know I have. Designed by Ken Pursley and developed by Brian Speas this home displays an exceptional standard of architecture and craftsmanship.
cn2.com
CN2 Stories You May Have Missed
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard you may want to take the time to watch!. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Fort Mill woman is “Enjoying the Ride” while living with a rare disability. A story of determination. Click above for her story.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – A Blessing Box Thanks
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Library sending a special thank you to Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, of the Theta Eta Sigma Chapter for donating over 100 items to the Blessing Box at the Main Library in Rock Hill. Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County...
Some long-time Carowinds attractions shutting down
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Superintendent Leading the Way into a New Year
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York School District 1 Superintendent Kelly Coxe lead the way at the district’s new Employee Orientation where 73 new employees followed her into the halls for a new school year. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your...
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
A woman’s drive to raise colon cancer awareness after husband’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Colorectal cancer survivors toured America to discuss matters of life and death. “Gosh, there’s so many beautiful places to see,” said Carole Motycka Mancini, herself a Stage 4 Colon Cancer survivor and the social media manager for nonprofit The Colon Club. This is more than a summer road trip. […]
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Tax Free Weekend, Recruiting Teachers, Weekend Happenings
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District, like many school districts across the country, is recruiting new teachers as we are experiencing a teacher shortage. The Palmetto State’s Sales Tax Holiday Weekend takes place this weekend. Computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of...
FOX Carolina
Upstate veterinarians warn of highly contagious dog flu outbreak
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new virus spreading in upstate, but it’s not harming you, it’s harming your dog. It’s called Canine Influenza or the dog flu. Some pet facilities have already sent notifications to pet owners and customers. “I had no idea. I...
WBTV
Boil Water Advisory in effect after water main breaks in Fort Mill, S.C.
FORT MILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boil Water Advisory is underway for those in the Regent Park area of Fort Mill, S.C. The advisory was put into place after a water main broke near Farm House Drive and Moreal Avenue. Customers should boil their water vigorously for one minute before...
WJCL
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
cn2.com
Close to 200 New Teachers Heading to Rock Hill Schools, District Looking to Hire More
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District, like many school districts across the country is recruiting new teachers as we are experiencing a teacher shortage. On this Thursday, around 170 new teachers took part in new teacher orientation. In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
College student goes missing while traveling through NC mountains on his way to Charlotte
Cherokee, N.C. — A University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to finish up a summer internship. That's the last time anyone saw him before he went missing. "The last thing they heard was that he was going to the gym, and then drive...
