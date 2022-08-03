Read on heraldcourier.com
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Abingdon’s Arts Depot to exhibit works from 10 Appalachian artists
Abingdon’s Arts Depot is slated to showcase 10 Appalachian artists from EAT/ART, an exhibition space that started in a dining room. In the earliest stages of the pandemic, Johnson City-based Jocelyn Mathewes hungered for a way to support her art and that of her fellow Appalachian artists when every gallery space, convention, or show shuttered.
Watch Now - Abingdon firefighter retires after 50 years of service
ABINGDON, Va. --- One of the longest running volunteers with the Abingdon Fire Department has retired after 50 years of service, ending his long-term stent as captain of the department. Robert “Bob” Howard began volunteering at the fire department at age 17, a high school senior who lived just walking...
SHORT TAKES | Jim Lauderdale set to return to BR&RR on Sept. 11 at 2:15 p.m.
Doug Gray saddled up to celebrate 50 years of the Marshall Tucker Band this year. Gray gallops aboard the Marshall Tucker Band to The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia Saturday, Aug. 6. With more hits to sing than John Wayne had horses to ride, lead singer Gray stands as one of the few Southern rock stalwarts remaining from its 1970s heyday.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Tudor, Perrigan to lead United Way campaign
Bristol’s two leaders in education have joined forces to co-chair the 2022 United Way campaign. Dr. Annette Tudor, director of schools for Bristol Tennessee City Schools and Dr. Keith Perrigan, superintendent for Bristol Virginia Public Schools were announced as the campaign co-chairs Thursday. “We are so excited to have...
Ballad collects diapers and wipes to aid Kentucky neighbors
In the wake of historic flooding that ravaged 13 counties in Eastern Kentucky last week, the Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network will support recovery efforts with a community-wide drive to collect diapers and baby wipes for affected families. Donations will benefit survivors of the flooding, which has displaced hundreds...
Water tank repairs may mean a 4% increase in water rates for Bluff City residents
The Bluff City Tennessee Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to delay discussion over the first reading of its town budget due to shared concerns from council members over a proposed 4% increase in the city’s water rates. The vote from Bluff City's Town Council to delay...
Blasting to close State Route 93 at county line Monday at noon
Motorists traveling on State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line should be aware of road construction activities that will have an effect on traffic. Beginning noon Monday, August 8, State Route 93 will be temporarily closed in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway) as crews perform blasting operations.
Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Saturday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Former delegate Joe Johnson passes away at age 90
Longtime Southwest Virginia lawmaker Joe Johnson died Friday following a lifetime of service. He was 90. A native of Washington County, Virginia, Johnson served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1966 to 1970 and then again from 1990 to 2014. Upon his return to politics, Johnson’s lone contested race was for the former 6th District seat in November 1989. After redistricting, he was then unopposed in 11 consecutive elections to represent the 4th District, which includes the town of Abingdon and Washington County. He was an attorney whose practice was based in Abingdon.
Wolves looking to howl again in ‘22
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Year one was a rousing success for West Ridge football. Now it’s time to do it again, and this time without 28 seniors who were part of a 9-3 season that included a playoff win in the school’s first year of existence after the consolidation of Sullivan Central, South and North.
Region has seen 19 COVID deaths in recent days
The region’s COVID-19 summer surge continues with more than 3,200 new cases, 19 deaths and more than 150 people hospitalized. New cases rose 14% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties to 2,256 from July 24 to July 30, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health. Eight of those 10 counties registered increases over the prior week, with Sullivan County reporting more than 600 new cases, or nearly 100 more than the previous week. Washington County Tennessee recorded the region’s largest jump with 446 new cases – 63.7 per day – or 121 more than the prior week.
Johnson City sweeps State Liners in doubleheader
Braden Spano made sure the misery of the Bristol State Liners spanned to Friday night. The former Greeneville High School standout who plays at Milligan University went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs in leading the Johnson City Doughboys to an 8-4 win over Bristol in the first game of an Appalachian League doubleheader.
Bright spot: Tennessee High grad Blevins pitches well in debut for State Liners; Bristol splits twinbill
BRISTOL, Va. – The first pitch Brayden Blevins threw as a member of the Bristol State Liners bounced in front of the plate and resulted in a run-scoring wild pitch. It was not a harbinger of things to come in his Appalachian League debut as the recent Tennessee High graduate tossed 1 1/3 impressive innings of relief in Bristol’s 11-3 loss to the Elizabethton River Riders on Wednesday in the opening game of a doubleheader at DeVault Stadium.
Registration open for Senior Olympics
Registration for the First Tennessee District Senior Olympics is open until Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Senior Olympics will be held from Sept. 7 to Oct. 8 in venues around Kingsport, Tennessee and Johnson City, Tennessee. Athletes must be 50 years of age or older. People are also reading…. Some of...
Braeden Church fills a key role for Wise County Central this season
WISE, Va. – It’s a new era for Wise County Central in football. The Warriors graduated 13 seniors, including several multi-year starters, from an 8-4 team. Meanwhile, Jason Mullins has replaced Luke Owens as the head coach. One vital piece has returned. Braeden Church, an athletic 6-foot and...
WATCH NOW: New Ridgeview coach Stanley is no stranger to Wolfpack
ROSE RIDGE, Va. – Dewayne Stanley has 32 years of experience as an assistant football coach. The resume for the 55-year-old Dickenson County native includes multiple district and regional titles along with record-setting offensive numbers. The spotlight will be brighter for Stanley this fall. In April, he was named...
LOCAL BRIEFS: Tennessee High freshman sets school record
Tennessee High freshman Fairyn Meares tied the school record in the pole vault at the AAU National Track Championships in Greensboro, N.C., according to THS assistant track coach Tom Murrell. Meares vaulted 3.20m/10’-6” to finish 9th out of a field of 37 in the 15-16 age group. She...
LOCAL BRIEFS: Former Abingdon soccer star Oyos signs with English team
Former Abingdon High School star Gillian Oyos has signed with Newcastle United Women of England. Oyos started 59 of the 61 matches she played over the course of her career at UNC Asheville and finished with seven goals and four assists. They compete in FA Women’s National League Division One...
Jimmy’s time: Tennessee High junior Phipps finally get his chance to play quarterback for the Vikings
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Jimmy Phipps has been patiently waiting his turn. When Tennessee High travels to Dobyns-Bennett to open the season on Aug. 19, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior will be starting at quarterback for the Vikings. “I am real excited to become the quarterback here at Tennessee High School,”...
