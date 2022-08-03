Read on www.cnet.com
TODAY.com
Pitmaster Rodney Scott brings steak sandwiches and pork skin nachos to the cookout
South Carolinian pitmaster Rodney Scott is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite summer cookout recipes from his cookbook "Rodney Scott's World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day." He shows us how to make irresistible pork skin nachos and cheesy steak and onion sandwiches. TODAY has...
Bon Appétit
Grilled Corn and Steak Fattoush
This grilled corn and steak fattoush fits the vacation-friendly bill perfectly, demanding nothing more of you than a few bowls and a hot grill by the pool, grass in your toes. Store-bought pita chips, doctored up with a little spice and sugar, fulfill the bread component of a good fattoush with a resounding crunch—no oven needed—and the addition of a little protein takes this salad from side to you-don’t-need-anything else. Don’t skip the sumac—with its brightness and sour cherry-like notes, it’s the ingredient doing the most, bringing tart, vivacious personality and acidic relief to the whole dish.
People
Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper. Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving. Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.
Peppered steak and cheese sandwiches
Don't let the summer heat keep you from preparing a delicious meal for your loved ones. This recipe only requires a few minutes to cook once the steaks have been marinated. The sandwiches are yummy and really filling. I doubled the meat on the sandwiches that I prepared today, but you don't have to.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reverse-Seared Thick-Cut Pork Chops on the Grill
Reverse-searing is my go-to method for big cuts of meat like a prime rib roast, beef tenderloin, or tomahawk rib-eye. However, the thick-cut pork chop—which is vastly underappreciated—is also well-suited for this technique (emphasis on “thick-cut”). During reverse-searing, meat is baked or smoked at a low...
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHICKEN GARLIC BUTTER PASTA
Chicken Garlic Butter Pasta packed with garlic, parmesan cheese, pasta & tender chicken. Simple, flavorful chicken dinner recipe that is quick & easy to make!. If you are looking for a simple and easy 30-minute dinner recipe then look no further because this is it! Garlic butter chicken pasta is made with a few ingredients and minutes of prep, serve it up as a quick dinner option or as a sensational meal for a family gathering.
TikToker Says You Can Make Delicious Ribs in the Oven. Do Professional BBQ Chefs Agree?
Professional BBQ pit chefs use smokers and grills to make their smoky and savory meat dishes, but if you lack outdoor space (or the appropriate zoning) for a full-scale wood smoker, then you may need to seek out other ways to prepare juicy, flavorful, fall-off-the-bone pork ribs. Luckily, TikTok chef Genevieve LaMona believes that oven-baked ribs can deliver all of the desirable attributes of smoked or grilled ribs, and she made a how-to TikTok to prove how to cook ribs in the oven, fast. After watching her TikTok, we have to admit that she makes a compelling case...but what do professional BBQ experts think about Genevieve's technique? We asked Austin-based BBQ chef, cookbook author Jess Pryles, and BBQ chef and recipe developer Brad Prose of Chiles and Smoke to watch Chef Genevieve's TikTok and give us their thoughts, and here's what they had to tell us.
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
Chef Thomas Boemer’s Fried Chicken Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
Brined, dredged, and deep fried until golden brown and glistening. Juicy flesh encased by a craggy, seasoned crust, the crunch of which should win an award for best sound. Southern fried chicken is comfort food at its finest. While making it at home is undoubtedly a labor of love, it’s well worth the effort — and the dusting of flour that’s sure to coat every inch of your countertop.
Bryce Shuman's Grilled Sweet-Chili Chicken Wings
"I love this recipe for its simplicity. It’s easy to get the ingredients and turn them into total deliciousness," says the executive chef at Sweetbriar restaurant in New York City. "The wings are smoky, sweet and tangy with a slight heat that disappears quickly. They’re meaty little devils that are super fun to eat!"
How to Make Stuffed Cabbage Rolls with Ground Beef and Garlic
There are plenty of ways to mix up veggies, meat and cheese—but there’s really nothing better than stuffing vegetables with meat and cheese. From stuffed peppers to stuffed potatoes, there are just so many recipes that turn your vegetables into vehicles for delicious add-ons!. Of course, cultures around...
CNET
Pre-Travel Pro Tips: 19 Things to Do Before You Leave on Vacation This Summer
In the days before you set out on a summer trip, you might find your excitement is overshadowed by stress. After you arrange your time out of office, you'll have to prepare your home for your absence and make sure it's secure. Then there's figuring out what to pack, not to mention fitting it all into your suitcase.
I've been a chef for years. Here are my 5 tips for making perfect, tasty hot dogs.
From whether to buy cured or uncured sausages to how to warm buns, here's what to consider when preparing this grilling staple to impress guests.
Easy Homemade Hoisin Sauce
Hoisin sauce is a Chinese condiment that’s sweet with strong salty and umami notes. It also has a thick, sticky consistency, although some versions can be thinner than others. The great thing about making your own is that you can control how thick or thin your hoisin sauce is. You can also adjust the sweetness to your liking.
Air Fryer Tandoori Chicken
Disclosure: This post may include affiliate links. As an affiliate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Air Fryer Tandoori Chicken is a delicious, healthy, and easy-to-make dish. It is perfect for a weeknight meal and is a food that your whole family will enjoy. If you love easy air fryer recipes...
CNET
World Market's Stock Room Sale Offers Savings on Home Essentials, Snacks and More
There are a lot of places you can go to get affordable furniture. But not all of it is created equal in terms of style and price. If you want affordable furniture and food that has a little bit of international flair to it, you can check out World Market's stock room sale right now where prices start as low as 43 cents.
The soul of a nation's food: Vietnamese fish sauce
Nước mắm, or literally 'salted fish water,' is a Vietnamese culinary icon. Despite a pungent production process, thousands of visitors a year make the journey to the island where the most popular version is created.
CNET
Big Recall for Beverages: Check Your Protein Shakes, Oat Milk, Cold Brew Coffee
Fifty-three different types of beverage and nutrition products from 12 different brands were included in a recall due to potential unsafe microbial contamination, including cronobacter sakazakii. Food and beverage manufacturer Lyons Magnus issued the recall last week. Cronobacter infections are rare, according to the recall posted to the US Food...
Brunswick Stew-A Story and a Heritage Recipe
A Masterpiece with French Wine PairingsDoc Lawrence. Jim Sanders imported his fine French WinesDoc Lawrence. Brunswick Stew Prepared in a Cast Iron PotDoc Lawrence. The late Jim Sanders was one of a kind: a well-educated man with a Master’s in English, a rural Georgia childhood, a wounded WW II veteran, a French-trained chef, wine importer/retailer, acclaimed restauranteur, wine educator and exceptional raconteur.
therecipecritic.com
Greek Chicken Bowl
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Greek marinated chicken, fresh cut veggies, hummus, tzatziki sauce…all your favorite Greek flavors together in one bowl! You are going to love this Greek chicken bowl of goodness that transports you to the Mediterranean.
