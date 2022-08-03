ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Animals vaccinated for COVID at Mesker Park Zoo

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlD9s_0h3JwFI600

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Not only are people getting the COVID vaccine, but some animals are too. Workers tell us several of the animals at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Gardens are getting vaccinated.

Zoo officials say 11 of their primates at the Amazonia Exhibit have received the COVID vaccine. Squirrel monkeys and one of the jaguars also received the shot.

National Night Out brings community together in Evansville

The zoo’s veterinarian says the animals receive the same dosage, no matter the species. The zoo tells us they put in for the vaccines late last year. We’re told they didn’t want COVID to become a problem for their zoo, like it has at others.

“Probably seen headlines of other zoos experiencing positive COVID cases in their animal collection so that right there was enough reason for us to inquire of the vaccine and protect our animals here,” says Jessica Marlo.

She says that she’s hopeful they will be able to vaccinate all of their animals, but that depends on the supply they receive.

