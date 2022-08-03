Read on www.troyrecord.com
Related
WNYT
Cheese tour coming to Washington County
If you love cheese, you can enjoy it and help support a local non-profit at the same time. Self-guided tours of artisan makers are available, with tastings at each location. Highlights include live music, hay rides and specialty menu items created just for the tour. Participants include the Argyle Cheese...
shelterforce.org
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight
The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
Troy Record
Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calling for entries for photo contest
WATERFORD, N.Y. — Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is calling for entries for its 17th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Images should convey people enjoying activities on the waterway and Canalway Trail or show the unique character of New York’s canals and canal communities. Images will be judged...
Some get free Albany museum admission this weekend
Want to learn about 19th-century American sculpture? How about illustrations curated by the Norman Rockwell collection? This weekend, there's a way to get in to see all that and much more at the Albany Institute of History & Art.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY
While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
RELATED PEOPLE
WRGB
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
iheart.com
Filming of "The Gilded Age" Taking Place un Albany Over The Next Few Weeks
Filming of the popular HBO series "The Gilded Age" will be taking place in Albany over the next few weeks. As a result, from Friday through August 27th there will be parking restrictions and road closures in effect in multiple locations around the city. Normal parking regulations are also going to be suspended during filming in several areas such as Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue and Quail Street to South Swan Street as well as all of Washington Park and Englewood Place. For more information, visit albanyny.gov.
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street
Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
WNYT
Governor Hochul heads to Saratoga Springs
Governor Kathy Hochul is heading to Saratoga Springs Saturday. The city’s democratic committee is hosting a special reception to show support for the governor ahead of this year’s election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
Washington County to hold bottled water distribution
Washington County has received bottled drinking water from New York State for distribution, on what is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Columbia County farm rescues retired thoroughbreds
Timo, 16, is a thoroughbred who spent the first couple years of his life on a racetrack. “He was absolutely emaciated after his racing career ended. He was put on Craigslist free to a good home, and that good home almost starved him to death,” said Summer Brennan a trainer.
Warren County offering free water during heat wave
Free bottled water is up for offer at the Warren County Municipal Center in Queensbury. On Thursday, Aug. 4, bottled water is being offered at the municipal center, located at 1340 Route 9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation
Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
New Exhibition Includes Wilton-Born Photographer’s Never-Seen Historic Photos
Glens Falls — The Chapman Museum is unveiling an exhibition of new acquisitions: 17 rare photographs by Seneca Ray Stoddard that provide a glimpse into life in downtown Glens Falls in the famed artist’s era. Stoddard (1843-1917) was a sign painter who started taking photographs in his 20s....
Man stabbed near Washington Park in Albany
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and torso at around 12:15 pm on Saturday, said Steve Smith of Albany Police.
Fire at Spare Time under investigation
A fire at the Spare Time Bowling Alley in Clifton Park is under investigation.
Comments / 0