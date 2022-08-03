ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Cheese tour coming to Washington County

If you love cheese, you can enjoy it and help support a local non-profit at the same time. Self-guided tours of artisan makers are available, with tastings at each location. Highlights include live music, hay rides and specialty menu items created just for the tour. Participants include the Argyle Cheese...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays to Fight

The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake – Luzerne, NY

While there are numerous DEC-run campgrounds in the Adirondacks, some are just in a class all by themselves, such as Luzerne Campground at Fourth Lake. It is hard to describe this gorgeous campground and truly do it justice. The lake here isn’t large but, the camping more than makes up for that in a quintessential Adirondack camping experience.
LAKE LUZERNE, NY
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot

2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
GREENFIELD, NY
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas. The boats representing rights groups, bars, clothing brands and even the Dutch...
AMSTERDAM, NY
Person
Daphne Jordan
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
ALBANY, NY
Filming of "The Gilded Age" Taking Place un Albany Over The Next Few Weeks

Filming of the popular HBO series "The Gilded Age" will be taking place in Albany over the next few weeks. As a result, from Friday through August 27th there will be parking restrictions and road closures in effect in multiple locations around the city. Normal parking regulations are also going to be suspended during filming in several areas such as Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue and Quail Street to South Swan Street as well as all of Washington Park and Englewood Place. For more information, visit albanyny.gov.
ALBANY, NY
Doc’s Restaurant to rebrand across the street

Doc's Restaurant exists at a special spot in Glens Falls. It's served fine cuisine for years at the Park Theater, which opened out of a theatre building long-closed and in need of repair. Now, its owners plan to move to another building given a new breath of life - right across the street.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?

Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
ALBANY, NY
Columbia County farm rescues retired thoroughbreds

Timo, 16, is a thoroughbred who spent the first couple years of his life on a racetrack. “He was absolutely emaciated after his racing career ended. He was put on Craigslist free to a good home, and that good home almost starved him to death,” said Summer Brennan a trainer.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Bomb threats at two Capital Region colleges under investigation

Two local colleges received bomb threats Friday. The first call came in at SUNY Empire State. Around 1 p.m., Saratoga Springs police got a call about a possible bomb on the West Avenue Campus. At the same time, a person reported a suspicious device in the building. Police searched the...
ALBANY, NY

