ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Lancaster Farming

Maryland's Partition of Property Act Restores Hope

Maryland in May joined 21 other states that have enacted a version of the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act. Maryland’s new Partition of Property Act goes into effect Oct. 1. The goal of the legislation is to help Maryland families preserve their wealth and legacies in the form...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland ranks 6th amongst states where homes take the longest to sell

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is among the top 10 states where homes take the longest to sell, according to an online study. The study by online bank Tangerine.ca analyzed data from Zillow, including the average ‘days to pending’ and ‘days to close’ numbers over the past four years to see where homes take longest to sell on average.
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Rural Maryland Counsel Supports Channel Marker Crisis Bed Construction

Channel Marker, Inc., a local non-profit dedicated to providing wellness services to individuals diagnosed with mental illness, is pleased to announce the receipt of a $125,000 matching grant from the Rural Maryland Council and the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund. The grant was used for the construction of a new eight-bed Crisis Facility. The new Crisis Bed Program under Maryland’s Behavioral Health Administration will double the bed capacity on the Eastern Shore. Crisis Bed stabilization programs serve individuals suffering from an urgent behavioral health crisis who require facility based crisis services in a safe structured setting. The programs provide continuous 24-hour supports for individuals who do not require intensive clinical treatment in an inpatient psychiatric setting and would benefit from a short-term structured stabilization setting. The Crisis Bed model offers substantial benefits when compared to psychiatric inpatient hospitalization—namely, comparable outcomes, comparable client satisfaction, and substantially lower costs.
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

AquaCon’s Proposed Salmon Farm is a Major Environmental Risk for Maryland

The small yet critically important Marshyhope Creek on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been targeted for a massive facility that poses a serious threat to its water quality and its habitats. The state’s initial attempt to permit AquaCon’s massive Federalsburg facility is grossly deficient. The start-up Norwegian company’s...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Local
Maryland Business
State
Georgia State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
Daily Voice

Dog Retailer Barred From Selling After Violating Maryland's 'No More Puppy Mills Act,' AG Says

A dog retailer has been banned from selling animals after violating Maryland’s “No More Puppy Mills Act,” the Attorney General announced. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with online retailer Maryland Puppies Online, LLC and the company’s owners, Sara and Nathan Bazler, regarding the sale of dogs.
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Wind Industry Jobs on the Way to Maryland’s Eastern Shore

SALISBURY, Md. - The state of Maryland on Wednesday landed a $23 million grant to create and train an offshore wind workforce. The initiative, called Maryland Works for Wind, will bring thousands of jobs to the Eastern Shore. With the help of this grant and investments from Orsted, a company that specializes in sustainable energy, in a few years wind turbines will spin off the coast of Maryland. In preparation for that, construction and long-term maintenance jobs must be created.
SALISBURY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Business Industry#Linus Business#Liberty Pure#Maryland Department
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends July 31 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending July 31, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
NBC News

Maryland family tells Lester Holt they see similarities in the death of their son and George Floyd

In September 2018, unarmed Black teenager Anton Black fled from police in Greensboro, Maryland. Black’s death was ruled an accident. One connection between George Floyd’s case and Anton Black’s was that Maryland’s former Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. David Fowler signed off on Anton’s autopsy report and also defended Derek Chauvin saying George Floyd’s cause of death was ‘undetermined.’ Now, one expert is raising the issue of in-custody police deaths and the lack of a central database to monitor how many people die in custody.Aug. 5, 2022.
GREENSBORO, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
mocoshow.com

PNC To Close 127 In-Store Branches at Grocery Stores Across Five States, Including Maryland (Locations Not Yet Named)

PNC is closing “about 127 in-store branches at Giant Food and Stop & Shop supermarkets in Maryland, Virginia and the District as well as in New Jersey and Delaware”, according to a report by the Washington Business Journal. The Pittsburgh-based bank will close these branches in waves throughout 2023, according to the report, but has not mentioned which specific branches will be closing.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox adds campaign staff, hires former Dave Brat campaign manager

Republican Maryland gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox announced Friday that he has expanded his campaign staff with several new hires. Chief among the additions is Southern Maryland native Zach Werrell as campaign manager. Werrell managed the upstart campaign of Republican Dave Brat when he ousted GOP House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the 2014 Virginia primary, and Brat went on to win Cantor's congressional seat that November. He was only 23 when he helmed Brat's campaign, and is co-author of the book, How to Bag a RINO: The Whiz Kids Who Brought Down House Majority Leader Eric Cantor.
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County

the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November

Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

What can be done to address Maryland's teacher shortage?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The countdown is on to the start of a new school year. Maryland, along with the rest of the country, is facing a crisis when it comes to who’s teaching your kids. There’s a severe shortage of teachers with hundreds of job vacancies in local...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy