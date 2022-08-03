ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Kushner: Friedman went behind our backs on Bibi annexation plans

By Barak Ravid
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago
Read on www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Jared Kushner
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli#The White House#Cabinet
Axios

Former VP Dick Cheney calls Trump "coward" in campaign ad for Liz Cheney

In a new campaign ad for his daughter Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), former Vice President Dick Cheney said there is "no greater threat to our republic" than Donald Trump. Driving the news: Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, is facing a tough election in Wyoming's Republican primary on Aug. 16 against Trump-backed foe Harriet Hageman and faces a likely defeat.
WYOMING STATE
Axios

DOJ sues Peter Navarro over Trump White House emails

The Department of Justice is suing former White House adviser Peter Navarro for emails from a private account he used while working for former President Trump and for allegedly "wrongfully retaining” those communications, according to court documents. Why it matters: The lawsuit is an unusual move by the DOJ's...
POTUS
Axios

Trump fundraises off of civil service purge

Former President Trump's political operation is fundraising off of his plan to radically remake the federal workforce. Why it matters: Fundraising appeals invoking the plan on Thursday indicate the Trump team sees it as a potent messaging device for its grassroots supporters. Other potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls are already...
POTUS
Axios

Impeachment Republican Dan Newhouse beats Trump-backed foe

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of the ten House Republicans who voted for former President Trump’s impeachment, on Friday beat back a challenge by a Trump-endorsed Republican challenger and will advance to the general election, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: The result is a blow to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Axios

China sanctions Pelosi and halts U.S. talks over Taiwan trip

China imposed undefined sanctions on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her immediate family members on Friday after she infuriated Beijing with an overnight trip to Taiwan earlier this week. Why it matters: China's Foreign Ministry also announced it was ending talks with the U.S. on climate change, military issues,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Trump's pandora's box

A growing number of Republican candidates this cycle are refusing to concede elections they indisputably lost, promoting conspiracy theories about the results and engaging in local battles over certification. Why it matters: The undercurrent of election denialism pervading the 2022 midterms is bubbling to the surface as more Trump-inspired candidates...
POTUS
Axios

Trump-backed Kari Lake wins GOP nomination for Arizona governor

Kari Lake defeated Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona's Republican gubernatorial primary, AP reports, propelling the Trump-endorsed candidate into a general election where she's favored to become the state's 24th governor. Driving the news: The former Fox 10 anchor took the race by storm last year, becoming the immediate frontrunner with...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Senate votes to ratify NATO membership for Finland and Sweden

The Senate voted 95 to 1 Wednesday to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the NATO alliance, clearing the two-thirds threshold needed for approval. Why it matters: All 30 NATO members must approve the applications of the two Nordic states, which had both been neutral for decades but sought out the NATO security umbrella after Russia invaded Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

"96% of the time": New GOP attack ad ties Warnock to Biden

A new Republican ad that began airing Friday ties Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) to President Joe Biden, saying Warnock "means well, but it's not really working." Why it matters: It's the latest example of a revised GOP strategy to undercut Warnock, which acknowledges that past attacks on his biography have fallen flat. Republicans now see Biden's dismal approval ratings as one of their strongest November advantages in swing states like Georgia.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
46K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy