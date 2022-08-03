Kushner: Friedman went behind our backs on Bibi annexation plans

Read on www.axios.com
Ted Cruz to "wait and see" if Trump runs before making 2024 decision
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said he will "wait and see" if former President Trump decides to run before making his own decision about running for president in 2024. The big picture: GOP presidential hopefuls aren't opening up about their 2024 plans so far given that Trump has yet to announce his plans.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
Former VP Dick Cheney calls Trump "coward" in campaign ad for Liz Cheney
In a new campaign ad for his daughter Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), former Vice President Dick Cheney said there is "no greater threat to our republic" than Donald Trump. Driving the news: Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, is facing a tough election in Wyoming's Republican primary on Aug. 16 against Trump-backed foe Harriet Hageman and faces a likely defeat.
DOJ sues Peter Navarro over Trump White House emails
The Department of Justice is suing former White House adviser Peter Navarro for emails from a private account he used while working for former President Trump and for allegedly "wrongfully retaining” those communications, according to court documents. Why it matters: The lawsuit is an unusual move by the DOJ's...
Trump fundraises off of civil service purge
Former President Trump's political operation is fundraising off of his plan to radically remake the federal workforce. Why it matters: Fundraising appeals invoking the plan on Thursday indicate the Trump team sees it as a potent messaging device for its grassroots supporters. Other potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls are already...
Impeachment Republican Dan Newhouse beats Trump-backed foe
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of the ten House Republicans who voted for former President Trump’s impeachment, on Friday beat back a challenge by a Trump-endorsed Republican challenger and will advance to the general election, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: The result is a blow to...
Kinzinger slams DCCC after Meijer loss for boosting right-wing challenger
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) slammed the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in a CNN interview Wednesday for spending almost half a million dollars on an ad that boosted Republican John Gibbs' profile in his challenge against incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). Driving the news: Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who...
China sanctions Pelosi and halts U.S. talks over Taiwan trip
China imposed undefined sanctions on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her immediate family members on Friday after she infuriated Beijing with an overnight trip to Taiwan earlier this week. Why it matters: China's Foreign Ministry also announced it was ending talks with the U.S. on climate change, military issues,...
Trump's pandora's box
A growing number of Republican candidates this cycle are refusing to concede elections they indisputably lost, promoting conspiracy theories about the results and engaging in local battles over certification. Why it matters: The undercurrent of election denialism pervading the 2022 midterms is bubbling to the surface as more Trump-inspired candidates...
Trump targets Wisconsin GOP lawmaker for not overturning election results
Former President Trump recently spoke out against a Wisconsin GOP lawmaker who he has been pushing to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results. The big picture: A nonpartisan audit of the 2020 presidential race results in Wisconsin found no evidence of widespread voter fraud and said the state's election was "largely safe and secure."
Trump-backed Kari Lake wins GOP nomination for Arizona governor
Kari Lake defeated Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona's Republican gubernatorial primary, AP reports, propelling the Trump-endorsed candidate into a general election where she's favored to become the state's 24th governor. Driving the news: The former Fox 10 anchor took the race by storm last year, becoming the immediate frontrunner with...
Senate votes to ratify NATO membership for Finland and Sweden
The Senate voted 95 to 1 Wednesday to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the NATO alliance, clearing the two-thirds threshold needed for approval. Why it matters: All 30 NATO members must approve the applications of the two Nordic states, which had both been neutral for decades but sought out the NATO security umbrella after Russia invaded Ukraine.
"96% of the time": New GOP attack ad ties Warnock to Biden
A new Republican ad that began airing Friday ties Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) to President Joe Biden, saying Warnock "means well, but it's not really working." Why it matters: It's the latest example of a revised GOP strategy to undercut Warnock, which acknowledges that past attacks on his biography have fallen flat. Republicans now see Biden's dismal approval ratings as one of their strongest November advantages in swing states like Georgia.
Report: DHS inspector general previously accused of misleading investigators
The Homeland Security inspector general overseeing a probe into deleted Jan. 6 Secret Service messages was previously accused of misleading investigators, according to a 2013 report released Wednesday. Why it matters: Joseph Cuffari, a Trump appointee, has been facing calls to step aside amid allegations of a cover-up in his...
