Florida Georgia Line singer announces 20-show residency in Walton Co.

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Last year for the first time the Kinston Bulldogs had eight wins in a single season. Not to mention playing two playoff games. “One of my concerns and I’ve told them, you know, early on in the summer, I said we can’t be satisfied. And continue to work harder because nobody is going to overlook us.” stated head coach Rudy Free.

KINSTON, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO