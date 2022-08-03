Free digitization event for those with African American heritage documents on tap in Rolla

Read on www.kjluradio.com
threeriverspublishing.com
Local artist has work on display in Jefferson City
Well-known Steelville carver Jim Barksdale, whose work is best known by local residents who see him during Old Iron Works Days at Maramec Spring Park every year, currently has a display of some of his work and collection at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.
Educators give suggestions to fix Missouri teacher shortage
Educators from across Missouri told members of the State Board of Education's Blue Ribbon Commission the reason why teachers are leaving the field is due to a lack of support and pay.
kjluradio.com
Governor Parson address first meeting of Missouri Drought Assessment Committee
The Missouri Drought Assessment Committee hears from Governor Mike Parson during its first meeting in Jefferson City today. Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order instructing the Department of Natural Resources to form the committee to address drought conditions in the state last month. A drought alert was declared for 53 counties in Missouri.
Washington Missourian
Hellebusch crowned 2022 Town & Country Fair Queen
Wednesday night was quite special for Maria Hellebusch. “I’m still floating. I still cannot believe that this just happened,” Hellebusch told The Missourian immediately following her coronation as the 2022 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen. “I was not expecting this at all,” she said. “This is something...
lakeexpo.com
Three teens die, two others hurt in rural Missouri crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. – Three teenagers died and two others were hurt Thursday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Ryan Chick, 18, of Cabool; Logan Meerkatz, 18, of Cleveland, Missouri; and Clay Palmer, 19, of Cleveland, Missouri. Two other 18-year-olds are hospitalized with injuries.
Laclede Record
Route 66 Yard Sale: 100 Miles of Treasures on The Mother Road 2022
A record 102 yard sales, many with multiple sellers, are registered for the fourth annual 100-mile Route 66 Yard Sale this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, in Missouri’s Pulaski, Laclede and Webster counties. Based on those who listed sales on the “Route 66 Yardsale” Facebook page and in the...
lakeexpo.com
OPEN! Hobby Lobby Welcomes Customers At Lake Of The Ozarks
It's open today. The much-anticipated Hobby Lobby craft-and-decor store opened its doors on Friday, Aug. 5. It's the first store, and meant to be an anchor, for the new Osage Commons shopping center in Osage Beach. The complex sits on the former site of the Happy Fisherman restaurant and Golden Door motel (and long before that, the legendary Aquarama mermaid show.) The site is being developed by the Staenberg Group, who obtained a TIF agreement from Osage Beach to help with project funding.
Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City
A crash on Highway 54/63 near the Missouri River bridge outside Jefferson City caused a large backup Friday afternoon. The post Crash leads to large backup outside Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Microburst and lightning caught on camera Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 received some amazing photos from viewers Wednesday night. Rob Long was in Washington, Missouri. He took one of what meteorologists call a microburst. The storms also brought some intense lightning. There were some cloud-to-ground lightning bolts in Desloge in St. Francois County. Dylan Vogelsang captured that. As quickly as these powerful thunderstorms […]
kjluradio.com
Three teens, including one from Texas County, killed in Cedar County crash
A Texas County teen and two others are killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cedar County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Ryan Chick, 18 of Cabool, was a passenger in a car headed down Highway B, three miles east of Jerico Springs, Thursday afternoon. Troopers say the car topped a hill and became airborne, ran off the side of the road and overturned. Chick, the driver and another passenger, were all ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene.
lakeexpo.com
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks. The watch lasts until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The counties in Missouri include:. Camden, Mo. Dallas, Mo. Dent, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. Laclede, Mo. Maries, Mo. Miller, Mo. Morgan, Mo. Ozark,...
kjluradio.com
CORRECTION: Camdenton man heads to trial in September for giving father fatal dose of drugs
CORRECTION: It was Beck's mother, not father, who died. A Camden County man’s murder case will proceed to trial. Dereck Beck, of Camdenton, appeared in court Wednesday for his pre-trial hearing. He’s charged with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. During the hearing, the judge ruled Beck’s trial will proceed as scheduled on September 26.
MO man chases nurse, fights deputy, kicks dog
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man who attacked several employees and shoppers at a Linn Creek general store before taking off in a white truck. While the deputies were on the way to the scene of the crime, they […]
KYTV
PICTURES: Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around the Lebanon, Mo. area
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A strong line of storms damaged several structures, power lines, and trees in the Lebanon area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area around 7 p.m. Viewers shared damage images from around the State Highway 64 area between Lebanon...
abc17news.com
Assault charge filed in Camden County shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Gravois Mills man was charged with assault and armed criminal action in a Thursday shooting in Sunrise Beach. Corbin L. Everitt is accused of shooting another man in the armpit during a fight early Thursday in the victim's front yard. Deputies found Everitt hiding in a room in a salon, according to a probable cause statement. Everitt's mother and grandmother were at the salon and initially told deputies they had not seen him, according to the statement.
Laclede Record
Severe storm hits Laclede County
An unforeseen storm hit Laclede County Wednesday evening, shaking up residents and leaving a path of destruction. Luckily, the cell which brought 60+ MPH winds and a few microbursts resulted in zero injuries for residents or emergency responders. Though uprooted trees and downed power lines blocked part of Highway 64 and a few residential roads, all were open to through traffic the following morning. “Thankfully we didn't have any injuries. Most of the folks somehow got to their basement or their safe rooms. Everything is opened back up and you can quite literally see the damage that could happen in a matter of seconds,” said Office of Emergency Management Director Randy Rowe. “This was not a forecasted storm and it’s just one of those weather events that we have to deal with and be very cautious of. They can do millions of dollars in damage with no forecast at all. ” For more on this story see the LCR.
kjluradio.com
New Mexico woman gets 7 years for smuggling meth, Fentanyl & heroin through Phelps County
An out-of-state woman arrested in Phelps County for smuggling a considerable amount of narcotics across state lines is sentenced. Marcella Ramirez, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, pleaded down to one count of second-degree drug trafficking on Thursday. She was sentenced to seven years in prison. Ramirez had originally also been charged with first-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.
KYTV
Driver killed in a crash near Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man from Lebanon Thursday afternoon. The patrol reports a pickup driven by Junior McGuire, 66, crossed the centerline of Highway MM and hit an SUV. The patrol says McGuire was thrown from the pickup. The...
